Deshaun Watson Settles Three of Four Remaining Lawsuits
In the waking hours of Monday morning, Tony Buzbee announced settlements with three of the four remaining women accusing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and misconduct.
NFL reportedly wants Deshaun Watson suspension to last past Browns vs Texans in Week 12
It seems that if the NFL can’t get a season-long suspension for Deshaun Watson, they might be open to a
Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension disgusts those suing Browns QB, attorney says
The attorney for 24 women who sued Deshaun Watson said Thursday that his clients reacted with disgust after they learned the Cleveland Browns quarterback was suspended only six games by the NFL’s independent disciplinary officer this week. Tony Buzbee, the attorney, said in a news conference in Houston that...
Peter Harvey appointed to hear appeal of Deshaun Watson’s suspension
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has decided who will hear the appeal of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. The league announced that former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey is Goodell’s designee. Harvey served as New Jersey Attorney General from 2003 to 2006 and is now a partner at the...
Report: Deshaun Watson’s Appeal Will Reference Ben Roethlisberger’s 2010 Suspension
After independent arbitrator Sue Robinson gave Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson a six-game suspension on Monday for his alleged acts of sexual misconduct, the NFL issued an appeal on Wednesday. The Browns are now awaiting what will happen as a result. Per multiple sources, the league wants to greatly increase...
Washington Commanders sign linebacker Nathan Gerry
Free agent linebacker Nathan Gerry is signing a contract with the Washington Commanders, NFL Network reported Sunday. Gerry, 27, played
