Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
KCJJ
Solon nursing home among three IA facilities under special focus designation
A Solon nursing home is among those recently added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that topping the list in Iowa is Touchtone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, added on July 27th to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list of care facilities eligible for designation as a Special-Focus Facility. Touchstone was added six days after the home was shut down and the last of its residents was moved out. Four vendors had previously sued them for failing to pay about a half-million dollars in management and patient-care services, and the facility notified the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals they couldn’t make their July 1st payroll.
KCRG.com
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
Corydon Times-Republican
Crash survivors work to recover after accident
MUSCATINE — Allyson Magnison does not like to drive and says she doesn’t drive - ever. She is afraid of cars. At age 22, she just recently got a learner's permit. She claims to be able to drive just fine in town, but it’s the highways that make her nervous. Magnison does not like the cars flying past her at high rates of speed. Whenever she needs to go somewhere, she will invariably be in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle rather than in the driver’s seat.
Luka Garza Giving Back to Second Home
Iowa a Special Place for Hawkeyes' All-Time Leading Scorer
WCIA
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park
A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference...
KCRG.com
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is falling outside the window this morning across Eastern Iowa with warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s. If you’re heading out for church or errands this morning, you might want to grab a raincoat. A Flood Watch is in effect until Monday morning for counties East of I-380 and north of Highway 30. If you have to be on the roads, give yourself extra time to reach your destination and avoid flooded roadways.
siouxlandnews.com
Coralville man dies saving 8-year-old in Iowa River
A 42-year-old man from Coralville died Friday jumping into the Iowa River in rural Johnson County and saving the life of an 8-year-old, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the child started struggling in the river near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast. Wegayewu...
KCRG.com
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
ourquadcities.com
Two transported after late-Friday crash in Bettendorf
Emergency responders were on the scene about 9:30 p.m. Friday after two vans crashed on the 1800 block of Lincoln Road, Bettendorf. Two people were transported from the scene – at least one in handcuffs. Our Local 4 News crew saw neighbors gather to watch as officers talked with witnesses.
Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]
Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
Police identify 2 critically injured in rollover crash on Highway 61
A 14 and 22-year-old are hospitalized with critical injuries after a rollover crash Friday afternoon, Aug. 5 on U.S. Highway 61 in Eldridge. The Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Friday regarding a crash on Highway 61 in the area of Mile Marker 124.5 in Eldridge, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
cbs2iowa.com
ourquadcities.com
2 suffer life-threatening injuries in U. S. 61 crash Friday
UPDATE: A boy and a man, both from Davenport, suffered life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in an accident in Eldridge. Shorty after 2 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash in the area of. the 124.5 mile marker southbound on Highway 61 in Eldridge. This...
KCCI.com
KCRG.com
Woman suffering from serious injuries after Sunday morning shooting in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 2:24 a.m. Iowa City Police went to the H. Bar at 220 S. Van Buren Street in Iowa City after receiving a report of shots fired. Police also learned that at least one victim was shot in an alley outside. Police found a woman...
