Elk Grove, CA

Family Of 11-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Police At State Fair Believe His Civil Rights Were Violated

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 3 days ago

Police brutality has become a thing that many Black and Brown people have sadly come to expect will happen, or at the very least prepare for it just in case.

A Black boy hanging out with his white friends at the century-spanning California State Fair was singled out and attacked by police according to his Elk Grove family that’s now claiming civil rights were violated as well.

Opinions seemed to be rather harsh for 11-year-old Elijah Hunter, who according to his mother was “covered in blood” following his encounter with authorities. “They [Cal Expo police] knew that they injured him because they provided the first-aid before we even made it to Kaiser hospital, where he received further treatment,” said Cynthia Martin, contradicting what Cal Expo spokesperson Darla Givens called a “small cut.” She also claims Hunter was attempting to steal items from fair vendors, climbing over a safety fence and actually putting himself in danger of being hit by a roller coaster ride. The responses seen above on Twitter are starting to make a bit more sense now.

Greater Sacramento NAACP President Betty Williams spoke in defense of the civil right violation claim, questioning the Cal Expo cops’ behavior by stating, “What makes him different from any other 11-year-old? I’ll tell you what it is. He’s Black. He’s a Black man, a Black male. It doesn’t matter your age when it comes to this society and law enforcement. You are treated differently.”

Keep reading for some, well, rather interesting developments in the case below, via KCRA 3 :

“Cal Expo officials said that when their policies are violated, fairgoers are asked to not return and sign a document agreeing to such.

The family is asking for the names of the officers involved to be released along with body camera video. They are also asking for the officers to be terminated.

KCRA 3 asked the family for photos of the injuries, but they refused to provide those. However, in photos that they sent to KCRA 3 last week, he had a bandage on one of his elbows and a visible blood stain on his shirt about the size of a nickel.”

There seems to be two things working at once, where a child may have been wrongfully targeted being that he wasn’t alone, but also a preteen doing bonehead stuff that many kids his age do out of pure immaturity.

Question: Did he deserve the excessive force, or was there any to even begin with? Let us know which side you believe in this developing situation.

