“Forever chemicals”, more scientifically known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), are now so widespread that new research estimates it's unsafe to drink rainwater anywhere across the globe. Having spread globally in the atmosphere (now existing even in the air inside homes and schools), these human-made and harmful chemicals can be detected in rainwater and snow even in Earth’s most remote locations.

