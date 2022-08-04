ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human Bodies Keep Turning Up in Lake Mead, as Severe Drought Dries Reservoir

A third set of human remains were found in Nevada's Lake Mead on 25 July as water levels have receded to historic lows during a drought fueled by climate change. The remains were spotted by a witness at Swim Beach on Lake Mead during the afternoon of 25 July, the National Park Service announced. Investigators retrieved the remains, the park service said.
IFLScience

PFAS In Rainwater Mean It's Unsafe To Drink Anywhere, Even In Antarctica

“Forever chemicals”, more scientifically known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), are now so widespread that new research estimates it's unsafe to drink rainwater anywhere across the globe. Having spread globally in the atmosphere (now existing even in the air inside homes and schools), these human-made and harmful chemicals can be detected in rainwater and snow even in Earth’s most remote locations.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

PFAS in rainwater: What it means for health

For many years, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — or “forever chemicals” — entered the natural environment, contaminating soil and water sources. New research from Stockholm University found that the levels of PFAS in rainwater now exceed levels deemed safe by health and environment advisory agencies.
