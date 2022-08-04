Read on www.cbsnews.com
Bill Bittner
2d ago
she broke the law in New York before she flew to Moscow. it is a felony to possess hash oil in New York, but doing this in Russia got her 9 more years with time served
Pronounssuck
1d ago
She got what she deserved!!!! She is a sorry American who didn’t appreciate what she had and walked all over her flag!!! Karma catches up to you at some point and it finally did to her!! Now let’s move on to more important things and get over this sorry human
latrevo to ouzo
2d ago
Oh my goodness. Enough already. She broke the law. Who in their right mind takes drugs to a place like Russia!?!?!
Trevor Noah Calls Brittney Griner Sentencing ‘Bulls–‘ That Could Have Been Avoided if WNBA Paid Athletes More
During Thursday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah joined a growing list of media figures, athletes and other stars who denounced WNBA player Brittney Griner’s nine-year sentence in a Russian penal colony for “smuggling” and storing cannabis oil. “This is bulls—,” he said,...
FOXBusiness
Brittney Griner sentencing: How the WNBA star’s salary compares to her Russian earnings
WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner learned her fate in a Russian court on Thursday, sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after pleading guilty to drug charges in June. Griner, who has been in Russian custody since February, was classified as "wrongfully detained" by the United...
Reactions to Brittney Griner’s conviction, 9-year sentence
WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling Thursday. Here are reactions from around the basketball and political realms:. ___. “Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew:...
Live Mics: NFL Network Accidentally Addresses Brittney Griner Sentencing in Russia
There is not necessarily any need to skewer the personalities for comments they surely regret. The bigger lesson, of course - and believe us, we've been there - is the realization of how a camera might always be on, a microphone might always be on, the "send'' button might always be mistakenly hit.
NFL・
Look: NFL World Reacts To Insensitive Russian Prison Joke
During this Thursday's edition of Inside Training Camp, NFL Network's James Palmer and Ian Rapoport were at the center of a very uncomfortable situation. When Andrew Siciliano asked Rapoport if he's OK, Palmer made a comment about a Russian prison. "Listen, if Ian thinks he can survive in a Russian...
NFL・
Brittney Griner Sentence: WNBA, NBA Commissioners Release Statement
“Today’s verdict and sentencing is unjustified and unfortunate, but not unexpected.”
Brittney Griner recognized with WNBA moment of silence
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Following Brittney Griner’s sentencing in Russia to nine years in prison Thursday, WNBA players, coaches and fans locked arms and tried to send the American basketball star strength during a moment of silence. Before the Connecticut Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 77-64, players from both teams met at midcourt and silently bowed their heads for 42 seconds — a nod to Griner’s jersey number with the Mercury. “Nobody wanted to even play today,” said Phoenix guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, who scored 16 points to lead the Mercury. “How are you supposed to approach the game and court with a clear mind? The whole group is crying before the game. You try to honor her and still play hard for her. Regardless of whether she’s here or not. Right now, we still got to try and keep her spirit alive. Honor her spirit.” The Mercury watched the verdict together in the morning right before the team had its pregame shootaround.
Brittney Griner, from basketball world great to Russian prisoner
Brittney Griner -- a world basketball great, Olympic legend and LGBT trailblazer -- now faces losing the greatest years of her career in a Russian penal colony. Griner is among only 11 players to have won an Olympic gold medal, WNBA title, Women's Basketball World Cup crown and US college championship.
Brittney Griner now sits and waits, without much outside support
I can’t imagine how Brittney Griner feels, sitting in a box too small for her 6-foot-9 frame—wondering if she will
Mercury’s Skylar Diggins-Smith Discusses Playing After Griner Conviction
The star guard weighed on her teammate’s sentencing Thursday.
