Baseball

Bill Bittner
2d ago

she broke the law in New York before she flew to Moscow. it is a felony to possess hash oil in New York, but doing this in Russia got her 9 more years with time served

Pronounssuck
1d ago

She got what she deserved!!!! She is a sorry American who didn’t appreciate what she had and walked all over her flag!!! Karma catches up to you at some point and it finally did to her!! Now let’s move on to more important things and get over this sorry human

latrevo to ouzo
2d ago

Oh my goodness. Enough already. She broke the law. Who in their right mind takes drugs to a place like Russia!?!?!

Brittney Griner recognized with WNBA moment of silence

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Following Brittney Griner’s sentencing in Russia to nine years in prison Thursday, WNBA players, coaches and fans locked arms and tried to send the American basketball star strength during a moment of silence. Before the Connecticut Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 77-64, players from both teams met at midcourt and silently bowed their heads for 42 seconds — a nod to Griner’s jersey number with the Mercury. “Nobody wanted to even play today,” said Phoenix guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, who scored 16 points to lead the Mercury. “How are you supposed to approach the game and court with a clear mind? The whole group is crying before the game. You try to honor her and still play hard for her. Regardless of whether she’s here or not. Right now, we still got to try and keep her spirit alive. Honor her spirit.” The Mercury watched the verdict together in the morning right before the team had its pregame shootaround.
Brittney Griner, from basketball world great to Russian prisoner

Brittney Griner -- a world basketball great, Olympic legend and LGBT trailblazer -- now faces losing the greatest years of her career in a Russian penal colony. Griner is among only 11 players to have won an Olympic gold medal, WNBA title, Women's Basketball World Cup crown and US college championship.
