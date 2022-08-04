ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

charlotteonthecheap.com

Grand Opening of Crown Town Animal Hospital

Crown Town Animal Hospital, at 413 Dalton Avenue, Charlotte, is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, August 27th, 2022, from 12 to 3 p.m. Join Jacob Mauck, DVM, staff, Petty Thieves Brewing Co, local officials, and the Charlotte Area Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening Celebration. This family and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hot Glass Alley's Pumpkin Palooza

Hot Glass Alley’s Pumpkin Palooza

Hot Glass Alley, at 438 Atando Avenue, Charlotte, is hosting their annual Pumpkin Palooza on September 3rd and 4th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of fall festivals, a big list of Halloween parties, Trick or Treat events, and our list of pumpkin patches, haunted trails and corn mazes!
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Bookmark this Post. 46 Fall Festivals in Charlotte and Counting

Festivals are Back Baby. We count 46 between August and November, and that’s just the ones within short drives of Charlotte. Find them below, sorted by date, as best we can cipher by digging through the inter-webs. We’ll update as more info rolls in and please email us if you know of something we missed!
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Unlimited

A Great Date Night Spot in Charlotte : Soul GastroLounge

If you're looking for a great date spot in Charlotte, look no further than Soul GastroLounge. In this article, we are sharing why it's our top pick for a romantic evening out. Location is key when it comes to a date night, and Soul GastroLounge hits the nail on the head. It is located in the Plaza Midwood area, which is known for its eclectic and artsy vibes. This makes it the perfect place to come for a drink or bite, with plenty of things to do nearby.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
charlotteonthecheap.com

Catawba Fest — new fall festival in Tega Cay

Catawba Park is a new 62-acre park in Tega Cay. Its address is 2351 New Gray Rock Road, Tega Cay, SC. It sits on the banks of the Catawba River and features baseball and softball fields, multipurpose fields, an amphitheatre, an open play meadow for community events, along with trails, playgrounds, restrooms and concessions.
TEGA CAY, SC
Axios Charlotte

Weekday planner: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte including concerts and Panthers Fan Fest

MONDAY, AUGUST 8 Mobile Photography SkillPop Online | 7-8:30pm | $24 | Details  Why you should go: Content creator and photographer Chris Rodarte (@rodartes.corner) will help you step up your mobile photography game. He’ll cover some of the fundamental techniques like composition, lighting and editing. TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 Guided Meditation Series Selenite Beauty | Second Tuesdays; […] The post Weekday planner: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte including concerts and Panthers Fan Fest appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

5 film projects to roll in Charlotte this year

Most times a detour is a headache, but blockades matched with actors and film crews can be an intriguing sight. That was the case last week as the Saturday Night Live writing trio “Please Don’t Destroy” roller skated down Charlotte’s North Davidson Street, catching the community’s attention. The scene was a reminder that North Carolina […] The post 5 film projects to roll in Charlotte this year appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Unlimited

The Best Museums to Visit in Charlotte

If you're looking for a dose of culture on your trip to Charlotte, you won't be disappointed. The city is home to some excellent museums, covering everything from art and history to science and nature. Here are our picks for the best museums to visit in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
What Is Delta-10?

What Is Delta-10?

MINT HILL, NC – Like many of the new cannabinoids hitting shelves, Delta-10 is making headlines as one of the newest on the market. So what’s the difference between all the Delta? Delta-10 is touted to be a more sativa-like (or energizing) version of Delta-8 THC. While Delta-8 THC has a more sedative effect that’s great for relaxation or sleep aid, Delta-10 has been picked up by those looking for something to use during the daytime when they need focus or a more energetic buzz. While many Delta-10 products contain some Delta-8 for stabilization (for example, many D10 carts contain D8 as well), even small amounts of Delta-10 in them has been shown to give a better daytime effect for those who need to utilize THC during their daytime activities.
MINT HILL, NC
WCNC

Pinky's Westside Grill: Home of the White Trash Burger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Located at the corner of Freedom Drive and Morehead west of Uptown sits one of Charlotte's most iconic landmarks: Pinky's Westside Grill. Pinky's, which opened in 2010, is best known for the patriotic Volkswagen Beetle that's sat on the roof for years. Before the restaurant opened, the building that houses Pinky's used to be Triple G Automotive, a Volkswagen repair shop. Andy Cauble, the owner of Pinky's who also had a share in The Penguin in Plaza Midwood, decided to keep the Volkswagen on the roof when they transformed the old garage into a restaurant. Needless to say, it was a good decision.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Elevation Church logs impressive stats during Love Week 2022

CHARLOTTE – Elevation Church raised more than $2 million across its campuses and online donations as part of Love Week 2022, which ended July 30. Love Week 2022 consisted of 1,804 events in 178 cities (13 countries). Volunteers put in more than 54,000 hours, serving 348 organizations, including more than 80 in the Charlotte area. Volunteers packed more than 1 million meals, 48,920 hygiene kits, 28,900 backpacks and 28,100 snack packs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

The roads are crumbling in this east Charlotte neighborhood. Who will fix them?

About 10 miles east of the dirt moving at Eastland, and even farther from the construction sites filling Plaza Midwood, residents in the Rocky Ridge community in far east Charlotte are watching the development boom spread their way. But inside Rocky Ridge, the streets are crumbling. What’s happening: The neighborhood just outside the Charlotte city limits has what […] The post The roads are crumbling in this east Charlotte neighborhood. Who will fix them? appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
munaluchi

DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
ALBEMARLE, NC

