Grand Opening of Crown Town Animal Hospital
Crown Town Animal Hospital, at 413 Dalton Avenue, Charlotte, is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, August 27th, 2022, from 12 to 3 p.m. Join Jacob Mauck, DVM, staff, Petty Thieves Brewing Co, local officials, and the Charlotte Area Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening Celebration. This family and...
Hot Glass Alley’s Pumpkin Palooza
Hot Glass Alley, at 438 Atando Avenue, Charlotte, is hosting their annual Pumpkin Palooza on September 3rd and 4th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of fall festivals, a big list of Halloween parties, Trick or Treat events, and our list of pumpkin patches, haunted trails and corn mazes!
Bookmark this Post. 46 Fall Festivals in Charlotte and Counting
Festivals are Back Baby. We count 46 between August and November, and that’s just the ones within short drives of Charlotte. Find them below, sorted by date, as best we can cipher by digging through the inter-webs. We’ll update as more info rolls in and please email us if you know of something we missed!
A Great Date Night Spot in Charlotte : Soul GastroLounge
If you're looking for a great date spot in Charlotte, look no further than Soul GastroLounge. In this article, we are sharing why it's our top pick for a romantic evening out. Location is key when it comes to a date night, and Soul GastroLounge hits the nail on the head. It is located in the Plaza Midwood area, which is known for its eclectic and artsy vibes. This makes it the perfect place to come for a drink or bite, with plenty of things to do nearby.
Catawba Fest — new fall festival in Tega Cay
Catawba Park is a new 62-acre park in Tega Cay. Its address is 2351 New Gray Rock Road, Tega Cay, SC. It sits on the banks of the Catawba River and features baseball and softball fields, multipurpose fields, an amphitheatre, an open play meadow for community events, along with trails, playgrounds, restrooms and concessions.
Weekday planner: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte including concerts and Panthers Fan Fest
MONDAY, AUGUST 8 Mobile Photography SkillPop Online | 7-8:30pm | $24 | Details Why you should go: Content creator and photographer Chris Rodarte (@rodartes.corner) will help you step up your mobile photography game. He’ll cover some of the fundamental techniques like composition, lighting and editing. TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 Guided Meditation Series Selenite Beauty | Second Tuesdays; […] The post Weekday planner: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte including concerts and Panthers Fan Fest appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Freedom Park: A Cherished Place in Charlotte
If you are looking to spend a day surrounded by nature and serenity, then there is a great option in Charlotte, NC. Freedom Park is one of the most beautiful and well-maintained parks in the city. It offers a variety of activities for all ages.
5 film projects to roll in Charlotte this year
Most times a detour is a headache, but blockades matched with actors and film crews can be an intriguing sight. That was the case last week as the Saturday Night Live writing trio “Please Don’t Destroy” roller skated down Charlotte’s North Davidson Street, catching the community’s attention. The scene was a reminder that North Carolina […] The post 5 film projects to roll in Charlotte this year appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
The Best Museums to Visit in Charlotte
If you're looking for a dose of culture on your trip to Charlotte, you won't be disappointed. The city is home to some excellent museums, covering everything from art and history to science and nature. Here are our picks for the best museums to visit in Charlotte.
Several Target, Walmart, dollar stores fined for overcharging customers in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — The state of North Carolina fined several Charlotte-area stores because prices at the register were more than those for products on the shelves. The State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said it happened in the second quarter of 2022. 61 North Carolina stores were ordered to pay fines for price-scanning errors in 32 counties.
Photos: Everclear, Fastball perform in Kannapolis
Everclear Everclear performs with Fastball and The Nixons at the Village Park Saturday concert series in Kannapolis. Aug. 6, 2022. (Richard Thigpen)
Registration opens for Whitewater Center’s annual ‘build your own boat’ competition
CHARLOTTE — The National Whitewater Center wants to see your boat building skills in a their annual “build your own boat” competition. Registration has opened for the event that will take place in October. Competitors are tasked with making handcrafted boats that will be put to the...
Hispanic flea market pushed from Eastland searches for new home
For years, the old Eastland Mall site in east Charlotte was the center of of their business, but now more than 100 flea market vendors are searching for a new space after getting pushed out by development. The Central Flea Market — previously known as the Open Air Flea Market...
What Is Delta-10?
MINT HILL, NC – Like many of the new cannabinoids hitting shelves, Delta-10 is making headlines as one of the newest on the market. So what’s the difference between all the Delta? Delta-10 is touted to be a more sativa-like (or energizing) version of Delta-8 THC. While Delta-8 THC has a more sedative effect that’s great for relaxation or sleep aid, Delta-10 has been picked up by those looking for something to use during the daytime when they need focus or a more energetic buzz. While many Delta-10 products contain some Delta-8 for stabilization (for example, many D10 carts contain D8 as well), even small amounts of Delta-10 in them has been shown to give a better daytime effect for those who need to utilize THC during their daytime activities.
Pinky's Westside Grill: Home of the White Trash Burger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Located at the corner of Freedom Drive and Morehead west of Uptown sits one of Charlotte's most iconic landmarks: Pinky's Westside Grill. Pinky's, which opened in 2010, is best known for the patriotic Volkswagen Beetle that's sat on the roof for years. Before the restaurant opened, the building that houses Pinky's used to be Triple G Automotive, a Volkswagen repair shop. Andy Cauble, the owner of Pinky's who also had a share in The Penguin in Plaza Midwood, decided to keep the Volkswagen on the roof when they transformed the old garage into a restaurant. Needless to say, it was a good decision.
Charlotte Douglas sees hundreds of delays, cancellations for second consecutive weekend
CHARLOTTE — There were nearly 600 delays at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Saturday, marking the highest number of delays in the country, according to the website Flight Aware. On Sunday, over 400 flights were delayed. It’s the second weekend that the airport has seen more than 500...
Elevation Church logs impressive stats during Love Week 2022
CHARLOTTE – Elevation Church raised more than $2 million across its campuses and online donations as part of Love Week 2022, which ended July 30. Love Week 2022 consisted of 1,804 events in 178 cities (13 countries). Volunteers put in more than 54,000 hours, serving 348 organizations, including more than 80 in the Charlotte area. Volunteers packed more than 1 million meals, 48,920 hygiene kits, 28,900 backpacks and 28,100 snack packs.
Top Charlotte Architect & Designer Myers Park Queens Rd Townhome for Sale
You’ve probably driven or walked by this stunning Myers Park townhome in Nolen Place and day-dreamed about the interiors and what living there might be like. I know I have. Designed by Ken Pursley and developed by Brian Speas this home displays an exceptional standard of architecture and craftsmanship.
The roads are crumbling in this east Charlotte neighborhood. Who will fix them?
About 10 miles east of the dirt moving at Eastland, and even farther from the construction sites filling Plaza Midwood, residents in the Rocky Ridge community in far east Charlotte are watching the development boom spread their way. But inside Rocky Ridge, the streets are crumbling. What’s happening: The neighborhood just outside the Charlotte city limits has what […] The post The roads are crumbling in this east Charlotte neighborhood. Who will fix them? appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina
An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
