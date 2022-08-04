ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Comments / 7

Related
tpr.org

Still good odds that tropical disturbances will bring rain relief to South Texas and Hill Country

There are still good odds for rain-starved residents of South Texas and the Hill Country to see relief in the form of tropical disturbances from the Gulf of Mexico. National weather forecasters still favor an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, according to NOAA’s annual mid-season update issued on Thursday by the Climate Prediction Center of the National Weather Service.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kgns.tv

Possible solutions for Falcon Lake’s low water level

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In a KGNS special report, we showed you Falcon Lake’s low water level. Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell is urging people to save water. However, there could be a number of solutions coming to fix it. Congressman Henry Cuellar says there are three solutions available....
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Zapata County, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
ValleyCentral

North Alamo Water Supply, Stage 3 water conservation

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — North Alamo Water Supply Corporation is asking residents and businesses to conserve water after reaching Stage 3 of their Drought Contingency and Emergency Rationing Plan. Stage 3 involves a mandatory lawn watering schedule and restricted uses of water. The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation serves rural residents of eastern Hidalgo County, […]
ValleyCentral

Traffic advisory, additional closures taking place

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Additional closures will take place for the Interstate 2 and Interstate 69C interchange project. The I-69C southbound frontage road between State Highway 495 and I-2 will continue to be closed nightly. The closure will occur from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, Aug 5. The left lane on the I-2 […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Edinburg Implements Mandatory Water Use Measures

Add one more major city in the Valley to the list of those enacting Stage 2 water use restrictions. Edinburg moved into the mandatory water conservation stage today, which requires residents and business owners to take multiple measures meant to save water, as water levels drop to near record lows at the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs.
EDINBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Level#Dam#Reservoir#Main Source#Falcon State Park#Amistad
brady-today.com

New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties

AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

2022 Hurricane Season: Above-normal season expected

HARLINGEN, Texas – (ValleyCentral) The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University (CSU) released updated forecasts for the remainder of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Both are predicting an above-normal season, with higher numbers of tropical storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes. These forecasts do not determine where storms will form or if […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWS
kgns.tv

Falcon Lake running low on water

ZAPATA, TX. (KGNS) - Falcon Lake, which used to be a popular area for fishing is reportedly shrinking. Zapata resident Oscar Zamora is one of many who is concerned about the future of the community’s lake. Zamora has fond memories of going to the lake to fish with his...
ZAPATA, TX
ValleyCentral

San Isidro brush fire burns 400 acres

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A brush fire in San Isidro burned 400 acres Wednesday afternoon. Wind conditions helped quickly spread a brush fire 8 miles north of Rio Grande City on FM 755 around 2 pm on Wednesday.  It took fire departments from across the Rio Grande Valley over six hours to contain the fire, […]
SAN ISIDRO, TX
capitalandmain.com

California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.

For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
megadoctornews.com

Breaking Ground On Its 4th ER 24/7 In Mission

MISSION, Texas – Rio Grande Regional Hospital, an HCA Healthcare Affiliated Hospital, is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its fourth 24/7 Emergency Room. Construction crews are out in full swing, preparing the area for the new site of Rio Grande Regional Hospital’s ER 24/7 in Mission. An...
ValleyCentral

LIST: Water restrictions ordered for RGV cities

Brownsville: The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced water restrictions on Friday. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. The following restrictions will be in place under Stage 2. Vehicle washing will be allowed twice a week between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. Watering deemed non-essential is prohibited, including: […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy