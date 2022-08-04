Owner among three arrested in Albertville pawn shop ATF, Secret Service raid

Read on www.waff.com
Three Arrested Following Albertville Pawn Shop Raid
Three people were arrested Thursday following a raid on a pawn shop in Albertville. That raid, which involved the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, took place at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. Marshall County authorities say they will release more details during an upcoming press conference to be announced later.
Albertville pawn shop raided by law enforcement agencies
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday afternoon, several federal agents including Secret Service and ATF agents were at Joe’s Pawn Shop, located at US-431 in Albertville, Alabama. According to ATF PIO Officer Bridgette Mason, the investigation is a secret service case. ATF agents at the scene only served as...
Limestone Co. Sheriff has a suspect in custody following stand-off
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says it has one person in custody after a stand-off at a residence on Craft Rd. We’ve now learned that this began as a shooting call on Saturday afternoon. Deputies on the scene tell WAFF 48 that someone entered the home, and was shot by the homeowner. The homeowner then barricaded himself in the home with his family when law enforcement arrived. Investigators are not commenting on why this happened. But, deputies tell us the man let children and a woman go. He surrendered without incident a short time later.
Three arrested after drug bust at Scottsboro tattoo shop
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday evening, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents, deputies and the Scottsboro Police Department served a search warrant at 929 South Broad St at the SKN WORKS Tattoo shop. During the course of the search, officers and deputies located Meth, Alprazolam, Hydrocodone, Suboxone,...
Alabama pawn shop raid leads to 3 arrests
At least three people were arrested in Albertville yesterday following a raid at Joe’s Pawn Shop on U.S. 431. The raid happened Thursday afternoon, involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Secret Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Marshall County authorities say they will...
2 charged with drug trafficking, bond set at more than $1.5 million
Two people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking following an investigation involving both the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Alabama couple attacked by man hiding in their home’s closet, police say
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Alabama residents were injured Friday when a man hiding in their home closet jumped out and cut them, authorities said. According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to the home in Huntsville at about 1:07 p.m. CDT, WAFF-TV reported. The homeowners said they discovered...
Decatur VICE arrests man for sale of narcotics
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department arrested a man who is accused of selling narcotics in the community. Throughout the month of July, the Decatur Police Department received multiple complaints regarding drug sales in the 100 block of 5th Ave. SW. According to the Decatur Police Department, Kendrick...
Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County couple is living in their car after a SWAT team tear-gassed their home during a reported barricade situation on Tuesday. Brenda Brown, the homeowner, said authorities were looking for her son, Toney Brown. She says her son was not home when the SWAT team arrived. She said she offered to take authorities through her home, but police still used force to search through it.
Tuscaloosa Man Among Dozen Indicted in East Alabama Meth Ring
A 66-count indictment out of East Alabama's Calhoun County revealed 12 people, including a Tuscaloosa man, have been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Alabama, the defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana between June 2021 and June 2022. Each of the defendants was also charged with at least one count of using a telephone to facilitate a drug-trafficking crime.
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office held active shooter training at Asbury High
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies were at Asbury High School practicing their response to an active shooting situation. Sheriff Phil Sims said simulating the unthinkable allows his deputies to practice the skills they have to protect students. The scenario had an active shooter enter a classroom, take hostages and wait for police officers to respond.
Decatur man arrested for theft of catalytic converters
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On June 28 the Decatur Police Department received a report from Cornerstone Baptist Church about the theft of two catalytic converters from a church vehicle at 3211 Spring Avenue SW. On July 24, DPD received a report from Shelton’s Funeral Home about the attempted theft of...
Man cuts homeowners after they found him in their closet
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hunstville Police Department responded to a call that came in at 1:07 p.m. Friday afternoon about a cutting suspect. HPD is currently searching the 6600 block of Steeplechase Drive. Homeowners of the residence discovered a black male hiding in their closet, the male cut two...
2 more inmates injured at Limestone Correctional Facility
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two more inmates were injured from inmate-on-inmate assaults at the Limestone Correctional Facility this week. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Ray, 42, was injured on Aug. 3 after an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault involving a weapon. Ray was treated for his injuries at the health care unit.
Man arrested on murder charge in Jackson County
FLAT ROCK, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a 40-year-old man with murder after he allegedly stabbed his son on Friday morning. When deputies arrived at a residence on County Road 197, they found Damian Blaze Wade, 21, suffering from an apparent...
Phil Campbell man arrested after confessing to rape and incest; judge revokes his release
FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Raymond Matthew McKinney, 35, on two sex crime charges. The victims of the crimes told investigators that McKinney had forced sexual intercourse multiple times when the two were together. McKinney and the victim were living in the same house when the events took place.
Limestone Correctional Facility warden retires
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - The warden at Limestone Correctional Facility officially retired on Aug. 1, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. The ADOC spokesperson said Deborah Toney had been on mandatory leave since March 21. Following her retirement, wardens Chadwick Crabtree and William Streeter were placed in charge of Limestone Correctional Facility.
iheart.com
Madison County Assistant District Attorney Resigns After Two OD At His Home
Nelson, N.Y - A Madison County Assistant District Attorney has resigned after two people OD'd at their home. Madison County Deputies were called to 2739 Tuscarora Road in the Town of Nelson. They discovered that it was the home of Bradley Moses at for two people who were unresponsive. Both people received multiple doses of Narcan ,were hospitalized and released.
WAFF
HPD hosts open house obstacle course
I-59 northbound is down to just one lane in the area. The Trash Pandas and the fireworks company released statements Saturday regarding the incident.
Rock the South: Law enforcement update
CULLMAN, Ala. – With thousands descending on Cullman this weekend for the Rock the South music festival, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said his department’s primary focus will be safety and security. “As with any event that the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office works, our first priority is to keep the community safe, and Rock the South is no different,” Gentry said. The sheriff said deputies will be out in full force this weekend doing everything possible to ensure the safety of visitors and residents. “We encourage everyone to know your travel routes, parking areas and what can and cannot be brought into the...
