During Tuesday’s meeting, the Ames City Council will vote on a resolution authorizing the enhanced penalties for nuisance party violations during 801 Day weekend. In a 4-1 vote, the Council voted in July to increase fines from $100 to $650, a $550 increase, for first time violations as well as subsequent offenses from $200 to $855, a $655 increase. This decision came after an extensive discussion the council had last week and multiple complaints from residents living in Ames.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO