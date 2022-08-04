Read on www.lookoutlanding.com
Yankees reserve minor league outfielder suspended for performance enhancing drugs
Not only did the New York Yankees blow an eighth-inning lead in Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, but they also had one minor-league player receive a suspension for consuming performance-enhancing drugs. 33-year-old veteran Derek Dietrich was slapped with a suspension after playing 41 games for Triple-A Scranton...
Twins release veteran reliever Joe Smith
The Twins have released reliever Joe Smith, per Betsy Halfand of the Pioneer Press. The 38-year-old side-slinger appeared in 34 games for the Twins this season, pitching to a palatable 4.61 ERA. His usage was fairly protected, however, compiling only 27 1/3 total innings, and his peripheral numbers suggest a performance that doesn’t exactly fall in line with his prolific career. Smith’s 6.29 FIP was the worst such mark of his career, and his hard hit percentage rose to 42.1 percent, well-above the league average mark of 35.7 percent.
2 reasons Astros are the World Series favorite after 2022 MLB trade deadline
The Houston Astros made some quality moves at the MLB trade deadline, bringing in the likes of first baseman Trey Mancini, reliever Will Smith, catcher Christian Vazquez and utility Mauricio Dubon. The Astros were rumored to be in on some of the starting pitchers available, as they reportedly checked in...
Astros Announced Minor League Players of the Month for July
The Houston Astros named Justin Dirden and Miguel Ullola minor league players of the month for July on Wednesday.
Fall registration open for Arrowhead Little League in Glendale
Registration is open online for Arrowhead Little League's upcoming fall season in Glendale.
