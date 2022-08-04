The Twins have released reliever Joe Smith, per Betsy Halfand of the Pioneer Press. The 38-year-old side-slinger appeared in 34 games for the Twins this season, pitching to a palatable 4.61 ERA. His usage was fairly protected, however, compiling only 27 1/3 total innings, and his peripheral numbers suggest a performance that doesn’t exactly fall in line with his prolific career. Smith’s 6.29 FIP was the worst such mark of his career, and his hard hit percentage rose to 42.1 percent, well-above the league average mark of 35.7 percent.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO