MOUNT PLEASANT — East Cooper Community Outreach, which is at the start of an ambitious expansion project, has received a $1 million donation. The gift from the Adele A. and Harold J. Westbrook Foundation is the largest ECCO has received in its 33-year history. The money will help pay for upgrades to the nonprofit’s building on Six Mile Road, a mobile office to improve outreach efforts and a fleet of vehicles to provide transportation solutions to those in need.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO