Deaths Summary for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022
GADSDEN, Mark, 51, of Wadmalaw Island died Saturday. Arrangements by Pasley's Mortuary of Charleston. GOREE, Elizabeth Hill, 96, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville. SCHNEIDER, Elizabeth S., 95, of James Island died Sunday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. STOCK, Janet Klemt, 88, of Charleston...
Lowcountry Senior Center celebrates 20 years serving James Island residents
JAMES ISLAND — The Lowcountry Senior Center made Stu Williams feel the opposite of how he thought he would feel. Since joining as a volunteer and a member, he has felt younger, not older. "It's the best thing that ever happened to me. Being a Vietnam veteran ... you...
Dorchester Paws: Pets of the week
Say hello to this 1-year-old male terrier mix who's currently up for adoption at Summerville's Dorchester Paws. His name is Rico and he loves to play ball. The friendly canine also enjoys a good head or back scratch, and is hoping that someone will step up to become his forever playmate.
Lowcountry Arts and Events
EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held both in online and in-person formats. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/calendar. Today. 'Through the Lens and From the Easel'. What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery is pleased to present "Through the Lens...
Weekly Meetings
City of Charleston Building Codes Board of Appeals. Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St. Where: North Charleston City Council Chambers, 2500 City Hall Lane. Where: Conference Room, Goose Creek Community Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd. Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission. When: 5 p.m. Where: Committee...
More Lowcountry residents discovering the allure of country living
She was looking for space and nature, birdsong and sunshine, and local traffic that consisted of boats gliding down a nearby creek. Moving to the Charleston area from greater Seattle, Chandra Ruch wanted to get far away from crowds and congestion—while still maintaining some proximity to restaurants and grocery stores at the same time.
Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood
On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
Big gift to East Cooper Community Outreach helps Mount Pleasant nonprofit's expansion
MOUNT PLEASANT — East Cooper Community Outreach, which is at the start of an ambitious expansion project, has received a $1 million donation. The gift from the Adele A. and Harold J. Westbrook Foundation is the largest ECCO has received in its 33-year history. The money will help pay for upgrades to the nonprofit’s building on Six Mile Road, a mobile office to improve outreach efforts and a fleet of vehicles to provide transportation solutions to those in need.
Man, 25, turns self in following a North Charleston crash that killed deputy
A 25-year-old man turned himself in to North Charleston police on Aug. 8, nearly eight weeks after a collision that killed a commuting Charleston County detention deputy. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, faces a charge of reckless homicide in connection with the June 14 crash that killed 30-year-old deputy LeRhonda Bomar at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road.
Charleston tops many lists, but not this one
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston tops many lists, but not this one for renters. Charleston is at the top of many lists...
Habitat for Humanity plans to raise walls for second Georgetown cottage
GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown senior will be one step closer to owning a new home when volunteers from Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County gather at 9 a.m. on Aug. 11 to raise the walls of his cottage on North Merriman Street. The volunteer organization is building a 675-square-foot cottage...
Charleston-area churches planning more than a dozen affordable units
For years, nonprofits and municipal governments have been investing millions of dollars and forming numerous partnerships to tackle the affordable housing crisis facing the Charleston region. Now, churches are ramping up efforts to be part of the solution. Congregations in the Charleston area have been providing reasonably priced housing to...
Report from SC geologists dives deeper on recent earthquakes
Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have authored a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Elgin area, an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The geologists, from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, the University of South Carolina and...
Photos: A look inside of the Morris Island Lighthouse
Save The Light, Inc. was founded in 1999 in efforts to preserve the Morris Island Lighthouse. Organizations like Save the Light are trying to preserve the Morris Island Lighthouse and its maritime history. The lighthouse off of Morris Island and Folly Beach dates back to the 1700s and has been part of the community since then.
Swamp Foxes have an experienced coaching staff
Entering his third season as the Top Fox for the Ashley Ridge football program, Shane Fidler has some quality help. The Swamp Foxes return the majority of their varsity position coaches and they are an experienced crew. Ashley Ridge has also brought on Mike Harold to assist in coaching linemen.
Back in SC, Tim Scott talks higher office at book event for political memoir
MOUNT PLEASANT — Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has yet to say whether he's eyeing a serious run for higher office — a presidential bid or something else — after this year’s November election. But if he does, he's laid out how he will make his decision.
Letters: Mount Pleasant traffic: Don't be in a rush
Let’s consider Needlerush Parkway in Mount Pleasant. With all of its twists and turns, puppies and toddlers, babies and bikes, I think of it more as threading a needle. The rush? Eh ... not so much. It’s a parkway. It’s the way to the dog park or to park...
Waterspouts reported near Folly Beach, Sullivan's Island
FOLLY BEACH — Trained weather spotters saw waterspouts near the shores of Folly Beach and Sullivan's Island early Aug. 7. The National Weather Service's Charleston office issued a marine warning around 9:30 a.m., reporting a water cyclone was driving west. One was also spotted about 20 minutes later near the entrance to the Charleston Harbor.
Editorial: A special opportunity unfolding in Georgetown
A 2016 study of Georgetown's industrial waterfront just south and east of its historic district recognized the huge potential for its redevelopment, saying any plan for the area should be aspirational and challenge the status quo and that the site “represents a historic opportunity for community planning in the broadest sense of that term — physically, economically, and socially.” It created a picture of the future for South Carolina’s third-oldest city that could be painted piece by piece.
5 registered for Georgetown Co. school board election with 1 week left in filing period
GEORGETOWN — Five individuals have registered to run for four available seats on the Georgetown County School Board as of the afternoon of Aug. 8, one week before the end of the county's filing period for nonpartisan races. At stake this November are both of the board's at-large seats,...
