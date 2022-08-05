This Ziplining Course Near Ottawa Will Have You Flying Over A Gorge With Rushing Waterfalls

Read on www.narcity.com
Carters Beach In Canada Has Powdery White Sand & Turquoise Water Just Like The Bahamas
If you're looking to escape to a paradise with dreamy blue water and white sand, you don't need to look further than Canada!. Carters Beach in Port Mouton, Nova Scotia, is an unbelievably tropical-looking beach with clear turquoise water and light, powdery sand that will instantly transport you to the Bahamas.
