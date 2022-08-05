ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercury, Sun honor Brittney Griner with emotional tribute after Russia prison sentence

By Ryan Young
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
Court hearing of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner

Just on the other side of the world, the Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun came together for a touching, emotional tribute to Brittney Griner ahead of their game on Thursday night.

Both the Mercury and the Sun joined arms together at halfcourt at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut for 42 seconds, honoring Griner’s jersey number, while fans in attendance started chanting, “bring her home.”

on Thursday after she was found guilty of drug possession and drug smuggling with criminal intent. The Phoenix Mercury star has been in custody in the country since February, when officials said she had vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

The United States government has declared Griner a wrongfully detained citizen, and President Joe Biden described her sentence as “unacceptable.”

"I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates," Biden said before pledging to “work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue” to bring her home.

The United States has , who is also considered wrongfully detained. Specifics of that deal are not known.

"While we knew it was never the legal process that was going to bring our friend home, today's verdict is a sobering milestone in the 168-day nightmare being endured by our sister, BG," the Mercury said in a statement. "We remain heartbroken for her, as we have every day for nearly six months.

"We remain grateful to and confident in the public servants working every day to return her to her family and us. We remain faithful the administration will do what it takes to end her wrongful detention. We are inspired every day by BG's strength and we are steadfastly committed to keeping her top-of-mind publicly until she is safely back on American soil.

"We will not allow her to be forgotten. We are BG."

