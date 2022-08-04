Close GOP treasurer race triggers expanded audit in Kansas Primary

Read on www.kwch.com
Dinkel addresses the races for seats in the Kansas House
Two Junction City Commissioners are vying for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives, Jeff Underhill and Nathan Butler. Underhill is running unopposed on the ballot for the 65th District seat while Butler was the top vote-getter ahead of John Seibel Tuesday night in the 68th District Republican primary election count. However in that race involving portions of Morris, Geary and Riley counties the votes have to be canvassed and provisional ballots reviewed before final official results can be released. Michael Seymour II, Democrat, will meet the winner in the November general election.
Special audit called for close Republican Kansas State Treasurer race
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The votes are in, but some are being counted again because the race for republican state treasurer is too close to call. The difference, as of 5 p.m. on Friday, is less than 400 votes. All counties across Kansas are now hand-counting some of those votes because of a new law […]
Kansas GOP uses texts to hinder independent's governor bid
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Republican Party tried Thursday to undercut a state lawmaker’s independent candidacy for governor by texting people who signed his petitions for the November ballot to urge them to remove their names. The texts told the signers for state Sen. Dennis Pyle’s bid that their names are on petitions to help Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly win reelection. Pyle, from Hiawatha, has clashed with GOP leaders and was a Republican until June. He called the text message “a blatant lie.” Pyle submitted petitions with nearly 8,900 signatures to the Kansas secretary of state’s office on Monday for verification that the signers are registered voters, as required. State law requires 5,000 valid signatures, and typically exceeding that number by several thousand gets someone on the ballot. State law gave signers until midnight Thursday to reconsider. His run would complicate GOP nominee and state Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s efforts to unseat Kelly. Some Democrats hope Pyle and Schmidt would split conservative Republican votes enough for Kelly to win a second four-year term, and the governor’s allies helped gather signatures for Pyle.
Another abortion clinic opened in Kansas in lead up to vote
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this...
Kansas Fence Law Seminar will be held at the Geary County 4-H Center
When it comes to fences and fence laws there are a number of things that property owners need to be aware of. Agricultural law specialist, Roger McEowen will present a program on Kansas fence law at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23rd. Topics to be addressed include basics of the Kansas fence law statutes; partition fences; locating, building and maintaining legal fences; handling fence disputes; highway forces; adverse possession and other regularly encountered fence law questions.
DCCC criticizes Johnson County sheriff’s endorsement of GOP House nominee Adkins
Democrats question merit of Johnson County sheriff's endorsement of GOP House nominee Amanda Adkins, who seeks to unseat U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids. The post DCCC criticizes Johnson County sheriff’s endorsement of GOP House nominee Adkins appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
In Kansas and Arizona, voters defy expectations to chart their own course
People bristle and resist when told what they can or cannot do. We knew this about guns, vaccinations and masks. And we are seeing some of that with regard to abortion rights, even in red states.
Kansas voters send clear message by rejecting ‘Value Them Both’ amendment
The margin between yes and no on the "Value Them Both" amendment on abortion in Kansas was nearly 20 percentage points after the primary.
Experts believe Amendment 2 results will impact November elections
Political experts and activists believe election results in Kansas will set the tone for a the rest of the country, or at least influence states as they make the own stances on abortion.
Kansas Governors race garners national attention
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governors race is getting national attention with political organizations from both parties pouring millions into their respective candidates. The Republican Governors Association (RGA) and Democratic Governors Association (DGA) are launching new TV ads ahead of the general election in hopes of reaching Kansas voters.
Could sales tax holiday soon become reality in Kansas?
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re a parent traveling through Missouri or Oklahoma this weekend (Aug. 5-7), it might be worth stopping for some back-to-school shopping. Through Sunday is the annual tax holiday for school supplies in two of Kansas’ neighboring states. It’s an idea that’s long been discussed in Kansas. So, where does it stand?
Community reacts to Kansas voters striking down Amendment 2
Many in the community and nationally are reacting to voters striking down Amendment 2 in Kansas Tuesday night
Contests aim to Put the Brakes on Fatalities in Kansas
Poster and video contests where Kansas students can win great prizes and learn about traffic safety are back as part of this year’s Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day safety campaign. In addition, the school, class or booster club of the grand prize-winning students will also receive money as...
Kansas landslide fuels abortion rights movement’s next fights
The people of Kansas spoke and now the rest of the country has to listen.
High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence
TOPEKA — A Shawnee County prosecutor on Friday told jurors to forget about science as he laid out the circumstantial evidence connecting Dana Chandler to the 20-year-old killings of her ex-husband and his fiancee. All of the physical evidence in the case, including DNA collected from the crime scene, excludes Chandler, the defense countered. Chandler is […] The post High-profile Kansas trial hinges on ‘jealousy, rage and obsession’ — without physical evidence appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
D.A.R.E. Graduates 18 New Officers at Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center
18 new D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officers graduated this week from the D.A.R.E. Officer Training at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC). The program is a two-week course designed using current educational philosophies and principles that enhance the transfer of decision-making and critical thinking skills. Program graduates received...
USDA Announces Its Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement with Kansas
WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) — Tuesday, August 2nd, during a visit to the Harvesters Community Food Bank in Lawrence, Kansas, U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt announced USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) has signed a cooperative agreement with Kansas under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, Kansas Department of Agriculture seeks to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers. Under Secretary Moffitt was joined by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam and Harvesters Community Food Bank president and CEO Steven Davis.
Jobs report positive, need for workers still high in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A positive jobs report coming out Friday showed the U.S. economy adding more than 500,000 jobs in July and the national unemployment rate at 3.5 percent. In Kansas, the rate is even lower at 2.4 percent, but in a visit to Wichita Friday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly addressed an ongoing challenge to fill out a skilled workforce in the state.
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
CDC updates Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An upsurge in coronavirus cases means a face mask recommendation for some more Kansas counties. However, some other counties are doing better and have dropped off the mask recommendation list. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 41 Kansas counties are at high risk of community-level coronavirus transmission. […]
