CU Leaders Waver on Future of Economy, Their Own CUs

Click here to read the full article. REI Co-op and Capital One have teamed up on a new card partnership — and found a way to make it sustainable. The outdoor specialty retailer and the financial corporation revealed their card partnership today and launched the new REI Co-op Mastercard program. In addition to the list of benefits of the REI Co-op Mastercard, the companies revealed in a statement that the card itself is made of 85% recycled materials. Aside from the sustainability element, REI and Capital One revealed a lengthy list of benefits that includes 5% back in REI Co-op Mastercard Rewards for...

BUSINESS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO