CUES Announces Lowered Pricing For CUs Below $149 Million

Read on www.cutoday.info
Related
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Dreaded 'down rounds' shave billions off startup valuations
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Several high-flying startups are being brought down to earth, as a recent carnage in global equity markets and lackluster demand for new listings force companies to raise funds at a substantial discount to their sky-high valuations.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways
Berkshire slashed its spending on stocks and share repurchases, but bought a top executive's stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy for nearly $1 billion.
Cash Quiz: Can You Answer These Questions About Saving Money?
Everyone wants to be able to save more, but it's hard to know where to start. You might know how much you should be saving, but you're not sure where to house your funds -- or vice versa. If you're...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Squarespace update eliminates a common frustration for small businesses
Squarespace has launched a new invoice scheduling tool in a bid to simplify the system that lets creators receive payments for bookings on their website. The new tool lets users create, send, manage and track custom invoices, as well as accept payments, all in its website builder platform. The release...
Business Insider
Some of America's biggest companies are hinting the labor shortage is ending for them
For a year, companies have said it's tough to hire. Now companies like Walmart, Shopify, and Lyft say that's changed — and some are shedding workers.
Simplifying Software Security: Veracode Enhances Frictionless Experience for Developers
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Black Hat (booth #2428) – Veracode, a leading global provider of application security testing solutions, today announced the enhancement of its Continuous Software Security Platform with substantial improvements to its integrated developer experience. New features include extended integrations to support software composition analysis (SCA), a software bill of materials (SBOM) Application Programming Interface (API), and additional language and framework support for static analysis, further enhancing developers’ ability to secure software in the environments where they work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005141/en/ Fig. 1 Veracode “Beat the Heat” security flaw heat map, State of Software Security Report v12 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Gen Z: 6 Tips For Splitting Expenses With a Roommate
Living with a roommate has its pros and cons, but one of the biggest advantages is the ability to reduce costs. Find Out: How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?Read: 7...
Comments / 0