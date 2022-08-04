UC Santa Barbara Hires Jo Evans as Head Coach

Read on d1softball.com
Santa Barbara Independent
Foresters Win Third Consecutive NBC World Series Title
An incredible run of championship baseball added another chapter. For the third consecutive season the Santa Barbara Foresters are NBC World Series Champions after defeating the Hays Larks 12-1 on Saturday night in Wichita, Kansas. In the 88-year history of the NBC World Series the Foresters are the third team...
syvnews.com
CIF Central Section basketball teams know base divisions before season starts this year
Unlike last season, area high school basketball teams will have some sort of idea where they stand for the playoffs before the season starts. The CIF Central Section is instituting base divisions for nearly all sports this school year. Last season, base divisions were applied in the middle of the...
Brody Roa Returns From Indiana Sprint Week in Time for Santa Maria
After competing in Indiana Sprint Week for the first time since 2019, California veteran sprint car racer Brody Roa will be right back in action when the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series hits the track this Saturday night, August 6, at the Santa Maria Raceway. Roa will be behind the wheel of the familiar #8M owned by Jason May.
El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year
The 98th Old Spanish Days parade was entirely on Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara this year. There were 400 horses. The post El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Daily Nexus
It’s Okay To Change Your Major
It can feel daunting to consider switching your major, especially if you’ve already invested a lot of time and effort into your current one. But in actuality, about a third of college students change their minds least once during their college years. I am one of them. Personally, I’ve...
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Fiesta continues on Sunday
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The secret is out when it comes to the free mercado and fiesta at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Barbara. The church located on the 200 block of N. Nopal St. near Milpas and Montecito Streets has become a popular stop during Old Spanish Days. It is known for tamales made The post Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Fiesta continues on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 98th Annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Showgets underway as part of La Fiesta this week. Ranchers from all over Santa Barbara County are at the Earl Warren Show Ground for a variety of shows. The Stock horse Classes kicked off on Thursday. Dozens of young ranchers have already participated The post 4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show. appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Times
Less of a yawn: School districts in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties prepare for school days with a later start
Kids across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are set to get a few extra minutes of shuteye when their school year begins later this month, and they have Senate Bill 328 to thank for it. Approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom in October 2019, the bill required the school...
Children’s Parade draws in large crowds
Thousands of people lined the streets of Santa Barbara to watch El Desfile de Los Ninos. The post Children’s Parade draws in large crowds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District
Santa Maria Joint Union High School staff had a busy 'summer break' as they have been working on designing, improving, and constructing new facilities for the more than 9,200 students in the district. The post Summer crews busy completing construction work at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
Saturday Evening Forecast August 6th
Beautiful sun splashed weather continues to bless our region. Monsoon clouds have retreated east and aside from patchy coastal fog, we just keep sticking to the same weather story! Look for more patchy fog along the coast with the exception of the western edge of the Santa Barbara South Coast near Gaviota where a Wind Advisory is in effect for northerly winds. The wind will be from the north which dries things out and can be very gusty below canyons and foothills. The advisory is expected to last through very early Sunday. Temperatures for Sunday will likely mirror what we have been seeing with mild 60's and 70's for the beaches and 80's and 90's farther inland.
sitelinesb.com
Upper Village Mystery Tenant Revealed
••• The former Sotheby’s International Realty office in Montecito’s Upper Village has a new tenant: Stephanie Buyalos, who does space planning and other estate-related services. I think the business is called East Valley Design Strategies, but the website isn’t live yet. P.S. That facade sure wants another window or two….
Santa Barbara Independent
Norman Baits Diners with Summer Menu in Los Alamos
Given I’m all ears when I hear an establishment is featuring lots of corn on its new summer menu, I hightailed it up to Los Alamos to check out Norman. Housed in the Skyview Motel perched above the 101 — and if you park in the restaurant parking by their very own vineyard at the hill bottom, you will feel every foot of that elevation (but at least get very hungry) — Norman is a mid-century-modern gem offering California comfort food with exciting twists. As Chef Dustin Badenell, who among other places previously worked at the brilliant and missed Bear and Star, puts it, “I source products at the peak of their best to create dishes that you might not think pair properly but in fact do if used correctly.”
sitelinesb.com
What’s the Story With This House on W. Cota Street?
There’s a big house with a lot of parking at the corner of W. Cota Street and Bradbury Avenue. What’s it used for? —J. Finding remarkably little online, I reached out to John Ummel of Santa Barbara Free Walking Tours, which has just introduced a new tour of that part of town. His reply:
Vegetation fire in Goleta burns with potential for 75 acres, 50-60% contained
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of an approximately one-acre vegetation fire in Goleta on Thursday afternoon. The post Vegetation fire in Goleta burns with potential for 75 acres, 50-60% contained appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Deputies Pursue Wanted Suspect in Lompoc
Sheriff's Deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit of a wanted suspect through Orcutt and Lompoc Saturday evening. Before 7:00 p.m., Scanner Andrew reported a vehicle pursuit of a Toyota Prius began in Orcutt heading towards Vandenberg Village reaching speeds of 100 mph. Around 8:00 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's...
Vandenberg to conduct first Minuteman III missile test launch of the year after delays
The intercontinental ballistic missile will pop out of an underground silo and travel to a target in the Pacific Ocean.
KEYT
Road closures ahead for El Desfile Histórico, heavy delays expected
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – With the 98th La Fiesta having kicked off on Wednesday night, residents should expect various road closures and traffic delays resulting from the week's festivities, including El Desfile Histórico on Friday. El Desfile Histórico, or 'the Historic Parade,' will march down Cabrillo Boulevard from...
Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out shed fire in Goleta
Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out a shed fire that broke out in Goleta on Friday afternoon. The post Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out shed fire in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Firefighters getting upper hand on brush fire in Santa Barbara County
Firefighters are getting the upper hand on a brush fire burning in the foothills of Southern Santa Barbara County. The blaze was reported at around 2:15 p.m. Thursday northwest of Goleta, near north Glen Anne Road. No structures are reported to be threatened, and the fire is burning away from the city.
