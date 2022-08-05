Read on www.cutoday.info
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Related
cutoday.info
Credit Union West Named Top Company to Work For
TEMPE, Ariz.– Credit Union West has again been recognized as a Top Company to Work for in Arizona by Arizona Capitol Times and BestCompaniesAZ. This marks the tenth straight year the credit union has received the prestigious award based on employee survey results. Top Companies has recognized the state’s best employers since it was first announced in 2013.
cutoday.info
Illinois League Subsidiary Envisant Acquires Recovery Management Group
NAPERVILLE, Ill.–Envisant, a CUSO of the Illinois Credit Union League, has acquired Recovery Management Group (RMG), a credit union-specific third party asset recovery service. “The addition of RMG to Envisant charts a course for continued commitment to the credit union industry,” said Envisant in a statement, adding that the...
cutoday.info
2nd Annual #ILoveMyCredit Union Blitz Had Potential Reach of 6 Million
NAPERVILLE, Ill.– The 2nd annual #ILoveMyCreditUnion social media blitz on July 29 had a global reach of more than six-million people and a “hearty” 55,000 active engagements, according to the Illinois CU System, which again organized the event. In all, more than 850 organizations and people across...
cutoday.info
Texas Education CU Names Interim President/CEO
AMARILLO, Texas–Education Credit Union has named an interim president and CEO following the departure of Eric Jenkins. As CUToday.info reported here, Jenkins has been named president and CEO of the $1.66-billion SRP FCU in North Augusta, S.C. Filling the interim role is Marcus Smith, who had been serving as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cutoday.info
CUSO Formed by CU to Provide Services to Cannabis Biz is Acquired for $185 Million
ARVADO, Colo.–The CUSO launched by Partner Colorado Credit Union eight years ago to provide financial services to the cannabis industry has been bought for $185 million by New York-based Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. The company is to be listed on NASDAQ. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check...
cutoday.info
CU Trade Groups Join With Others in Filing Brief in Case Involving FCRA
NEW YORK—NAFCU and CUNA have joined with other groups in filing a brief in the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in a case involving the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), Sessa v. TransUnion. The lawsuit is over whether the FCRA addresses only factual accuracy in credit reports, or also...
cutoday.info
Hawaii’s Credit Unions Launch Joint Effort to Help Foodbank
HONOLULU–Hawaii’s credit unions, under the banner Credit Union Coalition, have partnered on an effort to help Hawaii Foodbank and its neighbor island partners fill its pantries. The effort runs through September. In 2021, the Credit Union Coalition surpassed its $50,000 monetary goal and raised just under $70,000. The...
cutoday.info
Eight People Inducted Into Louisiana CU Hall of Fame
HARAHAN, La.– The Louisiana Credit Union League (LCUL) has inducted eight exceptional individuals into the Louisiana Credit Union Hall of Fame. The induction took place during the league’s annual meeting here and was jointly sponsored with the Louisiana CU Foundation. “This prestigious program has been established in order...
Comments / 0