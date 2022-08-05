ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

Man, 52, killed in early-morning ATV crash in Tuscaloosa County

A 52-year-old man was killed early Monday in an ATV crash in Tuscaloosa County. The wreck happened at 12:45 a.m. on Pate Road, which is about 13 miles east of Northport. Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Reginal King said David L. St. Clair was driving a 2020 Polaris Ranger that left the road, struck a fence, and overturned. St. Clair was thrown from the ATV and pronounced dead on the scene.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

No Injuries Reported in Tuscaloosa Officer-Involved Shooting Monday Morning

No one was injured and a suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting that took place Monday morning in Tuscaloosa. According to a release from the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit commander, Captain Jack Kennedy, the incident occurred at 10:45 a.m. when an unidentified female suspect with several outstanding warrants fled in a vehicle from agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Northport, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Accidents
City
Berry, AL
State
Alabama State
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Police investigating after train hits car near West End

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed when a train hit her car on August 7, 2022. It happened on Pearson Avenue and 15th Place Southwest. The victim has been identified as 73-year-old Diane Jones. The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation. Subscribe to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Update: Suspect in Monday Officer-Involved Shooting Identified

The female suspect who was arrested in the Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting was identified Monday evening according to a release from the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. As previously reported, a woman was attempted to flee from agents with the West Alabama Task Force Monday morning. The suspect was found a short time later and drove her vehicle toward officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department, one whom fired a handgun and another who fired a bean-bag round towards the suspect.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Marker#Traffic Accident#Berry Woman Killed#Hyundai
CBS 42

Train hits car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A train collided with a car Sunday afternoon in Birmingham according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. According to authorities, BFRS arrived to 15th Street and Pearson Ave SW around 5:14 p.m. One woman was injured and transported to UAB, her injuries are considered minor. There were no fatalities in the crash.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One killed, three injured in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA say one woman was killed, and three others were injured after a two car crash in Tuscaloosa County on August 4, 2022. Authorities say 41-year-old Tiffany N. Barger was killed, when the car she was driving collided head-on with another vehicle. Barger died on the scene. Two of the passengers in Barger’s car, as well as the driver of the other car were taken to the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
Tuscaloosa Thread

UPDATE: Nebraska Woman Struck on Jack Warner Parkway Dies

A Nebraska woman who was struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday evening has died, police sources said. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry lane when a passing driver reportedly lost control of her 1999 Buick Century, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the woman.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 5

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. criminal trespassing-3rd degree; West End Laundromat; 4th St. S.W. domestic violence-3rd degree-harassment; 4th St. S.W. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $206. Arrests. August 4.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rock the South: Law enforcement, EMS update

CULLMAN, Ala. –  The first day of Rock the South saw more than 60,000 attendees from all over the country, six musical acts, some heat-related medical incidents and a handful of arrests.   Cullman Assistant Police Chief David Nassetta said, unofficially, that emergency medical personnel were extremely busy Friday.  “I don’t have the official information on the medical side,” Nassetta said. “They had doctors onsite who could medically clear patients after providing fluids and IVs, so not many had to be transported.” Nassetta said by the end of the night, he was told, more than 200 people had been treated for heat-related illnesses.   “Keep in...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Tuscaloosa County man charged with manslaughter, assault in fatal DeKalb County wreck

A man from Tuscaloosa County is now facing manslaughter and assault charges after a November 2021 wreck in DeKalb County that killed one person and injured four others. A DeKalb County grand jury indicted Victor Antwan Lawson, 37, of Cottondale on the charges in late April. Lawson was arrested Tuesday on one count of manslaughter and four counts of third-degree assault.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy