kion546.com
Santa Cruz County homeless census shows 6 percent increase in people experiencing homelessness
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Santa Cruz County's recent homeless census brings to light an increase in the county's overall homeless population, but specifically for those military veterans and those suffering mental illness. According to numbers expected to be presented to the board of supervisors on Tuesday, the county's...
losgatan.com
Los Gatos approves four-condo development
After a “public hearing” that didn’t attract any public commenters, Planning Commission approved a four-condo development that staff had initially recommended against, July 27. It almost didn’t even happen, as 10 minutes into the meeting the applicant hadn’t shown up to the Zoom meeting—so the item was continued to another meeting.
San Jose officials to weigh housing at VTA train station
VTA is on a mission to dig itself out of the red by building thousands of new homes in Santa Clara County. On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council will consider approving hundreds of residences near the Blossom Hill light rail station. The project is part of VTA’s long-term plan to develop its land along... The post San Jose officials to weigh housing at VTA train station appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Gilroy Dispatch
Council rejects electric building mandate
The Gilroy City Council moved forward with a plan Aug. 1 to require more electric vehicle charging capabilities in new housing projects, but declined to mandate that all new buildings go fully electric. The council voted 5-2 to direct staff to draft an updated ordinance for future consideration, with Councilmembers...
Courthouse News Service
Attempt to block San José gun fee ordinance rejected by federal judge
SAN JOSÉ, Calif. (CN) — San José put a nascent ordinance requiring gun owners to pay a fee and carry liability insurance on hold Thursday, hours after a federal judge found a legal challenge was brought before the specifics of the ordinance have even been finalized — and therefore premature.
benitolink.com
Schedule for Hollister’s 150th celebration
10 a.m. – Parade will begin in downtown Hollister. 11:30 a.m. – Dedication of the Heritage Time Capsule Ceremony and Blue Star Memorial By-way Plaque by the VFW Post 9242 and City of Hollister’s 150th Committee at the Veterans Memorial Building. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. –...
pajaronian.com
Report: Santa Cruz-Watsonville is 2nd least affordable place to live in U.S.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—There are many things that Santa Cruz County residents can boast about the place they live, including the astounding natural beauty and proximity to the coast. But there is one aspect that will likely not be found on a tourism brochure, and will likely come as no...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County
A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
McKinney Fire almost bigger than combined area of 2 big Bay Area cities
As the McKinney Fire burns for a second consecutive week, California’s largest blaze this year is now almost as big as Oakland and San Francisco combined.
Bridging San Jose’s East-West political divide likely holds key to victory in fall mayoral race
EIGHT YEARS AGO, progressive San Jose mayoral candidate Dave Cortese lost his bid to the business-backed Sam Liccardo, despite an overwhelming win in the primary election with support from East San Jose. Liccardo pulled ahead of Cortese, now a state senator, in November 2014 to become the city’s 65th mayor....
UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park
San Jose may pause plans to construct tiny homes in the north part of the city, following fervent backlash from neighbors. On Wednesday, the city’s Rules and Open Government Committee unanimously approved potentially stopping plans for homeless housing at a park on Noble Avenue. The full San Jose City Council will weigh the decision at... The post UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Industrial development booming in Morgan Hill, changing its country charm
MORGAN HILL -- Morgan Hill, once boasting of its quiet country charm, is changing rapidly. On the north end of Butterfield Avenue in Morgan Hill, buildings and opportunities are sprouting like the fruit trees once did a century ago. "Right behind me is Butterfield 5, five buildings, 410,000 square feet of R and D space. Across the street is MBK, 389 new housing units," said Morgan Hill's Economic Development Director Mathew Mahood.It's all part of a plan to grow jobs in what is still mostly a bedroom community. "Candidly, more than 70% of our workforce leaves Morgan Hill and...
Morgan Hill Times
Safe night out in Morgan Hill
Hundreds of Morgan Hill residents, volunteers and business owners spent their evening Tuesday getting to know each other and their local police officers and firefighters—on their own terms. The festivities were part of National Night Out, a nationwide “community building” public safety campaign that started in 1984 to encourage...
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
KSBW.com
Carmel Valley in Party Mode as Annual Fiesta returns
CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — Fiesta Days on the Green are in full swing this weekend at Carmel Valley Community Park, with arts and crafts, food vendors, and free concerts. The Kiwanis Club of Carmel Valley started the tradition in 1989. Over three days the volunteer organization hosts a "Hoopla" barbecue, a trail run, a car show, a dog show, a horseshoe tournament, and a pancake breakfast.
Bakersfield Channel
San Jose prevails in ordinance requiring gun liability insurance
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KERO) — In January San Jose became the first in the country to require gun owners to obtain civil liability insurance and to pay a fee to support gun violence reduction programs. The city won the first lawsuit against that law this week but experts anticipate...
Residents file lawsuit against San Jose over construction of new Whole Foods
The city of San Jose is facing a lawsuit from a group of residents following proposed plans to build a new Whole Foods. The Citizens for Inclusive Development is alleging that San Jose is in violation of the California Environmental Quality Act.
Waterline break near Lake Nacimiento Resort entrance creates sinkhole
County of Monterey Public Works crews are warning drivers about a sinkhole that has formed along Lake Nacimiento Drive. The post Waterline break near Lake Nacimiento Resort entrance creates sinkhole appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California Housing Dilemma
When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
kalw.org
Former employees protest alleged mistreatment at major San Jose food plant
The protest this week came as the popular and mostly organic food company shut down its San Jose plant. All employees, more than 300 total, had their jobs cut. Company workers have complained about mistreatment on the job in the past, including dangerous working conditions and intimidation by superiors. UNITE...
