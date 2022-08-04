ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
losgatan.com

Los Gatos approves four-condo development

After a “public hearing” that didn’t attract any public commenters, Planning Commission approved a four-condo development that staff had initially recommended against, July 27. It almost didn’t even happen, as 10 minutes into the meeting the applicant hadn’t shown up to the Zoom meeting—so the item was continued to another meeting.
LOS GATOS, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose officials to weigh housing at VTA train station

VTA is on a mission to dig itself out of the red by building thousands of new homes in Santa Clara County. On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council will consider approving hundreds of residences near the Blossom Hill light rail station. The project is part of VTA’s long-term plan to develop its land along... The post San Jose officials to weigh housing at VTA train station appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Council rejects electric building mandate

The Gilroy City Council moved forward with a plan Aug. 1 to require more electric vehicle charging capabilities in new housing projects, but declined to mandate that all new buildings go fully electric. The council voted 5-2 to direct staff to draft an updated ordinance for future consideration, with Councilmembers...
GILROY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgan Hill, CA
City
San Martin, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Morgan Hill, CA
Government
City
Gilroy, CA
Courthouse News Service

Attempt to block San José gun fee ordinance rejected by federal judge

SAN JOSÉ, Calif. (CN) — San José put a nascent ordinance requiring gun owners to pay a fee and carry liability insurance on hold Thursday, hours after a federal judge found a legal challenge was brought before the specifics of the ordinance have even been finalized — and therefore premature.
SAN JOSE, CA
benitolink.com

Schedule for Hollister’s 150th celebration

10 a.m. – Parade will begin in downtown Hollister. 11:30 a.m. – Dedication of the Heritage Time Capsule Ceremony and Blue Star Memorial By-way Plaque by the VFW Post 9242 and City of Hollister’s 150th Committee at the Veterans Memorial Building. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. –...
HOLLISTER, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County

A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Hill City#City Limits#Mayor#City Of Morgan Hill#Turner#Morgan Hill City Council
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park

San Jose may pause plans to construct tiny homes in the north part of the city, following fervent backlash from neighbors. On Wednesday, the city’s Rules and Open Government Committee unanimously approved potentially stopping plans for homeless housing at a park on Noble Avenue. The full San Jose City Council will weigh the decision at... The post UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Industrial development booming in Morgan Hill, changing its country charm

MORGAN HILL -- Morgan Hill, once boasting of its quiet country charm, is changing rapidly. On the north end of Butterfield Avenue in Morgan Hill, buildings and opportunities are sprouting like the fruit trees once did a century ago. "Right behind me is Butterfield 5, five buildings, 410,000 square feet of R and D space. Across the street is MBK, 389 new housing units," said Morgan Hill's Economic Development Director Mathew Mahood.It's all part of a plan to grow jobs in what is still mostly a bedroom community. "Candidly, more than 70% of our workforce leaves Morgan Hill and...
MORGAN HILL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Morgan Hill Times

Safe night out in Morgan Hill

Hundreds of Morgan Hill residents, volunteers and business owners spent their evening Tuesday getting to know each other and their local police officers and firefighters—on their own terms. The festivities were part of National Night Out, a nationwide “community building” public safety campaign that started in 1984 to encourage...
MORGAN HILL, CA
KSBW.com

Carmel Valley in Party Mode as Annual Fiesta returns

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — Fiesta Days on the Green are in full swing this weekend at Carmel Valley Community Park, with arts and crafts, food vendors, and free concerts. The Kiwanis Club of Carmel Valley started the tradition in 1989. Over three days the volunteer organization hosts a "Hoopla" barbecue, a trail run, a car show, a dog show, a horseshoe tournament, and a pancake breakfast.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

San Jose prevails in ordinance requiring gun liability insurance

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KERO) — In January San Jose became the first in the country to require gun owners to obtain civil liability insurance and to pay a fee to support gun violence reduction programs. The city won the first lawsuit against that law this week but experts anticipate...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California Housing Dilemma

When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
kalw.org

Former employees protest alleged mistreatment at major San Jose food plant

The protest this week came as the popular and mostly organic food company shut down its San Jose plant. All employees, more than 300 total, had their jobs cut. Company workers have complained about mistreatment on the job in the past, including dangerous working conditions and intimidation by superiors. UNITE...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy