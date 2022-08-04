Lind Fire fully contained after destroying several homes, seriously injured firefighter recovering

Read full article on original website
Man killed in dirt bike crash in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's office says a man died after being hit by a car while on his dirt bike in Moses Lake. According to deputies, Don Palmen died from his injuries after he was hit by a Ford Escape in the intersection of Dorothy Street and Moon Drive in Moses Lake at around 8 a.m. Monday.
Cheney man's cows go missing in Williams Lake fire
CHENEY, Idaho - The aftermath of the Williams Lake Fire is starting to appear. Longtime Cheney resident, Kenneth Brown, thankfully did not lose his house in the fire, although his cows have gone missing. “He said you’ve got to leave now, he said that fire is on top of you,”...
Grant County deputies investigating suspicious disappearance of man
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County deputies say they are looking for a missing man that could have disappeared suspiciously. Detectives are looking for 43-year-old Audel Espinoza-Duenas of rural Grant County. Detectives say Espinoza-Duenas was last seen on August 4 around 7:45 p.m. near his home on the 7700 block...
Woman searches for owners of dog found near Williams Lake Fire, covered in retardant
CHENEY, Wash. - Fire crews are still working diligently to knock down the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney that sprang up suddenly Wednesday afternoon. As of Sunday morning, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) reported the affected acreage remains unchanged at just over 1,800 acres, with around 300 personnel working to contain and mop-up the wildfire.
Fish and Wildlife commission approves upcoming budget
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is buying three new properties as part of its requests for the 2023 budget. The Commission authorized WDFW to buy a 60-acre property in the Quincy Lake Wildlife Area in Grant County, two...
