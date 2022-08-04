Read on www.protocol.com
Has digital transformation failed consumers?
Good morning! Nothing was supposed to help improve the customer experience more than digital transformation. But as it turns out, the "magical software fix" hasn't really fixed much at all. Consumers aren’t reaping the digital benefits. Even before the pandemic, two words seemed to dominate the vocabulary of every...
Amazon’s Werner Vogels: Enterprises are more daring than you might think
When AWS unveiled Lambda in 2014, Werner Vogels thought the serverless compute service would be the domain of young, more tech-savvy businesses. But it was enterprises that flocked to serverless first, Amazon’s longtime chief technology officer told Protocol in an interview last week. “For them, it was immediately obvious...
Amazon's serverless 'eye-opener'
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why Werner Vogels thinks enterprises were quick to embrace AWS Lambda serverless computing, Twilio claims it wasn't the only company hit by a new hacking campaign and the latest in enterprise tech funding. So long, servers. Amazon chief technology officer Werner Vogels learned...
Why EV makers aren't thrilled about the climate bill
Good morning! Clean energy loves the new climate bill, which will provide a huge lift to battery startups, among other projects. But the EV makers? They don’t love it so much. Climate for the win. Congress is expected to pass a major piece of climate legislation for the first...
Twilio customer data accessed as part of hack
Twilio disclosed that a cyberattack involving the theft of employee credentials allowed attackers to access data from "a limited number" of customer accounts. As a provider of software that connects with customer systems, hackers targeting the company likely saw the potential to access data from end customers through initially compromising Twilio. The attack is similar to the one that hit identity security vendor Okta and some of its customers earlier this year.
Fintech companies are cutting costs to keep Wall Street happy
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: Fintechs are cutting costs, the CFPB has a new report on payments and a look at the week ahead. There are a lot of mixed signals in the economy: Companies are laying off workers and some economists are warning of a recession, yet Friday’s jobs data showed unemployment at a half-century low. Consumer confidence is falling, but spending has proven somewhat resilient.
Can’t stop, won’t stop hiring
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. It’s Sunday and if you’re not working your desk job, our deputy editor Karyne Levy suggests you spend your downtime cleaning up the town of Muckingham with Xbox’s PowerWash Simulator. Today, experts say tech hiring has slowed, but not by much; Activision Blizzard is fighting against the union again; and some workers want their employer to pay for them to sleep off their hangovers.
The SEC's cyberattack reporting rules are seeing fierce opposition. CISA is poised to do better.
As the chief information security officer of a large, publicly traded tech company, Drew Simonis has been keeping a close eye on the SEC's proposed rules to require reporting of major cyberattacks. Simonis, who works at Juniper Networks, has some serious concerns shared by many executives in U.S. private industry....
Boeing deliveries slip to five-month low in July
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) jetliner deliveries fell to a five-month low of 26 airplanes in July, highlighting pressure on global supply chains as it prepares to resume deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner.
Google TV will gain fitness tracker support, wireless audio features
Google wants TV viewers to get off the couch: The company is working on plans to closely integrate its Android TV platform with fitness trackers, which will allow developers to build interactive workout services for the living room. Google representatives shared those plans at a closed-door partner event last month,...
If you think startups are overvalued, there are new ways to short them
Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. My name is Biz Carson, and I’m kind of shocked it's August already? I already sent one email asking for a meeting by the end of July. This week in the startup world: a who’s who list of who got a subpoena from Twitter, a second round of layoffs and how to short a startup.
A weekend of Musk tweets
Good morning! The debate over the Twitter bots is still raging, with suits and countersuits flying back and forth. There’s still time for this to get settled before October. But at this rate, that doesn’t seem likely. Musk doesn’t want Twitter. Or does he?. The battle between...
Snap launches parental controls. Now it needs parents to use Snap.
As pressure mounts on Big Tech to do more to protect the youngest users, Snap is launching a new family center that will allow parents to see who their kids are friends with on Snap and report suspicious accounts. It’s part of a wave of new kid safety features being...
