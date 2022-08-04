ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
protocol.com

Has digital transformation failed consumers?

Good morning! Nothing was supposed to help improve the customer experience more than digital transformation. But as it turns out, the "magical software fix" hasn't really fixed much at all. Consumers aren’t reaping the digital benefits. Even before the pandemic, two words seemed to dominate the vocabulary of every...
INTERNET
protocol.com

Amazon’s Werner Vogels: Enterprises are more daring than you might think

When AWS unveiled Lambda in 2014, Werner Vogels thought the serverless compute service would be the domain of young, more tech-savvy businesses. But it was enterprises that flocked to serverless first, Amazon’s longtime chief technology officer told Protocol in an interview last week. “For them, it was immediately obvious...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Amazon's serverless 'eye-opener'

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why Werner Vogels thinks enterprises were quick to embrace AWS Lambda serverless computing, Twilio claims it wasn't the only company hit by a new hacking campaign and the latest in enterprise tech funding. So long, servers. Amazon chief technology officer Werner Vogels learned...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Why EV makers aren't thrilled about the climate bill

Good morning! Clean energy loves the new climate bill, which will provide a huge lift to battery startups, among other projects. But the EV makers? They don’t love it so much. Climate for the win. Congress is expected to pass a major piece of climate legislation for the first...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
protocol.com

Twilio customer data accessed as part of hack

Twilio disclosed that a cyberattack involving the theft of employee credentials allowed attackers to access data from "a limited number" of customer accounts. As a provider of software that connects with customer systems, hackers targeting the company likely saw the potential to access data from end customers through initially compromising Twilio. The attack is similar to the one that hit identity security vendor Okta and some of its customers earlier this year.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Fintech companies are cutting costs to keep Wall Street happy

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: Fintechs are cutting costs, the CFPB has a new report on payments and a look at the week ahead. There are a lot of mixed signals in the economy: Companies are laying off workers and some economists are warning of a recession, yet Friday’s jobs data showed unemployment at a half-century low. Consumer confidence is falling, but spending has proven somewhat resilient.
MARKETS
protocol.com

Can’t stop, won’t stop hiring

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. It’s Sunday and if you’re not working your desk job, our deputy editor Karyne Levy suggests you spend your downtime cleaning up the town of Muckingham with Xbox’s PowerWash Simulator. Today, experts say tech hiring has slowed, but not by much; Activision Blizzard is fighting against the union again; and some workers want their employer to pay for them to sleep off their hangovers.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Google TV will gain fitness tracker support, wireless audio features

Google wants TV viewers to get off the couch: The company is working on plans to closely integrate its Android TV platform with fitness trackers, which will allow developers to build interactive workout services for the living room. Google representatives shared those plans at a closed-door partner event last month,...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

If you think startups are overvalued, there are new ways to short them

Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. My name is Biz Carson, and I’m kind of shocked it's August already? I already sent one email asking for a meeting by the end of July. This week in the startup world: a who’s who list of who got a subpoena from Twitter, a second round of layoffs and how to short a startup.
MARKETS
protocol.com

A weekend of Musk tweets

Good morning! The debate over the Twitter bots is still raging, with suits and countersuits flying back and forth. There’s still time for this to get settled before October. But at this rate, that doesn’t seem likely. Musk doesn’t want Twitter. Or does he?. The battle between...
INTERNET
