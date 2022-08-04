ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Tigers explode late, put away Rays

Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in three runs, Garrett Hill recorded his second major league victory and the host Detroit Tigers pounded the Tampa Bay Rays 9-1 on Saturday. Harold Castro had three hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Javier Baez knocked in a pair of runs. Hill (2-3)...
FOX Sports

Tigers beat McClanahan, Rays 9-1 on Lou Whitaker Night

DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro drove in two runs and scored twice as the Detroit Tigers ended a three-game skid with a 9-1 win Saturday over All-Star Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays on Lou Whitaker Night. Playing in front of their first sellout crowd since opening day,...
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes sent to Tampa Bay's bench on Friday evening

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not staring in Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Paredes will rest on the road after Brandon Lowe was moved to second base, David Peralta was named Friday's designated hitter, and Luke Raley was positioned in left field. According to Baseball Savant on...
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart behind the plate for Tigers on Friday

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Barnhart will catch on Friday night after Eric Haase was left on the bench versus Tampa Bay's right-hander Corey Kluber. numberFire's models project Barnhart to score 5.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
FOX Sports

Rays aim to keep win streak alive against the Tigers

Tampa Bay Rays (57-49, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (42-66, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (10-4, 2.07 ERA, .83 WHIP, 158 strikeouts); Tigers: Garrett Hill (1-3, 5.88 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -266, Tigers +218; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart sitting Saturday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Barnhart is being replaced behind the plate by Eric Haase versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. In 208 plate appearances this season, Barnhart has a .203 batting average with a .499...
numberfire.com

Akil Baddoo not in lineup for Tigers Saturday evening

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Baddoo is being replaced in left field by Victor Reyes versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. In 95 plate appearances this season, Baddoo has a .149 batting average with a .416 OPS, 1 home...
