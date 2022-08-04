West Richland Police Lieutenant Duane Olsen Retires After 23 Years of Dedication

Read on 97rockonline.com
Man Shot by Yakima Deputies After Saturday Chase
A 26-year-old man is dead after fleeing and shooting at Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. Deputies were called by Sunnyside Police Department Officers to a report of shots being fired in the 100 E South Hill Road at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. One person at that location was shot multiple times and the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Ezequiel Ayala fled the area. Deputies found him near his mother’s residence and when they tried to stop him he fled in his vehicle.
KDRV
Missing child advisory issued for Davin Moore
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for public help finding a boy who could be in danger. ODHS Child Welfare Division wants to find 14-year-old Davin Moore. It says he's a child in foster care who went missing from Hermiston, Oregon on August 5 and "is believed to be in danger."
GoFundMe started after Marine veteran with PTSD dies during Tri-Cities heat wave
He was living in his car but was his family’s main income provider.
Who Shot A Hunter Near Walla Walla? Deputies Want to Know
The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office wants to know who shot a bear hunter with a a high-powered rifle. Friday, August 5th, Walla Walla Deputies and other law enforcement agencies swarmed to Nightingale Canyon, which is just over 10 miles east of Walla Walla, after a hunter was shot. The WWCSO released this information Monday.
Hunter shot in Nightingale Canyon, suspects seen fleeing through a farm
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Detectives are searching for suspects or details on a Friday night shooting in which a hunter in the Nightingale Canyon was left hospitalized by a gunshot wound when they suffered at the hands of someone who fled. According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office...
200-acre vegetation fire off WA-14 near OR/WA border draws widescale firefighting presence
BOARDMAN, Ore. — More than a dozen resources have been deployed to Washington State Route 14 (WA-14) at S Canoe Ridge Rd in Benton County where a vegetation fire has already burned 200 acres of natural land off the side of the roadway. “We arrived to find it already going up the hill behind us, right now we’re at about...
FOX 11 and 41
Sunnyside Police explains discovery delay in Cinco de Mayo shooter case
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. – A mistake on the part of the Sunnyside Police Department lead to the suspected Cinco de Mayo Festival shooter’s release back in June, now the chief is explaining why this happened. According to Yakima County Superior Court, Sunnyside Police didn’t file their reports on time...
nbcrightnow.com
Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire burns In Benton County near state line
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A fast-growing fire near the state line has burned two to three acres around McNary Road. Engines and airplanes from Benton County Fire Districts 1 and 6 and Umatilla County Fire District 1. The fire is close to power lines, making airplane drops difficult, according to...
KIMA TV
YPD: K9 helps arrest burglary suspect found foaming at the mouth in local laundromat
YAKIMA -- Yakima police say they had to use a K9 to arrest a burglar who was throwing things at officers and foaming at the mouth. Monday morning at 2:30a.m. police got the call from the fire department of someone who'd broken to a laundromat. Police say next door to...
Moxee Police Searching For Shooting Suspects
A shooting in Moxee on Saturday morning as families gathered at the nearby Moxee Hop Festival. Moxee Police say they were called to the 8500 block of Beauchene Road at about 7:43 am Saturday for a report of a shooting. The victim, who hasn't been identified was found in an apartment. Authorities say they believe the victim was targeted. They've identified two suspects but no names have been released.
Shooting suspect killed by Yakima County Sheriff deputies
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A suspect in a weekend shooting in the Yakima area was shot and killed by police. The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting they say happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, near the 3900 block of Gilbert Rd. The agency says Sunnyside police officers responded to shots fired at a gathering at...
CDC improves Tri-Cities COVID rating. But major outbreak is reported in the area
“This particular surge is not skipping anyone,” said a Benton Franklin Health District official.
nbcrightnow.com
FCSO Investigates Homicide, Kidnapping In Mesa
MESA, Wash.- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a missing, possibly dead, female in Mesa on Thursday night. Deputies quickly located the woman's body near a private residence. Two children, both under 12, were missing from the residence. Around 11:30 p.m. Morrow County (OR) Deputies located...
One killed, two injured in weekend shooting in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened late Saturday night, Aug. 6. According to the department, multiple calls were made about a shooting at the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive around 11:30 p.m. Three people had been shot. One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, died. The two other victims, also young...
17 square miles of Benton County agricultural land may be home to this new kind of farm
40% of Washington state’s power is already produced within 100 miles of Tri-Cities.
ifiberone.com
Mother accused of kidnaping kids after killing woman at home near Connell arrested in Oregon
MESA - The Franklin County Graphic newspaper reports that a mother of two is behind bars in Umatilla County in Oregon for homicide and kidnapping. It's believed that Chiloe Chervenell killed a woman at a home at 112 N. 1st Avenue this week to get to her biological children ages 7 and 9. At around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report about the possibility of a deceased woman at the home, prompting an immediate response. Deputies quickly located the body of the woman and suspected that foul play was a factor.
Woman accused of animal neglect disappears from Hermiston after relinquishing a dozen dogs
HERMISTON, Ore. — Authorities in Umatilla County are considering animal neglect charges for a 70-year-old woman who allegedly bred Yorkshire Terriers under poor conditions and eventually surrendered a dozen caged dogs. According to an announcement from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, deputies visited a trailer on the 2300-block of N 1st Pl in Hermiston on July 30 after receiving reports...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick police investigate assault and motorcycle robbery
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department responded to a reported robbery victim on August 2 around the 7700 block of Deschutes Avenue. A man said he had been standing by his motorcycle on the side of the road when a stranger came up and assaulted him, then rode off on his motorcycle.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Several roads are closed today in the Walla Walla area
WALLA WALLA – Several summer road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in both the city of Walla Walla and throughout Walla Walla County. In downtown Walla Walla, additional detours will be implemented for the construction projects on Alder and Poplar Streets. Closures that begin today include Alder Street from Park Street to Clinton Street, and the intersection of Park Street and Alder Street. Emergency vehicles will not be allowed.
