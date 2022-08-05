Buffalo Bills rookie offensive linemen sing Backstreet Boys “I Want It That Way” and Josh Allen approves | VIDEO

Read on www.nfldraftdiamonds.com
Top 5 NFL Prospects Whose Vices Ruined Their Careers
The list of vices that threaten to destroy NFL players’ professional careers is long. The damage from gambling, opioids, drugs, alcohol or some other addictions has changed many players’ lives. Some of them have managed to get out and live a sober life. Others have spiraled into a never-ending circle of sobriety, addiction, and even crime. The recovery is a long marathon. It needs the right amount of dedication, persistence, and assistance to reach it. These five NFL players have felt the disastrous effect of addiction and crime on their own skin.
Oklahoma Football Coach left the program after saying a “Shameful and Hurtful” word in film session
Cale Gundy the assistant head coach at Oklahoma and the wide receivers coach has stepped down from his position and will leave the program. According to his own statement he is sorry for using the word he used in the film session. “Last week, during a film session, I instructed...
NFL Transactions for August 7, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Ravens worked out CB Ken Crawley, CB Darryl Roberts, and CB Daryl Worley. Bills signed FB Reggie Gilliam to a two-year extension. Bengals activated DE Khalid Kareem from the NFI list. Green Bay Packers. Packers activated DB Keisean Nixon from the NFI list. Jacksonville Jaguars. Jaguars signed RB Matt Colburn.
NFL Draft Diamonds Free Agent Spotlight: Taylor Powell, Linebacker
Hello, Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with another one of free agent spotlight interviews this time shining a light on Taylor Powell LB check him out on Twitter @44Taylor_Powell, and hopefully he ends up on an XFL, USFL, CFL, or NFL team. I started this interview by asking him where...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: John Torchio, S, Wisconsin
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I think my ability to make plays consistently and my football knowledge is what makes me a prospect for the 2023 NFL draft. Those two factors are what sets me apart on and off the field.
Bears cannot catch a break, and neither can WR N’Keal Harry | Wide Out suffers a potentially severe ankle injury
The Bears cannot catch a break. They have been in the process of finding a wide receiver and every time they do something to find a wide receiver something bad happens. The Bears recently traded for N’Keal Harry and today during practice the former first round wide out suffered what appears to be a severe ankle injury.
Kareem Hunt wants out of Cleveland, but the Browns do not want to trade him
The Cleveland Browns have had a rough off-season and it is not going to get any better. Now, their star running back wants out. No, I am not talking about Nick Chubb, but Kareem Hunt. Hunt recently requested a trade out of Cleveland but the team is not going to...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kooper Reece, OL, University of Nebraska-Kearney
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Growing up in a small town it’s just a part of life, as a kid you go and watch those high school games waiting for it to be your turn. Then you start watching college ball and you dream about making it to the next level. So it’s always been an aspiration of mine. Once I got a taste of what football is about. I fell in love with every aspect of it. Even when I was younger I wanted to be able to look back at my career and smile knowing that I gave it everything and had no regrets.
