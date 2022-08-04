West Richland Police Lieutenant Duane Olsen Retires After 23 Years of Dedication

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of the woman who was stabbed to death on Wednesday. Bethany Jean Lowe (47) was the victim of a tragic stabbing on Wednesday in Richland. 29-year-old David Joseph Lowe, the woman's son, is in jail, charged with first-degree assault and suspicion of first-degree murder. The victim's 45-year-old boyfriend, Andy Davis was also stabbed and remains hospitalized with numerous lacerations. Davis is in stable condition. (Read more from our KNDU news partners here.)

