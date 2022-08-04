West Richland Police Lieutenant Duane Olsen Retires After 23 Years of Dedication

Read on keyw.com
Why Do Tri-Cities Drivers Break This Simple Law All The Time?
Washington Drivers Are Required By Law To Stay Right Unless Passing. One of the most frustrating entrances onto Highway 395 doesn't have to be if drivers would just follow the rules of the road. Washington State Drivers Don't Have The Right Of Way When Merging Left. I'm continually blown away...
The Basic Truth About Round Table Pizza in Tri-Cities is Inspiring
Do you know who owns Round Table Pizza in Tri-Cities?. When I first moved to Tri-Cities in 2014, I asked my co-worker, "Where's the best pizza?" And, he took me to Round Table Pizza in Kennewick. I loved it!. Columbia Industries owns and operates Round Table Pizza in Tri-Cities. Michael...
One Man Shot, Kennewick Police Searching for Shooter on the Loose
One man was injured in a Kennewick shooting Thursday night. Kennewick Police were called out to the Heatherstone Apartments at 1114 West 10th Avenue for an assault with weapons call just before 8 pm. Upon arrival, Officers found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. The...
Much of Lind, WA Evacuated Due to Fast-Moving Wildfire
The Adams County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for a number of homes and people in Lind, WA Thursday. Evacuations orders were issued around 1 PM Thursday, August 4. The ACSO says a large fast-moving brush fire is threatening the town in Adams County. Officials say they are telling people who reside south of Highway 21, which runs through the middle of town east to west, to evacuate.
Rural Franklin County Burglary Suspect Sought, Red SUV
The bold burglary occurred during the daytime hours. There are actually multiple suspects, but one of them happened to walk back and forth in front of a Ring Doorbell camera. Franklin County Deputies say this woman is one of several suspects sought from a Friday, July 29th rural burglary at a home on Dogwood Road, about four miles southwest of Eltopia.
Need Money? Opportunities Through Yakima Valley to Apply For Now!
So you're looking for a job! You've come to the right place, from Yakima across the valley and into the Tri-Cities, below are freshly listed positions in a number of fields. Sometimes it can be tough to know where to start, hopefully, this helps!. If You Know of More Positions...
Live Like Royalty in Exclusive, Luxurious Richland Estate on Pisa Lane
I've always wanted a pool in my backyard. And living in Tri-Cities, it's common. This Richland estate features a lovely pool that the kids will love! You will, too, with the heated spa. The patio features an outdoor kitchen that's awesome for hosting a BBQ with family and friends. This...
Back to School Prep in 4 Easy to Follow Actions (Interview)
Starting off a fresh month and realizing back to school is right around the corner can feel daunting. Thankfully we have a professional with Comprehensive Healthcare that specializes in just that. Info to assist with a smooth transition back to school for parents, kids, teachers, and beyond!. Anna Perez is...
GoFundMe Set up for Family of Mother of 8, Victim in Richland Fatal Stabbing
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of the woman who was stabbed to death on Wednesday. Bethany Jean Lowe (47) was the victim of a tragic stabbing on Wednesday in Richland. 29-year-old David Joseph Lowe, the woman's son, is in jail, charged with first-degree assault and suspicion of first-degree murder. The victim's 45-year-old boyfriend, Andy Davis was also stabbed and remains hospitalized with numerous lacerations. Davis is in stable condition. (Read more from our KNDU news partners here.)
Vehicle Overheats & Catches Fire Due to Extreme Heat in Rural Benton County
A vehicle was destroyed after it overheated and caught fire Wednesday night. The occupants had gone offroading in a remote area of Benton County when the vehicle overheated and caught fire in a field. The occupants were able to escape the fire unharmed. Benton County Fire crews responded to the...
New Haunted Attractions Coming to Tri-Cities This Halloween
Get ready because 2 new haunted attractions are coming to the Tri-Cities this Halloween! If you love to be scared, you have to mark this down on our calendar now! Frightmare Haunted Attractions is a new pair of haunted houses coming to the center of Kennewick in October. The new...
Flights from Pasco to Dallas-Fort Worth Coming in Future?
There could be flights from Pasco Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth in the near future, according to news from the Airport. A federal grant will help Pasco elevate to get more flights. Buck Taft of the Pasco Airport said Wednesday a $750K Federal grant will help the facility expand to the...
Victim Shot in the Foot, Kennewick Police Searching For Alleged Shooter
Kennewick Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting another in the foot. Police were dispatched to the 8600 block of West Imnaha Avenue Friday night just after 7 pm on a report of an assault with weapons. Upon arrival, Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to...
Do You Recognize 5 Famous People That Graduated from Kennewick High School?
One of the oldest high schools in the Tri-Cities has some impressive alumni. Kennewick's High School "Fight" Song Is Based On "Old Wisconsin" My step-son graduated from Kennewick High School last summer and he never got the chance to experience the old high school. A few years back, I had a parent/teacher conference at the school and it felt like I was walking back in time.
How to Get Your Enrollment Fee WAIVED for Free at YVC College
How to Get Your Enrollment Fee WAIVED for Free at YVC College. Colleges and universities in Washington are about to gear up for Fall Semester enrollment. Yakima Valley College is prepping for a big event where incoming students can get their enrollment fee waived for free! Normally, the enrollment fee at YVC is $30 but on August 3rd, college students can take advantage of "express enrollment".
Ben Franklin Transit Provides FREE Transportation to THIS Weekend’s Events
Need a ride to this weekend's events in Tri-Cities?. No need to worry. If you're looking to visit Art in the Park in Richland or head on down to Columbia Park to check out Water Follies action, Ben Franklin Transit is here to get you there, FREE. According to Ben...
Drastic Decreasing Daily Prices Highlight New Pasco Amazon Returns Store
Save A Ton Of Money At A New Liquidation Store In Pasco Washington. We recently did an article about Yakima's new liquidation store and now it looks like we've got our own new store right here in the Tri-Cities. A New Pasco Store Specializes In Amazon And Target Returns. What...
Kamiakin to Keep Brave Mascot, But Famous Mural Comes Down
Many have noticed in the last day or so that the famous huge Indian dancing mural on the north side of the gym at Kamiakin High School in Kennewick is no more. (images courtesy of A Broders). KSD says the school can still keep the Braves mascot. We noticed a...
