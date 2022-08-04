ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

BREAKING: Hokies land intriguing Canadian edge rusher

Virginia Tech has added another commitment to the 2023 class with the addition of Canada native Ishmael Findlayter. The 6-foot 4-inch, 230-pound defensive lineman, who boasts a 6-foot 10-inch wingspan, committed to Virginia Tech moments ago over his other finalist Arizona State. He also held a scholarship offer from Vanderbilt,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Nick Saban provides lengthy injury report on Day 4 of fall camp

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided a lengthy injury report, which included five first-year players, during the Crimson Tide’s Media Day on Sunday. The first player Saban mentioned was tight end Cameron Latu, who was brought up earlier this week. On Thursday, the first day of fall camp, Saban said Latu was set to miss some time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame

Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
247Sports

If I had to predict right now…

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Injury Sidelines UNC Wide Receiver Antoine Green

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina fifth-year senior wide receiver Antoine Green has suffered a collarbone injury, multiple sources told Inside Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Green was injured during UNC's scrimmage earlier Saturday inside Kenan Stadium. A UNC spokesman confirmed to Inside Carolina later on Saturday afternoon that Green does...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Everything Rodney Garner said after Monday's practice

Everything Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner said after Monday's practice:. ON IF HE WOULD PLAY A DEFENSIVE LINEMEN FOR DEPTH PURPOSES, EVEN IF HE KNEW THE PLAYER WASN’T READY. “I don’t think you can afford to do that, to be totally honest with you. You may get away...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Washington Huskies Head Coach Kalen DeBoer Sunday Post-Practice Quotes

Here is everything that Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer told the media on Sunday after Washington's fourth practice of fall camp... "In the spring, we went every other day. Back to back (this week) was the first challenge. They're stacking three and they're stacking four (practices). I'm very confident that we stacked a strong three and today was a really solid practice, but the thing I've really challenged the guys with is to have that killer instinct; challenge them when they're tired, how do they respond? In the execution, the toughness, we're not there yet, but that's what practice is for."
SEATTLE, WA

