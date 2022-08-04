Read on 247sports.com
Sources Say: Latest with Iowa's fall camp, top basketball target
Hope everyone has had a great weekend. Before I dive into a few tidbits-- I want to say a huge thank you to all of our members who have helped promote our sale. We are at an.
Notre Dame Football Practice Clips — Irish Defense Drills - August 8, 2022
The media returns to The Irish Athletics Complex as Notre Dame opens up its fourth practice of fall camp. Notre Dame opened up practice to cameras for the first 20 minutes of practice. We focused on the defense with Bo Bauer, Marï¿½
BREAKING: Hokies land intriguing Canadian edge rusher
Virginia Tech has added another commitment to the 2023 class with the addition of Canada native Ishmael Findlayter. The 6-foot 4-inch, 230-pound defensive lineman, who boasts a 6-foot 10-inch wingspan, committed to Virginia Tech moments ago over his other finalist Arizona State. He also held a scholarship offer from Vanderbilt,...
Nick Saban provides lengthy injury report on Day 4 of fall camp
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided a lengthy injury report, which included five first-year players, during the Crimson Tide’s Media Day on Sunday. The first player Saban mentioned was tight end Cameron Latu, who was brought up earlier this week. On Thursday, the first day of fall camp, Saban said Latu was set to miss some time.
Late Kick: Latest intel from Florida State's Fall camp
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate gives the latest intel from Florida State's Fall camp.
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
Three Iowa basketball recruiting questions after Pryce Sandfort's commitment to the Hawkeyes
Answering three big questions regarding Iowa basketball recruiting following Pryce Sandfort's commitment.
Michigan RB wears football tape to class to avoid missing practice time
ANN ARBOR — When it comes to the intangibles, freshman running back C.J. Stokes is already impressing Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan coaches. Harbaugh told a pair of stories this week on "In the Trenches," a Michigan Athletics podcast, that detailed how the young running back has caught his eye.
How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame
Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
If I had to predict right now…
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
USC football: QB Miller Moss details relationship with Lincoln Riley, competing with Caleb Williams
USC quarterback Miller Moss was not really sure what to expect when he heard the news that Lincoln Riley was leaving Oklahoma for USC in late November after the 2021 regular season had come to a close. Moss quickly learned that things at USC were about to change in a...
Updated Evaluation and NFL Comp: Asher Tomaszewski
Chicago Mt. Carmel DT Asher Tomasewski recently committed to Kansas State. What are the Wildcats getting in him?
Will Jim Knowles bring the defense back at Ohio State?
247Sports' Nick Kosko is joined by Patrick Murphy on the College Football Daily to discuss the outlook for Ohio State in 2022.
Pittsburgh linebacker 'in shock' after new WVU offer
Pittsburgh linebacker discusses his new WVU offer.
VIP Tidbits: Decision day for Shelton Sampson Jr.
It is decision day for the No. 3 overall player in Louisiana’s 2023 class as five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. is set to announce his decision a little after 3 p.m. CT, only minutes away from the LSU campus.
Four-star QB Rickie Collins locks in his college commitment date
Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn Top247 quarterback Rickie Collins will announce his college decision on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. CST. LSU and Florida State are the finalists for the four-star passer who recently decommitted from Purdue. An Elite 11 Finalist where he threw alongside the nation’s best this summer out...
Injury Sidelines UNC Wide Receiver Antoine Green
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina fifth-year senior wide receiver Antoine Green has suffered a collarbone injury, multiple sources told Inside Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Green was injured during UNC's scrimmage earlier Saturday inside Kenan Stadium. A UNC spokesman confirmed to Inside Carolina later on Saturday afternoon that Green does...
Georgia football: Darnell Washington outlines the ‘mismatch’ created by UGA’s tight ends
Although Georgia’s Darnell Washington missed the spring with a foot injury, he is still looked at as an important part of the Bulldogs’ three-headed monster at tight end. The tight end position has drawn plenty of talk around the Georgia program, and based on what Washington knows about himself and his teammates, there’s plenty of reason why.
Everything Rodney Garner said after Monday's practice
Everything Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner said after Monday's practice:. ON IF HE WOULD PLAY A DEFENSIVE LINEMEN FOR DEPTH PURPOSES, EVEN IF HE KNEW THE PLAYER WASN’T READY. “I don’t think you can afford to do that, to be totally honest with you. You may get away...
Washington Huskies Head Coach Kalen DeBoer Sunday Post-Practice Quotes
Here is everything that Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer told the media on Sunday after Washington's fourth practice of fall camp... "In the spring, we went every other day. Back to back (this week) was the first challenge. They're stacking three and they're stacking four (practices). I'm very confident that we stacked a strong three and today was a really solid practice, but the thing I've really challenged the guys with is to have that killer instinct; challenge them when they're tired, how do they respond? In the execution, the toughness, we're not there yet, but that's what practice is for."
