Perhaps a cliché, but nowhere does the old saying “If these walls could talk” feel more apropos than at Pozo Saloon. Located 17 miles southeast of Santa Margarita in San Luis Obispo County, the historic watering hole opened way back in 1858, and its colorful history has been ingrained in area lore ever since. After all, how many bars can count both Billy the Kid and Snoop Dogg as former patrons?

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO