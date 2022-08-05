Read on thetrek.co
We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
Lauren Bahre and her husband left their home under threat of eviction as they couldn't make rent. They now live in a tent moored in a national park.
The Pozo Saloon, Opened in 1858 and Patronized by Billy the Kid, Just Reopened
Perhaps a cliché, but nowhere does the old saying “If these walls could talk” feel more apropos than at Pozo Saloon. Located 17 miles southeast of Santa Margarita in San Luis Obispo County, the historic watering hole opened way back in 1858, and its colorful history has been ingrained in area lore ever since. After all, how many bars can count both Billy the Kid and Snoop Dogg as former patrons?
Rescuers to move whale stranded in French river to saltwater
PARIS (AP) — French environmentalists will try to move a dangerously thin beluga whale that strayed into the Seine River last week to a saltwater river basin Tuesday to try and save its life. The mammal, measuring four meters (13 feet), will be transported there for “a period of...
