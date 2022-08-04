ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

Biden likely has highly contagious BA.5 strain of COVID but his symptoms including cough and sore throat are improving, White House doctor says

President Joe Biden likely has a highly contagious strain of COVID-19, but his moderate symptoms are improving, the White House doctor said in an update on Saturday. The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the Omicron strain that emerged late last year, and is now believed to be responsible for the vast majority of new coronavirus cases in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Biden COVID-19 symptoms now include sore throat, body aches: doctor

President Biden has developed body aches and a sore throat but is tolerating the Paxlovid treatment for COVID-19 well, his doctor said Saturday. Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor, physician to the president, said preliminary sequencing indicated Biden has contracted the BA5 variant, the most common coronavirus variant in the U.S. right now.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water

America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
MedicalXpress

CDC warns of dangerous virus infecting babies in multiple states

A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

What is Paxlovid? Everything you need to know about the antiviral Covid drug being taken by Joe Biden

In a letter to the White House press secretary on Thursday morning, presidential physician Kevin C. O’Connor confirmed that US President Joe Biden had tested positive for Covid-19. The 79-year-old is currently resting and according to Dr O’Connor, is experiencing symptoms including a runny nose and fatigue which began Wednesday evening. Dr O’Connor said in the letter to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that he anticipated Mr Biden would “respond favourably to treatment” in the form of Paxlovid.Here’s everything you need to know about the antiviral pill:What is it?Paxlovid is an antiviral pill developed and produced by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which is taken...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Iowa beach closes after visitor infected with life-threatening, brain-eating amoeba

An Iowa beach has been closed after a swimmer visiting from another state was infected with a life-threatening, brain-eating amoeba. The beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County was temporarily shuttered for swimming Friday as a “precautionary response” after the rare brain infection caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri was reported in the visitor from Missouri, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced in a news release.
IOWA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

FDA finds new Cyclospora outbreak; continues investigations on others

The FDA is investigating a new outbreak of dozens of infections caused by the Cyclospora parasite. Little information has been released, but the Food and Drug Administration is reporting that 51 people have been confirmed infected. The agency has not released any specific information about the patients such as their ages or where they live.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Study: 1 in 8 Coronavirus Patients Will Develop Long COVID

About 1 in 8 adults who get infected with the coronavirus will develop symptoms of long COVID-19, according to a new Dutch study. Study authors said their estimate is more reliable than previous ones because it looked at prevalence and severity of symptoms before COVID-19 infection and in uninfected populations for comparison.
PUBLIC HEALTH

