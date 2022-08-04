Read on www.pasadenanow.com
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis
America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
Biden likely has highly contagious BA.5 strain of COVID but his symptoms including cough and sore throat are improving, White House doctor says
President Joe Biden likely has a highly contagious strain of COVID-19, but his moderate symptoms are improving, the White House doctor said in an update on Saturday. The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the Omicron strain that emerged late last year, and is now believed to be responsible for the vast majority of new coronavirus cases in the country.
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
natureworldnews.com
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
23 infants hospitalized in Tennessee for parechovirus, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning doctors about the spread of parechovirus, a common viral infection that can cause severe illness among infants younger than three months. From April 12 through May 24 of this year, 23 infants were admitted to the Monroe Carell Jr....
Biden COVID-19 symptoms now include sore throat, body aches: doctor
President Biden has developed body aches and a sore throat but is tolerating the Paxlovid treatment for COVID-19 well, his doctor said Saturday. Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor, physician to the president, said preliminary sequencing indicated Biden has contracted the BA5 variant, the most common coronavirus variant in the U.S. right now.
Biden is 79, vaccinated, and twice boosted. Here's his risk of severe COVID.
The president is fully vaccinated, twice boosted, and generally in good health, which experts say bodes well for his COVID case.
New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water
America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
What is Melioidosis? CDC Warns Of Fatal Dangers Of Rare Bacteria Disease
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning Wednesday about a rare but serious disease called Melioidosis that has been detected in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi. According to the agency, Melioidosis can develop when a person comes in contact with a bacteria known as B.pseudomallei. The...
Washington Examiner
CDC grilled after revealing it didn't perform data analysis on COVID-19 vaccine doses
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is demanding answers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the agency told a nonprofit group that it never conducted a mandated data mining analysis on reported adverse effects that followed the administration of COVID-19 vaccine doses. The CDC is tasked with performing a...
Biden continues to test positive for Covid-19 Wednesday following rebound diagnosis
President Joe Biden continues to test positive for Covid-19 and will stay in isolation, his physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a new letter released Wednesday.
CDC: US infants are falling sick with a life-threatening virus that triggers fever, delirium, seizures, and sepsis
At least one newborn died in June after contracting a dangerous form of parechovirus, and the CDC says it is circulating in "multiple states."
Polio 101: Signs, symptoms and dangers of an ancient virus
For the first time in a decade, a US citizen has been diagnosed with polio, a disease that once devasted communities around the world. Here's what you need to know about the signs, symptoms and dangers of this highly contagious virus.
What to know about Paxlovid, the COVID drug President Biden is using to speed recovery
Paxlovid has been highly effective at reducing the risks of hospitalization and death, but some patients report a "Paxlovid rebound" in which the disease returns.
MedicalXpress
CDC warns of dangerous virus infecting babies in multiple states
A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CDC: 'Unusually large' number of newborns infected with potentially life-threatening virus that can trigger fever, poor feeding, and seizures
At one hospital, 23 'previously healthy' newborn babies were diagnosed with parechovirus. Experts think the virus may be surging as COVID rules relax.
What is Paxlovid? Everything you need to know about the antiviral Covid drug being taken by Joe Biden
In a letter to the White House press secretary on Thursday morning, presidential physician Kevin C. O’Connor confirmed that US President Joe Biden had tested positive for Covid-19. The 79-year-old is currently resting and according to Dr O’Connor, is experiencing symptoms including a runny nose and fatigue which began Wednesday evening. Dr O’Connor said in the letter to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that he anticipated Mr Biden would “respond favourably to treatment” in the form of Paxlovid.Here’s everything you need to know about the antiviral pill:What is it?Paxlovid is an antiviral pill developed and produced by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which is taken...
Iowa beach closes after visitor infected with life-threatening, brain-eating amoeba
An Iowa beach has been closed after a swimmer visiting from another state was infected with a life-threatening, brain-eating amoeba. The beach at Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County was temporarily shuttered for swimming Friday as a “precautionary response” after the rare brain infection caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri was reported in the visitor from Missouri, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced in a news release.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA finds new Cyclospora outbreak; continues investigations on others
The FDA is investigating a new outbreak of dozens of infections caused by the Cyclospora parasite. Little information has been released, but the Food and Drug Administration is reporting that 51 people have been confirmed infected. The agency has not released any specific information about the patients such as their ages or where they live.
US News and World Report
Study: 1 in 8 Coronavirus Patients Will Develop Long COVID
About 1 in 8 adults who get infected with the coronavirus will develop symptoms of long COVID-19, according to a new Dutch study. Study authors said their estimate is more reliable than previous ones because it looked at prevalence and severity of symptoms before COVID-19 infection and in uninfected populations for comparison.
