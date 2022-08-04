ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music notes: Måneskin, Madonna, Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry

 2 days ago
Cinemablend

Kelly Clarkson Is Known For Her Voice, But Her Hip-Thrusting Skills Are On Point In BTS Video From Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson is a woman of many talents. She is, of course, the Season 1 winner of American Idol who has gone on to release nine studio albums. As a coach on The Voice for eight seasons, the Texas native won four times, giving her the highest winning percentage of any coach through the NBC singing competition’s 21 seasons. To top it off, her talk show — which you better believe includes its share of singing — has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards in its first three seasons. But it’s not just about her voice, y’all, because the “Since U Been Gone Singer” just showed she’s got hip-thrusting skills for days.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases

Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Katy Perry Reportedly 'Obsessed' With Being a Mom Ahead of Impending Return to 'American Idol'

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reportedly want to expand their family. The American Idol judge and the actor are proud parents to almost 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove and are so obsessed with her that they want to add another child right away. A source recently told ET Online that the couple is "very in love and would love to expand their family," adding: "Katy and Orlando are doing really well and amazing. Their relationship is very strong and they have parenting down. They also have figured out how to balance their busy schedules, but also make time for each other." A source says the 37-year-old "is obsessed with being a mom."
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Joe Gorga appears to shade sister Teresa Giudice on the eve of her wedding

Joe Gorga will be skipping sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding, and appears to have taken to social media to vent his frustration over their family woes. “BLOOD DOESN’T MAKE YOU FAMILY” the reality star, 42, wrote over a snap of himself with family and friends, including wife and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, who will also be skipping her co-star’s nuptials. Melissa also posted about loved ones following news of the couple ditching the ceremony, sharing video with her brood along with caption, “God blessed me with an amazing family.” While Joe’s statement could’ve been his way of saying...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Tour

The crossover between “American Idol” and “The Masked Singer” continued this weekend as one former “Idol” winner was unmasked on a national tour. “The Masked Singer” Tour started on May 28 and stopped in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, July 8. At each location of the tour, a celebrity guest performs as “Boom Boom Box,” with clues about the celebrity posted to the tour’s Instagram page.
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Selena Gomez stuns in a beautiful Versace gown

Selena Gomez is welcoming a new decade with glamour. The singer and actress, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, shared a couple of photos while wearing a gorgeous Versace gown. RELATED: Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Taylor Swift: See their best moments together ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Derek Jeter Proves He's the Ultimate Girl Dad in Sweet Photo With His Daughters

Watch: Derek Jeter Talks Fall Out With Alex Rodriguez in New Docu-Series. Derek Jeter's daughters hit a home run with this makeover. The retired New York Yankees baseball star showed off his girl dad pride on Twitter alongside a photo of himself and his three daughters Story Grey, River Rose and Bella Raine. The new snap features Derek sitting on a chair while his little ones—whose backs are facing the camera—intently focus on their mission: painting their dad's nails pink and blue. As Derek joked in his Aug. 3 tweet, "I have a new appreciation for nail polish remover."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

