Music notes: Måneskin, Madonna, Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reportedly want to expand their family. The American Idol judge and the actor are proud parents to almost 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove and are so obsessed with her that they want to add another child right away. A source recently told ET Online that the couple is "very in love and would love to expand their family," adding: "Katy and Orlando are doing really well and amazing. Their relationship is very strong and they have parenting down. They also have figured out how to balance their busy schedules, but also make time for each other." A source says the 37-year-old "is obsessed with being a mom."

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO