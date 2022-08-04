Music notes: Måneskin, Madonna, Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry

Read on jambroadcasting.com
Kelly Clarkson Is Known For Her Voice, But Her Hip-Thrusting Skills Are On Point In BTS Video From Talk Show
Kelly Clarkson is a woman of many talents. She is, of course, the Season 1 winner of American Idol who has gone on to release nine studio albums. As a coach on The Voice for eight seasons, the Texas native won four times, giving her the highest winning percentage of any coach through the NBC singing competition’s 21 seasons. To top it off, her talk show — which you better believe includes its share of singing — has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards in its first three seasons. But it’s not just about her voice, y’all, because the “Since U Been Gone Singer” just showed she’s got hip-thrusting skills for days.
Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases
Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
Katy Perry Reportedly 'Obsessed' With Being a Mom Ahead of Impending Return to 'American Idol'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reportedly want to expand their family. The American Idol judge and the actor are proud parents to almost 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove and are so obsessed with her that they want to add another child right away. A source recently told ET Online that the couple is "very in love and would love to expand their family," adding: "Katy and Orlando are doing really well and amazing. Their relationship is very strong and they have parenting down. They also have figured out how to balance their busy schedules, but also make time for each other." A source says the 37-year-old "is obsessed with being a mom."
Kelly Clarkson on ‘the Hardest Thing’ About Releasing New Music Post Her Recent Divorce
"American Idol" star Kelly Clarkson got candid about the "hardest" part of releasing new music after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Says Returning to the Show With Husband Blake Shelton Is ‘Surreal’
The new season of The Voice is currently filming, and it will see Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together for the first time since their wedding. It brings back a lot of memories for Stefani, who spoke about the experience with NBC Insider. “Stepping back on the set of The...
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Joe Gorga appears to shade sister Teresa Giudice on the eve of her wedding
Joe Gorga will be skipping sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding, and appears to have taken to social media to vent his frustration over their family woes. “BLOOD DOESN’T MAKE YOU FAMILY” the reality star, 42, wrote over a snap of himself with family and friends, including wife and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, who will also be skipping her co-star’s nuptials. Melissa also posted about loved ones following news of the couple ditching the ceremony, sharing video with her brood along with caption, “God blessed me with an amazing family.” While Joe’s statement could’ve been his way of saying...
Selena Gomez 'Speechless' Over Britney Spears Tribute: 'I Am Beyond Lucky to Know You'
Spears said she had "no idea" Gomez would be at her wedding -- but was "SO HAPPY" she was. Selena Gomez is sharing the love after Britney Spears praised her on social media over the weekend for showing up at her wedding to Sam Asghari. On Saturday, Spears shared a...
Shania Twain’s Staggering Net Worth Will Impress You Much! The Singer Has Built a Massive Fortune
If there’s one thing that does impress us much, it’s Shania Twain‘s incredible career. Over the years, the “You’re Still the One” songstress has blown fans away with all her memorable performances and record-breaking albums — but it seems her net worth of $400 million speaks for itself.
‘American Idol’ Winner Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Tour
The crossover between “American Idol” and “The Masked Singer” continued this weekend as one former “Idol” winner was unmasked on a national tour. “The Masked Singer” Tour started on May 28 and stopped in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, July 8. At each location of the tour, a celebrity guest performs as “Boom Boom Box,” with clues about the celebrity posted to the tour’s Instagram page.
‘American Idol’ Finalist Hired a Bodyguard Following Nicole Kidman’s Advice to ‘Invest in Security’
One “American Idol” alum is opening up about the powerful advice she received from famed actress Nicole Kidman. Melinda Doolittle, a finalist on “Idol’s” sixth season, recently opened up during an interview for the singing competition’s 20th anniversary. According to the vocalist, she met...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Audrina Patridge Says Justin Timberlake "Humiliated" Her with His "Rude" Behavior at the VMAs
It's only Wednesday and this week is already doing the most when it comes to random celebrity beef. On top of JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure feuding over Candace allegedly being the "rudest celebrity ever," The Hills star Audrina Patridge is out here calling out Justin Timberlake's "rude" and "diva" behavior.
Selena Gomez stuns in a beautiful Versace gown
Selena Gomez is welcoming a new decade with glamour. The singer and actress, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, shared a couple of photos while wearing a gorgeous Versace gown. RELATED: Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Taylor Swift: See their best moments together ...
‘Her best look ever’: Selena Gomez celebrates 30th birthday in custom Versace gown
Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday over the weekend in a glamourous Versace gown. The Only Murders In The Building actor shared photographs of herself in the statement gown, which featured beaded tassels and a flowing train. The floor-length number was crafted from layers of sheer, nude pink tulle that...
Britney Spears' Ex, Kevin Federline, Says Sons Choose Not to See Her
DailyMail.com is reporting that Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline has broken a decade-long silence to talk about the pop icon — and he's claiming her sons have avoided seeing her by their own choice. In a series of exclusive interviews to be aired on ITV this coming week, Federline...
Derek Jeter Proves He's the Ultimate Girl Dad in Sweet Photo With His Daughters
Watch: Derek Jeter Talks Fall Out With Alex Rodriguez in New Docu-Series. Derek Jeter's daughters hit a home run with this makeover. The retired New York Yankees baseball star showed off his girl dad pride on Twitter alongside a photo of himself and his three daughters Story Grey, River Rose and Bella Raine. The new snap features Derek sitting on a chair while his little ones—whose backs are facing the camera—intently focus on their mission: painting their dad's nails pink and blue. As Derek joked in his Aug. 3 tweet, "I have a new appreciation for nail polish remover."
Selena Gomez and Hannah Montana are sharing the same house, but is Miley Cyrus making a cameo?
Selena Gomez is preparing for the premiere of the next season of her fan-favorite cooking show ‘Selena + Chef’ on August 18. And while viewers are thrilled for the release of new episodes, featuring special guests and new recipes, others noticed something different in the latest teaser...
