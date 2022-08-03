Folger Theatre’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream at DC’s National Building Museum is the show of the summer!

Read on wtop.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune AwayChannelocityVienna, VA
Weasel: ‘We played our music, talked about our politics’; WHFS tribute show this weekend
Jonathan “Weasel” Gilbert says he almost flunked out of American University because he was so focused on working on the school’s on-campus station, “which could only be heard in the dorms and the student union.”. Weasel couldn’t have known he would soon become part of what...
Potomac sisters who died in NY fire to be remembered at Monday service
Funeral services are set for Monday for the Potomac, Maryland, sisters killed during a fire in a Long Island vacation home. Jillian Rose Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Eliza Wiener, 19, will be remembered at an 11 a.m. service at the Washington Hebrew Congregation in the District. “The Wiener family has...
First-hand history: Civil War soldiers’ graffiti uncovered in a Fairfax house
The picture of life during the Civil War continues to develop at a house in Fairfax, Virginia. Between March 1862 and June 1863, hundreds of Union soldiers left their enduring marks in charcoal, graphite or crayon on the walls of the attic and first and second floors of Historic Blenheim, a brick 1859 farmhouse and 12-acre estate on what is now Old Lee Highway.
School Zone: What’s changing with free school lunches?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: During the last two school years, any student attending a public school who wanted a school lunch was able to receive one for free. The free...
Tyson’s Corner Center evacuated after report of shots fired; nothing found
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, cleared Tyson’s Corner Center in McLean. after reports of shots fired within the mall. People have been allowed to return after an investigation found no evidence of gunfire. According to officials, an incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers cleared the mall after receiving...
Schools in Prince William Co. will be short staffed at start of school year
Families will see the effects of short staffing as students in Prince William County Public Schools head back to classes on Aug. 22. In a letter to parents, Superintendent LaTanya McDade on Friday said the growing school system is facing shortages in both instructional staff and bus drivers. The school...
Eight taken to hospital, 80 more treated due to heat at Stafford schools convocation
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Eight people were taken to the hospital and dozens more treated Friday after suffering heat-related illness at the Stafford County Public Schools 2022 convocation. About 4,300 staff...
Plans for new Frederick police HQ take a step forward with OK of $19.8M contract
The process of building a new headquarters for the police department in Frederick, Maryland, took another step forward Thursday when Mayor Michael O’Connor and the Board of Aldermen approved a design and construction contract for the project. The mayor and board unanimously approved a $19.8 million design-build contract with...
Loudoun Co. investigates fires set along residential road in South Riding
Authorities in Loudon County, Virginia, are investigating multiple fires that were set overnight Friday in a residential area of South Riding. According to Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, the fires were discovered around 6 a.m. Saturday morning along the road, in a residential area near Planting Field Drive at Edgewater Street and Tall Cedars Parkway.
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Frederick, Md.
A man was killed in Frederick, Maryland, after he lost control of the motorcycle he was driving Sunday morning. Shaun Vincent Thomas, 44, of Cleveland, Ohio, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Interstate 270 with a group of bikers around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the Maryland State Police.
66-year-old man charged with hate crimes after vandalism at Anne Arundel Co. church
On Friday, police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, arrested and charged a 66-year-old man with hate crimes after he allegedly defaced a church in Gambrills, Maryland, with hate-motivated graffiti. Police say that on August 3, Donald Eugene Hood, Jr., of no fixed address, inscribed an offensive message on the inside...
Car strikes, kills woman on I-70 in Frederick
A woman was killed after getting out of her disabled car, which was damaged by falling debris from a bridge over Interstate 70 in Frederick, Maryland, early Saturday morning. The 25-year-old woman from Martinsburg, West Virginia, exited her car after it was one of several vehicles that were disabled in the roadway.
Student at Charles County school charged with theft, assault
A confrontation between two students attending a summer program at Charles County’s Westlake High School in Maryland ended with one of the students being charged with first degree assault and theft. According to the Charles County’s Sherriff’s Office, the students were involved in an altercation in a school stairwell,...
Frederick man charged with several bank robberies held without bond
A 67-year-old Frederick, Maryland, man has been charged in several area bank robberies this summer. Police say Steven Gregory Gass, 67, was dubbed “old man bandit” for his role in multiple bank robberies going back 45 years. Gass was arrested on July 14 after he attempted to rob...
