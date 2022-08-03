Folger Theatre’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream at DC’s National Building Museum is the show of the summer!

The picture of life during the Civil War continues to develop at a house in Fairfax, Virginia. Between March 1862 and June 1863, hundreds of Union soldiers left their enduring marks in charcoal, graphite or crayon on the walls of the attic and first and second floors of Historic Blenheim, a brick 1859 farmhouse and 12-acre estate on what is now Old Lee Highway.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO