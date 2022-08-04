ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Richland, WA

West Richland Police Lieutenant Duane Olsen Retires After 23 Years of Dedication

By Patti Banner
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 1027kord.com

Comments / 0

Related
102.7 KORD

2019 Pasco Fatal Shooting by Officer Justified, Says Report

After nearly 2 1/2 years, an investigation shows a slain Pasco man set in motion the events that led to him being shot by Police. SIU says the man assaulted officers, refused commands, and injured several. In December 2019, 3 Pasco officers were attempting a suspect, for his role in...
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

Franklin, Oregon Officials Investigate Death, Possible Kidnapping

A deceased person and two missing children are being investigated by the Franklin County Sheriff's Department and Deputies from Morrow County, OR. Thursday afternoon, the FCSO says they received a third-party call about a missing female who was possibly deceased near 1st Ave. in Mesa. The 'missing' component was not divulged by the FCSO, but patrols found the female who was dead, and two children were missing from the residence.
MESA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Richland, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
West Richland, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Richland, WA
102.7 KORD

Soffits (Roof Overhang Covers) Collapse at Pasco Elementary

What began as some stucco patchwork on a Pasco elementary school has turned into a large construction fix. Soffits collapse in the courtyard of Mark Twain School. A soffit is either wood or cement board that is used to cover the underside of a roof overhang. It's designed to protect the structure as well as look more aesthetic.
PASCO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lieutenant#Police Sergeant#Retirement#The Corrections Academy#National Guard#Narcotic Units#Columbia Basin College#Liberty University
102.7 KORD

Much of Lind, WA Evacuated Due to Fast-Moving Wildfire

The Adams County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for a number of homes and people in Lind, WA Thursday. Evacuations orders were issued around 1 PM Thursday, August 4. The ACSO says a large fast-moving brush fire is threatening the town in Adams County. Officials say they are telling people who reside south of Highway 21, which runs through the middle of town east to west, to evacuate.
LIND, WA
102.7 KORD

Why Were Some Kamiakin Logos-Artwork Removed? Answers

Recently, it has been noticed by us, as well as various citizens, that a well-known mural has been removed from the north gym wall at Kamiakin High School. We've also learned the famous Native American logo is going to be re-imaged. Now we have some answers. A famous massive mural...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
102.7 KORD

Flights from Pasco to Dallas-Fort Worth Coming in Future?

There could be flights from Pasco Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth in the near future, according to news from the Airport. A federal grant will help Pasco elevate to get more flights. Buck Taft of the Pasco Airport said Wednesday a $750K Federal grant will help the facility expand to the...
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy