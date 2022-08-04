REP. WILLS: Conservative policies work for all Iowans!

Read on www.iowa.media
Who’s visiting Iowa in the 2022 campaign season?
Hundreds of Iowans wait for a speech from a presidential candidate at the Iowa State Fair in August 2019. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The Iowa presidential caucuses are still a long way off, but potential presidential candidates are visiting the state ahead of the Nov. 7 midterm election.
HENDRICKSON: Reviving Civic Education in Iowa
If anything good has come out of the COVID-19 pandemic it is the growing awareness by parents across the nation about what is being taught in schools. This is especially true concerning civic education. For decades a crisis has existed over the decline of civic education. Numerous surveys and studies have shown that at all grade levels, including higher education, students do not have an adequate understanding of American history, American government, or Western civilization. Reform is needed to strengthen civic education in Iowa schools and the National Association of Scholars has issued social studies standards—a guide for curriculum in each classroom—that will help improve civic education in Iowa. American Birthright: The Civic Alliances Model K-12 Social Studies Standards is a guide to help improve standards in civic education.
Gov. Reynolds proclaims August ‘Adolescent Immunization Awareness Month’
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation delegating August as Adolescent Immunization Awareness Month. The proclamation states the CDC and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommend “safe and effective” immunizations for kids through 18 years old against “several different vaccine-preventable diseases, including influenza, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, HPV and meningitis.”
SUMMIT TO PROVIDE LIST OF LANDOWNERS OPPOSED TO PIPELINE
STARTING TODAY (FRIDAY), SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS WILL START PROVIDING STATE REGULATORS WITH LISTS OF LANDOWNERS ALONG ITS PROPOSED PIPELINE WHO HAVE NOT AGREED TO VOLUNTARY EASEMENTS. SUMMIT SUBMITTED AN APPLICATION TO THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD FOR A PIPELINE PERMIT EARLIER THIS YEAR. SUMMIT PRESIDENT JUSTIN KIRCHOFF SAYS WHILE ABOUT 750...
STURGIS ARRESTS TREND HIGHER AS MOTORCYCLE RALLY BEGINS
THE STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY IS UNDERWAY IN WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA WITH AUTHORITIES REPORTING A SLIGHT INCREASE IN DUI AND DRUG ARRESTS COMPARED TO A YEAR AGO. THE SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PATROL ALSO SAYS ONE PERSON DIED IN A COLLISION OF TWO MOTORCYCLES JUST BEFORE 11 A.M. SATURDAY ON HIGHWAY 34 NEAR HAYES.
Muscatine County burglary suspect arrested in Pennsylvania
A Muscatine County burglary suspect has been taken into custody on the east coast. According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Michael Santiago was arrested without incident by U.S. Marshalls in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Friday. Investigators say they found Santiago thanks to an anonymous tip. Last month the...
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS (Update)
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS IN CUSTODY BUT CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A...
IHSBCA All State Teams
Several area high school baseball players garnered all state recognition from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. Hempstead placed two players on the Class 4A 1st team all-state squad, Kellen Strohmeyer and Cole Swartz. Mustang teammate Jonny Muehring was named to the 3rd team. Wahlert Catholic had two first...
