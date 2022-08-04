'Just leveling the playing field': 3 Washington breweries sue Oregon over distribution laws

Read on www.king5.com
Related
tornadopix.com
New study shows housing shortage has spread across the Pacific Northwest | North West
There simply aren’t enough homes in the Seattle area. It’s a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that the problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more plentiful and affordable, even in the American interior. And in the Northwest, it’s not just a problem in the Seattle and Portland areas.
KATU.com
2022 CHINOOK WINDS - MARIE OSMOND TICKET GIVEAWAY
KATU / 2022 CHINOOK WINDS - MARIE OSMOND TICKET GIVEAWAY. Contest: KATU / 2022 Chinook Winds - Marie Osmond Ticket Giveaway. Station: Sinclair Television of Portland, LLC dba KATU. Station Address: KATU, 2153 NE Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR 97232. Contest Area: Oregon Counties: Baker, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Gilliam, Grant,...
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
Unitus credit union to leave downtown Portland headquarters
Unitus Community Credit Union is leaving its headquarters in downtown Portland for Washington County as part of a new strategy it says will ease commuting and collaboration for employees who live outside of Portland. The plan to leave 1300 S.W. Sixth Ave., a building called Unitus Plaza since the credit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beachconnection.net
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
KING-5
Seattle brewery joins lawsuit against the state of Oregon regarding beer distribution
Under Oregon law, out-of-state breweries must go through third-party distributors. Some Washington breweries are taking the regulation to court.
ijpr.org
Oregon’s meth problem: More money than leadership
Editor’s note: This is Part 2 of a two-part series about how — despite a windfall of new funding — the state has no plan to address the “new meth” that is overwhelming behavioral health providers and inflaming ongoing crises across the state. Read the first story, about the way meth has changed to be more toxic to users.
Expansion of electric vehicle grid hits roadblocks in rural WA
Just off Interstate 90 as it climbs the eastern side of the Cascades, Terra Sullivan and her family stumbled out of their car at an electric vehicle charging station outside Cle Elum. A thin layer of dirt coated their arms and legs, a souvenir from a few days of camping at Lake Chelan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kent leads Herrera Beutler in latest WA 3rd tally
A total of 257 votes separates incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler and GOP challenger Joe Kent in the race for the second and final spot in the Washington 3rd Congressional District race.
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 6, 2022
The Pacific Northwest's 2022 wildfire season is not taking the weekend off, as dozens of fires of various sizes are still burning. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Saturday, August 6, 2022.
KING-5
J. Michael Kelly wins HomeStreet Bank Cup in Seattle
SEATTLE — J. Michael Kelly won his fourth race in Seattle and his second in a row when he drove the U-9 Boitano Homes to victory in the 2022 HomeStreet Bank Cup on Lake Washington. Kelly was the winner of Seattle’s most recent H1 Unlimited Racing Series event in 2019.
Is It Legal In Washington For Your Dog To Ride In The Back Of An Open Truck Bed?
Is It Legal For My Dog To Ride In An Open Truck Bed In Washington State?. As I was coming down 27th avenue in Kennewick a few days ago I saw a dog running from side to side in the back of a truck. Washington Drivers Might Be Breaking The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXL
How Did The Oregon Fire Map Come Out So Wrong?
You’ll hear lots of stories today about “Oregon’s plan to address the threat of wildfires”….only it’s not much of a plan…maps that tell folks they’re either in or not in a wildfire area with high or extreme risk, which means higher insurance costs or canceled insurance policies. It would be like me offering to take you on a ride in my truck…but you’re worried about if you’ll be safe so you ask…and I tell you…buy lots of extra insurance! For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Bob Zybach, who is the President of NW Maps Co and author of, “The Great Fires: Indian burning and catastrophic forest fire patterns of the Oregon Coast Range, 1491-1951.” Take a listen below to hear the entire interview.
Gas-powered leaf blowers facing ban in Seattle, pending council decision
Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen introduced a law to remove gas-powered leaf blowers for city government by 2025, and for businesses and residents by 2027, in favor of electric ones. “Gas-powered leaf blowers cause air pollution, noise pollution that harms workers who use them as well as the people and...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Man unloads as Seattle Parking Enforcement tickets neighbors, but ignores homeless RVs
A Seattle resident unloaded on a Seattle Parking Enforcement officer for ticketing his neighbors, while completely ignoring the illegally parked homeless people nearby. He and his neighbors have had it and the conversation became heated. The man confronted the enforcement officer after he saw her ticketing an illegally parked car...
Washington Tribes Call on Governor to Reject Clean Energy Project Proposal
In a July 28 letter, most of the federally recognized tribes in Washington pushed the state to deny permits to a developer because its project along the Columbia River would mean the unavoidable destruction or damage to sites sacred to the area’s tribal nations. Tribal leaders in Washington are...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound nights are getting warmer, which is concerning experts
SEATTLE - As Seattle’s latest heat advisory expires, overnight temps will remain higher than historical norms – it’s part of a growing trend that is getting more attention. According to Climate Central, the Seattle/Tacoma area has undergone a transition since the 1970s. Overnight lows are now, on...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
131 Kuty Drive Toledo, WA 98591
Toledo Real Estate at 131 Kuty Drive Toledo, WA 98591. Description: The real estate listing at 131 Kuty Drive Toledo, WA 98591 with the MLS# 1980149 has been on the Toledo market for 1 days. This property located in the Toledo subdivision is currently listed for $150,000. GeoCoordinates:. 46.506344. -122.744635.
ClarkCountyToday
Opinion: Washington state auditor identifies 62 federal audit findings against Washington agencies
Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center points out that many of the violations were with accounting and use of federal COVID relief funds. The state auditor today released Washington’s “Financial Statements and Federal Single Audit Report” covering agency compliance with federal rules in 2021. The state auditor identified 62 violations, several dealing with accounting and use of federal COVID relief funds. According to the report:
columbiagorgenews.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Oregon
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0