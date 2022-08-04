'Just leveling the playing field': 3 Washington breweries sue Oregon over distribution laws

You’ll hear lots of stories today about “Oregon’s plan to address the threat of wildfires”….only it’s not much of a plan…maps that tell folks they’re either in or not in a wildfire area with high or extreme risk, which means higher insurance costs or canceled insurance policies. It would be like me offering to take you on a ride in my truck…but you’re worried about if you’ll be safe so you ask…and I tell you…buy lots of extra insurance! For more information, Lars speaks with Dr. Bob Zybach, who is the President of NW Maps Co and author of, “The Great Fires: Indian burning and catastrophic forest fire patterns of the Oregon Coast Range, 1491-1951.” Take a listen below to hear the entire interview.

1 DAY AGO