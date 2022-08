Denver bans food trucks in Lodo area on weekends

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On August 6, 2022, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a call for a two-vehicle crash just before midnight. A CSP Trooper told our Denver partner 9News that one vehicle was being driven by a 25-year-old, Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, from Colorado Springs. According to CSP, Avalos-Trujillo was suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash and hit the other vehicle head-on.

