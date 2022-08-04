AMC Entertainment beats quarterly revenue estimates, announces dividend

Read on www.srnnews.com
srnnews.com
Palantir cuts revenue forecast, says govt contracts timing ‘uncertain’
(Reuters) -Palantir Technologies Inc lowered its annual revenue forecast to below market estimates after the data analytics software company reported a surprise quarterly loss on Monday, sending its shares down 15%. The company had to temper its revenue forecast as the timing of some government contracts remained uncertain, Chief Executive...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways
Berkshire slashed its spending on stocks and share repurchases, but bought a top executive's stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy for nearly $1 billion.
srnnews.com
SoftBank posts $23.1 billion Vision Fund loss on tech slump
TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp on Monday booked an investment loss of $23.1 billion at its Vision Fund unit in the April-June quarter after a slide in the value of its assets, including closely watched unlisted holdings, amid market turmoil. SoftBank had booked a record loss at the Vision Fund...
Business Insider
Some of America's biggest companies are hinting the labor shortage is ending for them
For a year, companies have said it's tough to hire. Now companies like Walmart, Shopify, and Lyft say that's changed — and some are shedding workers.
srnnews.com
TSX extends winning streak as Barrick boosts miners
(Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday for a fourth straight day as Barrick Gold Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and oil prices rebounded, while investors grew optimistic that interest rates are nearing a peak. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 49.04 points, or...
