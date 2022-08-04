VERBATIM: Indiana-based Eli Lilly is blasting the state for it’s new pro-life law, which bans abortion except in some cases — including rape, incest and the life of the mother. The pharmaceutical giant has released a statement saying “Given this new law, we will be forced to plan for more employment growth outside our home state.” Eli Lilly has joined a growing host of other U.S. firms that are offering to pay thousands of dollars to help employees obtain abortions. Michael Harrington, SRN News.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO