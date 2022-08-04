Read on www.srnnews.com
SoftBank plans Vision Fund job cuts after record net loss
TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp is planning to cut headcount at its flagship Vision Fund investing arm, CEO Masayoshi Son said on Monday, after a crash in the value of its portfolio pushed his conglomerate to a record quarterly net loss. Vision Fund, which upended the world of...
U.S. SEC proposes new rules for clearing houses
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday proposed new rules aimed at preventing conflicts of interest in management and governance of clearing houses. Clearing houses provide essential plumbing for financial markets, ensuring that securities or derivatives trades are completed, even if one side of a transaction...
Business: Corporate tax provisions not enough
Even as some business groups cry foul over the tax provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, economists at Goldman Sachs say the landmark bill will barely put a dent in massive corporate profits. To pay for historic climate investments,
Another major company endorses abortion
VERBATIM: Indiana-based Eli Lilly is blasting the state for it’s new pro-life law, which bans abortion except in some cases — including rape, incest and the life of the mother. The pharmaceutical giant has released a statement saying “Given this new law, we will be forced to plan for more employment growth outside our home state.” Eli Lilly has joined a growing host of other U.S. firms that are offering to pay thousands of dollars to help employees obtain abortions. Michael Harrington, SRN News.
Oil major BP drilling appraisal well in Texas for carbon sequestration
DENVER (Reuters) -Oil major BP has begun drilling an appraisal well in Texas for its U.S. carbon capture and sequestration business, an executive said on Monday. In May, BP said it and partner Linde planned to develop a site along the Texas coast to bury carbon dioxide produced from a Linde manufacturing site outside of Houston.
USW chief vows to organize clean energy, electric car and retail workers
LAS VEGAS (Reuters) -The head of the United Steelworkers union on Monday vowed to pursue employees in clean energy, electric cars and retail industries as it seeks to adapt to a changing economy and rebuild membership in old-line industries. Thomas Conway, the leader of the USW, told an audience of...
