Beyond Meat cuts jobs, revenue expectation as plant-based boom fizzles out

 4 days ago
srnnews.com

Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices bounced higher from multi-month lows on Monday as investors’ appetite improved following data on U.S. jobs and Chinese exports data that eased recession concerns. Brent crude futures had risen 81 cents, or 0.9%, to $95.73 a barrel by 0638 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
srnnews.com

USW chief vows to organize clean energy, electric car and retail workers

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) -The head of the United Steelworkers union on Monday vowed to pursue employees in clean energy, electric cars and retail industries as it seeks to adapt to a changing economy and rebuild membership in old-line industries. Thomas Conway, the leader of the USW, told an audience of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
srnnews.com

Oil major BP drilling appraisal well in Texas for carbon sequestration

DENVER (Reuters) -Oil major BP has begun drilling an appraisal well in Texas for its U.S. carbon capture and sequestration business, an executive said on Monday. In May, BP said it and partner Linde planned to develop a site along the Texas coast to bury carbon dioxide produced from a Linde manufacturing site outside of Houston.
TEXAS STATE
srnnews.com

SoftBank posts $23.1 billion Vision Fund loss on tech slump

TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp on Monday booked an investment loss of $23.1 billion at its Vision Fund unit in the April-June quarter after a slide in the value of its assets, including closely watched unlisted holdings, amid market turmoil. SoftBank had booked a record loss at the Vision Fund...
BUSINESS
srnnews.com

SoftBank plans Vision Fund job cuts after record net loss

TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp is planning to cut headcount at its flagship Vision Fund investing arm, CEO Masayoshi Son said on Monday, after a crash in the value of its portfolio pushed his conglomerate to a record quarterly net loss. Vision Fund, which upended the world of...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Simplifying Software Security: Veracode Enhances Frictionless Experience for Developers

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Black Hat (booth #2428) – Veracode, a leading global provider of application security testing solutions, today announced the enhancement of its Continuous Software Security Platform with substantial improvements to its integrated developer experience. New features include extended integrations to support software composition analysis (SCA), a software bill of materials (SBOM) Application Programming Interface (API), and additional language and framework support for static analysis, further enhancing developers’ ability to secure software in the environments where they work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005141/en/ Fig. 1 Veracode “Beat the Heat” security flaw heat map, State of Software Security Report v12 (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
srnnews.com

TSX extends winning streak as Barrick boosts miners

(Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday for a fourth straight day as Barrick Gold Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and oil prices rebounded, while investors grew optimistic that interest rates are nearing a peak. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 49.04 points, or...
STOCKS

