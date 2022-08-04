Beyond Meat cuts jobs, revenue expectation as plant-based boom fizzles out

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Black Hat (booth #2428) – Veracode, a leading global provider of application security testing solutions, today announced the enhancement of its Continuous Software Security Platform with substantial improvements to its integrated developer experience. New features include extended integrations to support software composition analysis (SCA), a software bill of materials (SBOM) Application Programming Interface (API), and additional language and framework support for static analysis, further enhancing developers’ ability to secure software in the environments where they work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005141/en/ Fig. 1 Veracode “Beat the Heat” security flaw heat map, State of Software Security Report v12 (Graphic: Business Wire)

SOFTWARE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO