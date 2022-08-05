Read on www.chicitysports.com
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their Education
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortion
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop Lounge
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted Sites
Bears injury, absence updates from Day 9 of training camp
The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Saturday for their ninth training camp practice, and there were a number of notable absences. Let’s start at wide receiver, where some of the team’s top wideouts are nursing injuries. Byron Pringle is dealing with a quad injury that’s considered more than day-to-day. Matt Eberflus said there’s no timetable for his return, but he doesn’t expect it to carry into the regular season.
The leader for Panthers’ QB1 between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, revealed
When the Carolina Panthers acquired Baker Mayfield earlier this offseason, he seemed destined to become the starting quarterback in Carolina. But head coach Matt Rhule was hesitant to announce an official starter. He recently revealed that QB1 will announced sometime after the Panthers’ Aug. 19 game against the New England Patriots. However, that doesn’t mean there […] The post The leader for Panthers’ QB1 between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Offensive Lineman
Maybe the injury scare to star tackle Mekhi Becton prompted it, but whatever their motivations, the New York Jets are bringing in offensive line reinforcements. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Jets are signing veteran offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch to a one-year deal. Benenoch spent the 2021 season split between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.
Steelers put Mitchell Trubisky at No. 1 on early QB depth chart
The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first depth chart of the year on Friday, and overall, there are no notable surprises across the board. As expected, Mitchell Trubisky is listed as the starting quarterback for the Steelers. Mason Rudolph is set as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, and he is followed by rookie […] The post Steelers put Mitchell Trubisky at No. 1 on early QB depth chart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AFC Notes: Mekhi Becton, Jets, Patriots, Tyquan Thornton
Jets OT Mekhi Becton has taken a beating in the media this offseason, as he stayed away from all voluntary activities with the Jets, appeared to report overweight at minicamp after missing the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, and lost the left tackle job to George Fant. But Becton reported to camp in relatively good shape and has impressed the coaching staff with his work so far.
NFC Notes: Commanders, Carson Wentz, Cowboys, Eagles
Commanders QB Carson Wentz has apparently had issues with accuracy so far during camp, spraying the ball high or wide of intended targets. He’s adjusting to a new team, new system, and new receivers, which HC Ron Rivera was quick to point out, but accuracy has been a struggle for Wentz throughout his career. Rivera maintains they’re not worried yet.
Chargers get concerning injury update on Justin Herbert’s offensive weapon
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are down another pass catcher, for now. Bolts tight end Donald Parham Jr. will miss “for sure, this week,” of Chargers practice after injuring his hamstring in practice Friday, according to Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. The third-year tight end, who has always shown flashes of […] The post Chargers get concerning injury update on Justin Herbert’s offensive weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Emma: Projecting Bears' initial 53-man roster
In the first couple weeks of training camp, the Bears have created plenty of competition as they look to identify talent for their long-term future. Here’s our current projection of the initial 53-man roster.
These 3 Teams Should Consider Signing Free Agent WR Will Fuller
Training camps are underway throughout the NFL as teams are gearing up for their first preseason games. Free agents are waiting for the call as organizations are figuring out which positions they need to address in the coming weeks. One player that is patiently waiting to sign with a new...
