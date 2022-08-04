Read on www.wlox.com
Picayune Item
Milkweed still a popular native perennial for Mississippi gardens
Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Although it has been over seven years since The Crosby Arboretum first started receiving a steady barrage of questions from coastal gardeners seeking the best species of native milkweed (Asclepias) to benefit dwindling monarch butterfly population, we continue to get inquiries about Mississippi milkweed species, and sources for seed.
WLOX
Wounded Warriors of Mississippi’s Patriot Ride finishes up in Jones Park
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bikes took over Jones Park on Saturday for a good cause. The Wounded Warriors of Mississippi gathered on the coast for the end of their Patriot Ride. This year marks the 8th time the group has held the event. The ride helps raise awareness for the organization, which helps military veterans during and after their service.
WLOX
Pascagoula church holds Back-to-School Bash, provides children with school supplies
WLOX
Harrison County Amateur Radio Emergency Services participates in simulated disaster drills
WLOX
Happening Now: First Friday in Moss Point
No, Tiger Stadium doesn’t have a full kitchen on its turf, but don’t be confused if you hear a little dessert talk on the sidelines. Family of beloved teacher Anna Logan grieve her loss, celebrate her life. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A tragic automobile accident Sunday evening...
Mississippi Press
Springs Cinema building demolished, leaving behind only memories
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- For two decades, there weren’t many decisions to be made for Ocean Springs residents on what to do on a Friday night. If the Greyhound football team was playing, you went to Greyhound Stadium. If not, you went to Springs Cinema. Perhaps both, given the...
WLOX
Food, music, and family all offered at Moss Point’s Grillin’ the River City
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A barbecue cookoff kicked off the second day of Moss Point’s Grillin’ the River City event. Those participating and spectators alike understood the importance of the event. “I think competition is good. It brings out the best in all of us,” one grill...
WLOX
Sea turtle nest discovered in Pass Christian
WLOX
Moss Point community gathers at Riverfront Park for the last ‘First Friday’ event of the season
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Main Street of Moss Point hosted its last “First Friday” event of the season at Riverfront Park. Food truck, live music, and vendors set the scene for a fun filled Friday. The owner of Sugar Beans Café Lakelia Jones usually attends the event with her husband. They serve food in their mobile food truck.
WLOX
Work now underway to improve Hiller Park boat launch
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The concrete boat launch at Biloxi’s Hiller Park will be closed for the next 90-days as contractors begin a major improvement project. This week, contractors with JE Talley started removing the old concrete ramp and retaining wall to make room for the new 40x70-foot concrete boat launch. In addition to installing a new ramp and retaining wall, two finger piers will be added on both sides of the launch.
WLOX
GPS tracks banded eaglet thousands of miles
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Lots of people have been traveling this summer, but what about our feathered friends?. You might remember five months ago, WLOX was at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane Refuge with Mississippi State University and Mississippi Power for an eaglet banding project. They banded two eaglets, with one also carrying a a GPS device so they could track it’s movements and migratory patterns.
WLOX
Comeback Coolers deliver refreshments and love to Kentucky flooding victims
LONDON, Ky. (WLOX) - Hundreds of Kentucky residents suffering through the deadly floods now have a little love from South Mississippi. Volunteers with the Ocean Springs-based outreach group Comeback Coolers have distributed 182 coolers full of drinks and refreshments throughout some of the worst hit areas. Those coolers are also...
WLOX
Biloxi Seafood Festival Contest - Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 and The Biloxi Seafood Festival (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, September 5th and ends at 11:59pm on Tuesday September 6th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
WLOX
Guamanians celebrate Liberation Day on the coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - People from all over the country stopped by Harrison County to celebrate Guam’s liberation. The celebration was organized by Guamanians who live in Mississippi. Other Guamanians traveled from different states to join the party. On July 2, 1944, the island was liberated by United States...
wbrz.com
More than 600 catfish seized in illegal fishing bust on Mississippi River
BURAS - Five men are on the hook for fines and possible jail time after wildlife agents caught them with several hundred catfish along the Mississippi River on Wednesday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said agents found the men, all from Mississippi, fishing on a levee near the Empire Locks. After checking their ice chests, agents found them in possession of 665 blue catfish, more than six times the daily limit of 100 per Louisiana law.
WLOX
With kids heading back to school, parents look to provide them a healthy lunch
Picayune Item
No U-turn sign installed on Highway 11 to ensure emergency vehicle access
Work to widen Highway 11 in Picayune between Lakeshore Drive and Cayten Street concluded less than a month ago, but Mississippi Department of Transportation added one finishing touch recently, a no U-turn sign near Highland Community Hosptial. On Tuesday Aug. 2, MDOT erected a no U-turn sign on Highway 11...
bslshoofly.com
Look What's Rollin' on the River!
The Betsy Ann riverboat will soon dock in Bay St. Louis Harbor, offering dinner cruises and sunset tours of our local waters. Reservations for sightseeing cruises aboard the Betsy Ann Riverboat have been coming in steadily since the owners announced they were moving the attraction to Bay St. Louis after operating for five years in Biloxi.
WLOX
Picayune donates patrol car to Kentucky police after flooding
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - After parts of Eastern Kentucky were demolished by severe flooding last week, the City of Picayune and the Picayune Police Department are stepping up and doing what they can to help. The city is donating a 2011 Dodge Charger to the Whitesburg Police Department, an Eastern...
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Grammy-nominated Lee Roy Parnell coming to Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Grammy Award nominee Lee Roy Parnell, a slide guitar virtuoso, will return to Pascagoula for the first time in nearly three years when he takes to the stage at the Grand Magnolia Ballroom on Sept. 22. One of the top country music performers throughout the 1990s and...
