ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Picayune Item

Milkweed still a popular native perennial for Mississippi gardens

Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Although it has been over seven years since The Crosby Arboretum first started receiving a steady barrage of questions from coastal gardeners seeking the best species of native milkweed (Asclepias) to benefit dwindling monarch butterfly population, we continue to get inquiries about Mississippi milkweed species, and sources for seed.
PICAYUNE, MS
WLOX

Wounded Warriors of Mississippi’s Patriot Ride finishes up in Jones Park

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Bikes took over Jones Park on Saturday for a good cause. The Wounded Warriors of Mississippi gathered on the coast for the end of their Patriot Ride. This year marks the 8th time the group has held the event. The ride helps raise awareness for the organization, which helps military veterans during and after their service.
GULFPORT, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
Ocean Springs, MS
Education
City
Gulfport, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Government
Ocean Springs, MS
Traffic
City
Ocean Springs, MS
Ocean Springs, MS
Government
WLOX

Happening Now: First Friday in Moss Point

No, Tiger Stadium doesn’t have a full kitchen on its turf, but don’t be confused if you hear a little dessert talk on the sidelines. Family of beloved teacher Anna Logan grieve her loss, celebrate her life. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A tragic automobile accident Sunday evening...
MOSS POINT, MS
Mississippi Press

Springs Cinema building demolished, leaving behind only memories

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- For two decades, there weren’t many decisions to be made for Ocean Springs residents on what to do on a Friday night. If the Greyhound football team was playing, you went to Greyhound Stadium. If not, you went to Springs Cinema. Perhaps both, given the...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Sea turtle nest discovered in Pass Christian

Harrison County Amateur Radio Emergency Services participates in simulated disaster drills. Emergency response teams across the state are undergoing simulated disaster drills on Saturday. Wounded Warriors of Mississippi’s Patriot Ride finishes up in Jones Park. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Wounded Warriors of Mississippi gathered on the coast...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#The Blue Marlin
WLOX

Work now underway to improve Hiller Park boat launch

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The concrete boat launch at Biloxi’s Hiller Park will be closed for the next 90-days as contractors begin a major improvement project. This week, contractors with JE Talley started removing the old concrete ramp and retaining wall to make room for the new 40x70-foot concrete boat launch. In addition to installing a new ramp and retaining wall, two finger piers will be added on both sides of the launch.
WLOX

GPS tracks banded eaglet thousands of miles

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Lots of people have been traveling this summer, but what about our feathered friends?. You might remember five months ago, WLOX was at the Mississippi Sandhill Crane Refuge with Mississippi State University and Mississippi Power for an eaglet banding project. They banded two eaglets, with one also carrying a a GPS device so they could track it’s movements and migratory patterns.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Comeback Coolers deliver refreshments and love to Kentucky flooding victims

LONDON, Ky. (WLOX) - Hundreds of Kentucky residents suffering through the deadly floods now have a little love from South Mississippi. Volunteers with the Ocean Springs-based outreach group Comeback Coolers have distributed 182 coolers full of drinks and refreshments throughout some of the worst hit areas. Those coolers are also...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WLOX

Biloxi Seafood Festival Contest - Official Promotion Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 and The Biloxi Seafood Festival (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, September 5th and ends at 11:59pm on Tuesday September 6th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Guamanians celebrate Liberation Day on the coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - People from all over the country stopped by Harrison County to celebrate Guam’s liberation. The celebration was organized by Guamanians who live in Mississippi. Other Guamanians traveled from different states to join the party. On July 2, 1944, the island was liberated by United States...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wbrz.com

More than 600 catfish seized in illegal fishing bust on Mississippi River

BURAS - Five men are on the hook for fines and possible jail time after wildlife agents caught them with several hundred catfish along the Mississippi River on Wednesday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said agents found the men, all from Mississippi, fishing on a levee near the Empire Locks. After checking their ice chests, agents found them in possession of 665 blue catfish, more than six times the daily limit of 100 per Louisiana law.
Picayune Item

No U-turn sign installed on Highway 11 to ensure emergency vehicle access

Work to widen Highway 11 in Picayune between Lakeshore Drive and Cayten Street concluded less than a month ago, but Mississippi Department of Transportation added one finishing touch recently, a no U-turn sign near Highland Community Hosptial. On Tuesday Aug. 2, MDOT erected a no U-turn sign on Highway 11...
PICAYUNE, MS
bslshoofly.com

Look What's Rollin' on the River!

The Betsy Ann riverboat will soon dock in Bay St. Louis Harbor, offering dinner cruises and sunset tours of our local waters. Reservations for sightseeing cruises aboard the Betsy Ann Riverboat have been coming in steadily since the owners announced they were moving the attraction to Bay St. Louis after operating for five years in Biloxi.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Picayune donates patrol car to Kentucky police after flooding

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - After parts of Eastern Kentucky were demolished by severe flooding last week, the City of Picayune and the Picayune Police Department are stepping up and doing what they can to help. The city is donating a 2011 Dodge Charger to the Whitesburg Police Department, an Eastern...
PICAYUNE, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Grammy-nominated Lee Roy Parnell coming to Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Grammy Award nominee Lee Roy Parnell, a slide guitar virtuoso, will return to Pascagoula for the first time in nearly three years when he takes to the stage at the Grand Magnolia Ballroom on Sept. 22. One of the top country music performers throughout the 1990s and...
PASCAGOULA, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy