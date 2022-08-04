TidalHealth Crisis Center opens in Salisbury, presenting an alternative to the ER for those in mental distress

Read on www.wmdt.com
WMDT.com
Firefighter Combat Challenge tests fire personnel strength, promotes wellness
OCEAN CITY, Md. -Firefighters were put to the test Saturday as the Ocean Firefighter Combat Challenge made its return to the resort town. “Essentially what the firefighter challenge is that you’re climbing five flights of stairs, you’re doing a keiser force machine using a sledgehammer to show your force, and you’re also deploying a hose line and opening and closing the nozzle. Then of course you’re rescuing a victim,” OCFD Public Information Officer Ryan Whittington said.
WMDT.com
“I was pretty excited:” Teen receives new device to manage Type 1 Diabetes
EASTON, Md.- Caroline Welte, a 14-year-old from Easton is feeling grateful, after learning she’s TidalHealth Peninsula Regional’s first patient to receive the OmniPod 5 hybrid closed-loop insulin pump. “I was pretty excited, a little bit surprised,” Caroline said. Caroline was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when she...
WMDT.com
“It just really feels great:” Unity day event brings community together, supports local youth
SALISBURY, Md. -The VFW Wicomico Post 10159’s Unity Day made a long-awaited return Saturday afternoon. Organizers tell us they were happy to bring the event back as it had been on hiatus due to the pandemic. Attendees of all ages got the chance to shop with local vendors and...
WMDT.com
Doulas in Delaware host second annual training of Black Doulas
DELAWARE- Do Care Doula Foundation, Inc. is aiming to decrease Black birth disparities with the help of their second annual training of Black Doulas. The Executive Director, Erica Allen, said this idea came after the increased need for Doula support in the First State. Through the non-profit, they have a team of community Doulas, Central Delaware Community Doula Program, which provide support to Black birthing people. With this second event they will host, it will provide training to more Doulas, allowing them to serve the demand they are seeing.
Southern Delaware pallet village offers help for growing number of people experiencing homelessness
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Delaware has seen a massive surge since the start of the pandemic. The latest point-in-time survey by the Delaware Continuum of Care found 2,369 people experiencing homelessness in the state, the highest count ever and more than double the number from the January 2020 survey.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Schools celebrate Director of Special Education with parade
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County Public Schools took part in a parking lot parade Wednesday morning to celebrate Mrs. Bonnie Walston, Director of Special Education. She has been the school system’s outstanding Director of Special Education since 2002 and was treated to a parade fit for a queen, complete with a tiara and sash.
WMDT.com
MD State Conference Youth and College NAACP looking to make more connections for change
MARYLAND- Educate, inform, and empower, it’s a mission the Maryland State Conference Youth and College NAACP strive for by working with organizations, school chapters, and more. “So, that encompasses our collegiate chapters” Dorien Rogers, President of the Maryland State Conference Youth and College NAACP, said. “So, you know neighboring...
Cape Gazette
Cape school supply drive underway thru Aug. 22
The Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation’s fifth annual Caravan of Caring is now accepting school supplies and monetary donations to support Cape district students. CHEF officials are particularly interested in ensuring that students from low-income homes or those who are experiencing homelessness have supplies they need for success in the classroom. CHEF is also collecting monetary donations for technology and virtual needs to assist students.
WMDT.com
Back To School Bash serves as supplies drive, fun event for whole family
OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department will host its first-ever Back to School Bash later this month, sponsored by AmeriGroup. To get in you’ll need to purchase a $10 wristband which will allow you access to a full range of games, food vendors, and music.
Cape Gazette
Schaeffer wants grant money back from historical society
District 3 Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer of Lewes is questioning a recent councilmanic grant to the Georgetown Historical Society. During council's July 26 meeting, Schaeffer said he was not aware of the Confederate veterans memorial and flag flying at the society's Marvel Museum on South Bedford Street. On June...
WMDT.com
Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes
BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
WBOC
Aerial Spraying for Mosquitoes to Get Underway in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md.- The Maryland Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that several thousands of acres in Dorchester County will be treated by an aircraft to reduce the adult mosquito population, beginning the evening of Aug. 8, weather conditions permitting. The aircraft is a twin engine, white plane with red and...
WMDT.com
“Country Up” fest to benefit ALS coming to Bridgeville Aug. 14th
47ABC — Organizers are gearing up for the first annual “Country Up” fest to benefit ALS. Artist, Jimmy Charles and Bill Obrien with Rehoboth Beach Walk to Defeat ALS joined the morning team to tell us all about the special event. The event will be held on...
WMDT.com
City of Milford sees major progress in staffing, still in need of solid waste personnel
MILFORD – Del. – The city of Milford is currently facing a labor shortage in its Solid Waste Department that’s impacting residents. Department personnel tell 47ABC, there’s three routes for solid waste and to complete them they’ve had to use help from outside hands including the city’s Street and Sidewalk Department.
WBOC
Sharptown's 95th Annual Fireman's Carnival Underway
SHARPTOWN, Md.- The 95th annual Sharptown Fireman's Carnival kicked off on Thursday night. Damian Jones, president of the Sharptown Fire Department, says they could not be more excited. And Jones says, the guests are excited too, especially when they see their favorite ride. "The tilt-a-whirl is a big favorite by...
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
WDEL 1150AM
Dog left for dead; Owners sought
Delaware authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a dog on the side of a road near Dover. The dog was left in a crate in tall weeds off of North Little Creek Road near the Route 1 overpass. Officials say she was clinging to life when she was...
WBOC
Wicomico County Law Enforcement Tackle Fentanyl Trafficking
SALISBURY, Md. - According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill someone. Last week, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office seized 96 grams of it. That is enough to have the potential to kill half the population of Wicomico County. Sheriff Mike Lewis says this is...
Bay Net
Teen Hospitalized After Being Attacked By A Dog In St. Mary’s County
CALLAWAY, Md. — We are receiving reports this afternoon that a girl has been transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining a dog bite. At approximately 1:37 p.m. on August 6, first responders were dispatched to the 20000 block of Piney Point Road for reports that a juvenile had been attacked by a dog.
Cape Gazette
We are lucky to live in eastern Sussex County
Sometimes it takes someone from somewhere else to point out how lucky we are to live in eastern Sussex County. I know we all complain about the traffic, especially those of us who remember when Route 14, now Route 1, was a two-lane crown road with dirt shoulders, but those people who cram in here during the summer are the blood that keeps the largest industry in the area alive.
