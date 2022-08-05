Camp Frenzy: The Twin Lakes Indians use toughness and trust to prepare for season

Read on www.wlfi.com
Camp Frenzy: Benton Central Bison relying on veteran players to lead team to victory
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — We are only a couple of days away from scrimmage Friday, which means we're less than two weeks away now from Friday night football starting back up again. Up next on our Camp Frenzy Tour we're going to take a look at the Benton Central...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Prairie Cheerleaders State Champs
Congratulations to the Clinton Prairie Varsity cheer-leading squad. They won first place over the weekend at the Indiana State Fair cheer-leading competition. In the Large Varsity (with Music) division. They are the 2022 CHAMPS!!
Hummel reflects on state of Purdue basketball
Hummel visited Fort Wayne during Wednesday's "Bigger than Basketball" fundraiser.
WLFI.com
Lafayette Eagles hosts Evan Anders Scholarship Car Show
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was very hot outside, but that didn't stop people from enjoying the Evan Anders Scholarship Car Show Saturday afternoon. Evan Anders was a McCutcheon High School student who died in a car crash over a year ago. A wide variety of classic cars from...
Fox 59
New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield
INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
WLFI.com
CASA holds 13th Annual Cycling Challenge
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — CASA held its 13th Annual Cycling Challenge on Saturday. This is the 11th year the group has held it at the SIA Test Track in Lafayette. The challenge to test individuals and teams to test their endurance over a 24-hour period while raising funds for children in need.
WLFI.com
Body of West Lafayette man pulled from Tippecanoe River
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — A West Lafayette man drowned in the Tippecanoe River this weekend. The Department of Natural Resources said Carroll County police got a 911 call about a possible drowning around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police they saw 19-year-old Jose Salvador Chihuaque-Amaro struggling in the water...
WLFI.com
Purdue University holds Summer 2022 Commencement
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Nearly 1,700 students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas on Saturday. In total, there were 510 undergraduates, 756 masters, 407 Ph.D., and 26 professional program candidates. The afternoon keynote speaker was Clint Chapple, a professor in the university's College of Agriculture's Department...
WLFI.com
TAF hosts second annual August art fair
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The weather cooperated well enough for people to enjoy the second annual August Art Fair hosted by The Arts Federation. Several artists, all local, displayed their various artworks in hopes of giving folks who attended something to take home. TAF Chief Operating Officer, Ann Fields...
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County Restoration Program is the second ever in the state
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Restoration Program at the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is the second program of its kind in the state. Sheriff Bob Goldsmith stops by the station to tell us more in this week's edition of Sunday with the Sheriff. Goldsmith told News 18 that the department's quality correctional care staff and Valley Oaks Health have teamed up in this program since the spring.
WLFI.com
Blood drive comes to Lafayette Tuesday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — At Faith Church in Lafayette from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, community members are being invited to give back by giving blood. "The one thing that everybody can give is blood," Brice Johnson of the American Red Cross told News 18. The Superhero Summer Blood...
WLFI.com
Imagination Station hold grand re-opening
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Greater Lafayette's children science center re-opened its doors on Saturday. After being closed for 2 years due to COVID-19 pandemic, Imagination Station held its grand opening. With funding for the past two years, renovations have been underway at the facility. Workers already have a hand...
WLFI.com
Local art museum has new executive director
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Art Museum of Greater Lafayette appointed its new executive director Friday evening. Chris McCauley began his new position last Monday, succeeding Kendall Smith. Smith retired last December after serving as executive director for 15 years. McCauley tells News 18 that he's very excited to...
WLFI.com
Beautiful Minds Gala returns
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The National Alliance on Mental Illness of West Central Indiana hosted the first in-person Beautiful Minds Gala since 2020. Thomas Duncan Hall saw guest speakers and musical performances Saturday evening. The Local Outreach for Survivors of Suicide (LOSS team) was recently awarded a $1.3 million grant from the Department of Mental Health and Addiction.
WLFI.com
Friendly Market opens downtown Lafayette convenience store
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new convenience store opened its doors Monday at 400 Main Street. Friendly Market's downtown location, near the courthouse square at the corner of Fourth and Main streets, is in a historic building that used to house a bank. The store is similar to other...
WISH-TV
Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
PHOTOS: Semi-truck fire shuts down I-65 near Lebanon
THORNTOWN, Indiana — A semi-truck fire shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Clinton County for hours on Sunday. A semi-truck hauling corn crashed and caught fire at the 151-mile marker, which is near Thorntown and about eight miles north of Lebanon, at around 2 p.m. The...
WLFI.com
One suspect in custody after death in White County
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 21-year-old suspect is in custody after what police say was a homicide in White County. According to the White County Sheriff's Office, officials responded to a 911 call Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. of a female who was shot. Arriving on scene they found 30-year-old Cayla Moore of Rockville in need of immediate medical aid She was transported to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
WLFI.com
Wrong way driver dies from crash
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A wrong-way driver is dead after a crash on Indiana Toll Road, Indiana State Police said in a news release. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, state troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the 4.1 mile-marker on I-80/90, also known as the Indiana Toll Road.
Duke Energy customers upset as increased fuel costs impact energy bills
Dozens of Duke Energy customers sent their bills to WRTV Investigates, saying they are concerned about significant increases over the last month.
