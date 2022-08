Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday in Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Advocate is reporting. The Advocate said Leach’s daughter Mary Werner confirmed his death. Leach, a Leesville native, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1979 until 1981. He also served...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO