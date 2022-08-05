ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Family of serial killer Ryan Blinston's victims rejoice after life sentencing

By Ryan Ketcham
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

Chico stabbing suspect identified as convicted felon

CHICO, Calif. - Police have identified the suspect in the stabbing in Chico on Monday morning. Officers said 48-year-old Jeremy Brooks was arrested in connection to the stabbing. Officers said they also found multiple knives on him, a sawed-off shotgun, methamphetamine and fentanyl at the Americas Best Value Inn. The...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico stabbing: victim speaks

The stabbing victim said the suspect pulled his gun on him and demanded the victim to smoke meth. The stabbing victim said the suspect pulled his gun on him and demanded the victim to smoke meth.
CHICO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oroville, CA
Los Molinos, CA
Crime & Safety
Oroville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Molinos, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Chico, suspect arrested

CHICO, Calif. 12:51 P.M. UPDATE - A man was taken to the hospital after they were stabbed in Chico on Monday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. The latest condition of the man is unknown at this time. Police said they received a report at about 10 a.m. that...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville serial killer gets 3 life sentences

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who killed three people was sentenced in Butte County court on Thursday morning. Ryan Blinston, of Oroville, was sentenced to three life sentences in state prison, 16 years and eight months in state prison and two sentences of seven years to life in state prison. The sentences come without parole.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man taken to hospital after DUI crash in Glenn County

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose man was taken to the hospital after a DUI crash on Saturday in Glenn County, according to the CHP. Officers received a report at about 8:15 a.m. about a vehicle that was barely visible from the road in the area of Highway 45, south of County Road 64.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
actionnewsnow.com

Palermo man sentenced for molesting multiple children, child endangerment

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County man was sentenced on Wednesday for molesting three children, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 40-year-old Jason Ashby, of Palermo, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for molesting three children, child endangerment to two other children caused by making methamphetamine and butane honey oil and for having illegal guns.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Injured in Motorcycle Accident on George Pacific Way [Oroville, CA]

Rider Hospitalized after Motorcycle Collision on Feather River Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m., near Feather River Boulevard on August 3rd. For reasons unknown, a motorcycle and RV collided in the area. Paramedics arrived and transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with moderate injuries. At this...
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 stores Roseville stores hit by organized retail thefts; 4 suspects arrested

ROSEVILLE – Four young men were arrested after a pair of large retail thefts in Roseville last week.Roseville police say, back on Aug. 5, a store along the 1100 block of Galleria Boulevard was hit by four suspects who stole more than $950 of merchandise. Just 20 minutes later, police say those same four suspects were then seen at a sporting goods store along the 6000 block of Stanford Ranch Road. They also allegedly stole more than $950 worth of merchandise from that store as well. Despite getting only a partial plate number, an officer managed to spot the suspects heading westbound on Interstate 80. Officers quickly pulled the suspects over, but they told police they weren't involved in any thefts. However, police say the stolen merchandise officers soon found in their trunk said otherwise. All four were arrested: Ly Duong, Cho Duong, Khailijah Saelee, and James Salvatierra. All the suspects are 18 years old and are facing charges ranging from organized retail theft to grand theft, burglary and conspiracy. 
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Serial Killer#Life Sentences#Murder#Rejoice#Violent Crime#Swat
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter July 29-31: Multiple reports of fights

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 29-Aug 4, 2022. July 29.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Chico firefighters finish third live burn training for new recruits

CHICO, Calif. - Chico firefighters wrapped up the third live burn for the fire training on Monday. Four new recruits have spent the past eight weeks learning everything they need to know to save homes and lives. They'll finish training on Aug. 19 so by Aug. 20 they'll be out...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Missing Anderson man has been found

ANDERSON, Calif. 10:41 A.M. UPDATE - Officers said they have found a man who they said was last seen on Wednesday. Police said Andrew Lyman, 20, was missing and is developmentally delayed. Officers said he never returned to his care home on Wednesday.
ANDERSON, CA
FOX40

Roseville Police find fentanyl on stolen car suspects

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — While conducting a search of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday the Roseville Police Department said that officers discovered fentanyl and other drugs on one of the suspects. Officers said they located a stolen vehicle on Industrial Road near Galilee Road that they had been searching for and found two men inside […]
ROSEVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy