Family of serial killer Ryan Blinston's victims rejoice after life sentencing

Read on www.actionnewsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Chico stabbing suspect identified as convicted felon
CHICO, Calif. - Police have identified the suspect in the stabbing in Chico on Monday morning. Officers said 48-year-old Jeremy Brooks was arrested in connection to the stabbing. Officers said they also found multiple knives on him, a sawed-off shotgun, methamphetamine and fentanyl at the Americas Best Value Inn. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico stabbing: victim speaks
The stabbing victim said the suspect pulled his gun on him and demanded the victim to smoke meth. The stabbing victim said the suspect pulled his gun on him and demanded the victim to smoke meth.
Search for missing teen Kiely Rodni in Northern California investigated as an abduction
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Kiely Rodni, 16, as an abduction, the agency’s public information officer confirmed to KTLA sister station KTXL. “We are treating her disappearance as an abduction because we have not yet located her vehicle,” read a statement provided to KTXL. Kiely Rodni was last seen near […]
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested for DUI, car theft after wild chase through Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. - Police in Redding arrested an alleged drunk driver who they say crashed into a patrol car in a stolen vehicle during a wild chase in Shasta County. The incident started Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Redding police arrested the driver 25-year-old Christina Vallesteroes of Round Mountain on a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Chico, suspect arrested
CHICO, Calif. 12:51 P.M. UPDATE - A man was taken to the hospital after they were stabbed in Chico on Monday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. The latest condition of the man is unknown at this time. Police said they received a report at about 10 a.m. that...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville serial killer gets 3 life sentences
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who killed three people was sentenced in Butte County court on Thursday morning. Ryan Blinston, of Oroville, was sentenced to three life sentences in state prison, 16 years and eight months in state prison and two sentences of seven years to life in state prison. The sentences come without parole.
Overdose death of 15-year-old believed to be “fentanyl related” by investigators
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A 15-year-old died from a drug overdose last month and investigators believe it was related to fentanyl, according to the Roseville Police Department. Police said the teenager died on June 21 and that investigators are looking into her activity in the days leading up to her death. Anyone with information regarding […]
actionnewsnow.com
Man taken to hospital after DUI crash in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose man was taken to the hospital after a DUI crash on Saturday in Glenn County, according to the CHP. Officers received a report at about 8:15 a.m. about a vehicle that was barely visible from the road in the area of Highway 45, south of County Road 64.
RELATED PEOPLE
actionnewsnow.com
Palermo man sentenced for molesting multiple children, child endangerment
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County man was sentenced on Wednesday for molesting three children, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 40-year-old Jason Ashby, of Palermo, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for molesting three children, child endangerment to two other children caused by making methamphetamine and butane honey oil and for having illegal guns.
L.A. Weekly
1 Injured in Motorcycle Accident on George Pacific Way [Oroville, CA]
Rider Hospitalized after Motorcycle Collision on Feather River Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m., near Feather River Boulevard on August 3rd. For reasons unknown, a motorcycle and RV collided in the area. Paramedics arrived and transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with moderate injuries. At this...
actionnewsnow.com
Car crash on I-5 sends one driver to Enloe, his canine companion cared for by Willows FD
WILLOWS, Calif.- A traffic collision on Interstate 5 resulted in one person being sent to the hospital, says Willows Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Interstate 5, North of County Road 57 when one vehicle with two passengers collided with another vehicle with one passenger and their dog, says Willows FD.
2 stores Roseville stores hit by organized retail thefts; 4 suspects arrested
ROSEVILLE – Four young men were arrested after a pair of large retail thefts in Roseville last week.Roseville police say, back on Aug. 5, a store along the 1100 block of Galleria Boulevard was hit by four suspects who stole more than $950 of merchandise. Just 20 minutes later, police say those same four suspects were then seen at a sporting goods store along the 6000 block of Stanford Ranch Road. They also allegedly stole more than $950 worth of merchandise from that store as well. Despite getting only a partial plate number, an officer managed to spot the suspects heading westbound on Interstate 80. Officers quickly pulled the suspects over, but they told police they weren't involved in any thefts. However, police say the stolen merchandise officers soon found in their trunk said otherwise. All four were arrested: Ly Duong, Cho Duong, Khailijah Saelee, and James Salvatierra. All the suspects are 18 years old and are facing charges ranging from organized retail theft to grand theft, burglary and conspiracy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
16-year-old girl died from suspected fentanyl overdose in Roseville, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A 16-year-old girl died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in Roseville, police say. Roseville Police Department officials responded to reports of a drug overdose death involving a 16-year-old girl on June 21. Investigators who are investigating the death now suspect it was fentanyl-related. Roseville Police encourage...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman claims domestic dispute and false imprisonment during altercation that left man stabbed
UPDATE - The man involved in the fight was stabbed in the chest, Chico police said. Before he was rushed to the hospital Chico police claim a woman called dispatch saying she was involved in a domestic dispute while inside a car. That car was apparently traveling on the Skyway...
kubaradio.com
Previously Documented Norteno Gang Member Charged After McGowan Parkway Traffic Stop
(YCSO media release, Olivehurst, Ca.) – On August 2nd, 2022, members of the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), with the assistance of the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a traffic stop on Jonathan Rivera-Lopez (18 years old) in the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst, CA.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter July 29-31: Multiple reports of fights
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 29-Aug 4, 2022. July 29.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Chico firefighters finish third live burn training for new recruits
CHICO, Calif. - Chico firefighters wrapped up the third live burn for the fire training on Monday. Four new recruits have spent the past eight weeks learning everything they need to know to save homes and lives. They'll finish training on Aug. 19 so by Aug. 20 they'll be out...
actionnewsnow.com
Missing Anderson man has been found
ANDERSON, Calif. 10:41 A.M. UPDATE - Officers said they have found a man who they said was last seen on Wednesday. Police said Andrew Lyman, 20, was missing and is developmentally delayed. Officers said he never returned to his care home on Wednesday.
L.A. Weekly
Driver Dead, Passenger Hospitalized after Rollover Accident on Interstate 5 [Glenn County, CA]
The crash happened just before 1:00 p.m., near County Road 24. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after. For reasons under investigation, a male driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and roll onto a nearby shoulder. Upon impact, the male driver was ejected from the vehicle...
Roseville Police find fentanyl on stolen car suspects
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — While conducting a search of a stolen vehicle on Tuesday the Roseville Police Department said that officers discovered fentanyl and other drugs on one of the suspects. Officers said they located a stolen vehicle on Industrial Road near Galilee Road that they had been searching for and found two men inside […]
Comments / 0