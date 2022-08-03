ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#School Teachers#The Middle School#American
CNN

Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning?

Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning? “It’s important that parents know what’s going on with their children,” says Psychologist Erica Anderson, herself a trans woman. And, “I don’t think the default position should be to assume that there’s a problem at home.”
EDUCATION
The 74

122 Teachers Speak: Surviving Student Learning Loss, Behavior Challenges

“My eighth graders wouldn’t use capital letters, periods, punctuation…I had to do mini lessons to review.” Eighth grade teacher, Cheraw, SC “Angry outbursts over little things, physical violence… no sense of the purpose of school… it’s boring or not fun… They don’t know why they’re mad or sad.” Second grade teacher, Carrollton, TX “They don’t […]
EDUCATION
Scary Mommy

Parents Are Spending Double On School Supplies This Year

Back-to-school shopping trips used to be magical — checking the school supplies off our list, picking out the best Lisa Frank folders and #2 pencils, and being giddy with anticipation for another school year. These days, however, what used to be an exciting outing has turned into a money-draining, stressful task for most parents, thanks to inflation, supply chain issues, and the endless pandemic.
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Education
Chalkbeat

Feds: Schools should reexamine discipline of students with disabilities

Federal education officials are urging schools to reduce rates of suspension and expulsion for students with disabilities, as many schools continue to grapple with higher levels of student stress and misbehavior.That means schools should be looking closely at their discipline data for disparities, officials said. Schools also should be training staff to help students with disabilities who struggle with their behavior without removing them from school.“We don’t have to choose between...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slate

Ugh, My Gifted Student Is Being Forced Into a Class With the Regular Kids

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. Our school district’s areas were redrawn last year, resulting in my youngest son “Adam” going to an unfamiliar new high school. In getting assignments for September, I learned my Adam’s ninth grade biology class is being taught as a hybrid class that covers both honors students (including Adam), the regular class (a bell curve of many kids) and the remedial class (they call it something else, but it’s for kids who struggle in the average science class). The explanation the administration gave was that there will be one lesson taught, and then the groups will be assigned different experiments in class and different work after class, based on their skill levels. I experienced this class structure in my high school and hated it; it was pure chaos with 35 kids, so I was often bored in class and got into trouble. Adam has not historically been a troublemaker though. I also believe that Adam is not as empathetic to others at different skill levels as he could be, so learning about others could be a silver lining here. Nonetheless, this does not seem like a great academic opportunity, and Adam has been worrying a lot about it, particularly as a nerdy kid who was teased a lot in general classes and found a haven in making most of his friendships through his previous school’s gifted academics program. How do I prepare him to take on this less-than-ideal situation as a new high school freshman? A lot of things are changing right now, and he’s fixating on this as a harbinger of the school year to come.
KIDS
Chalkbeat

How do I get my admin to know what teachers are going through?

Dear Dr. Kem, I’ve been an elementary school teacher for 15 years. I know a lot of teachers feel underappreciated right now, but what’s bothering me is the lack of appreciation from those who should be supporting us most: our administrators. I’m taking care of the mental health of all my kids. I’m covering my colleagues’ classes due to a lack of substitutes. I’m adopting new textbooks and websites before I’ve had time...
EDUCATION
familyeducation.com

Is Your Child Ready for Preschool?

If you are a parent of a young child, you have likely heard the terms ‘preschool readiness’ or ‘school readiness’ a lot. But what does it mean, practically, to be ‘ready’ for preschool? As someone who taught preschool and Pre-K for fourteen years and has been in the education field for sixteen years, I personally think there is very little that’s needed in order to be ready for preschool.
EDUCATION
The Independent

The gender gap: How female teachers are getting left behind

Nadiya, a modern languages teacher from London, had just been offered a promotion when she found out she was pregnant. Having been at her school for nearly two years, she was eager for professional progress. She’d also always wanted children. But when she got a positive pregnancy result, her heart sank a little at the timing. These two exciting developments in her life suddenly felt incompatible. Something had to give, and she knew it would be her career. “My school doesn’t offer part-time roles at all,” she says. “Every woman who’s had a baby has ended up leaving after maternity...
RETAIL
Bella Smith

Back to school mistakes parents make

This material is founded on reliable news and research information. I should note that I am not a medical professional. In this article, I will share my knowledge but refrain from making any recommendations.
Motherly

It’s time to stop feeling guilty about school lunches

School lunch is always a win, because packing it means we’re sending our kids out into the world prepared to have an independent experience. And isn’t that the whole point of parenting, really? Yet, in writing our cookbook, Lunchbox, my co-author Jen Stevenson and I discovered that parents aren’t embracing the victory. If anything, they feel as though they’re failing.
EDUCATION
thecentersquare.com

The last person you think of should probably be the first. How a group of high school boys practiced the art of inclusion

Marcus is a handsome, athletic kid. His friends are on the basketball and track teams. He plays tennis and competes in the state tournament every year. Marcus’s neighbor, Conrad, also wants to compete, but he has rheumatoid arthritis(RA). Although it pains him just to walk, he endures days at school walking from class to class, and weekly injections into his toes. But he doesn’t miss a game. He loves to watch his school compete.
HIGH SCHOOL

