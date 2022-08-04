McConnell praises ‘heroes of Kentucky National Guard’

Read on www.kentuckytoday.com
Democrats, Republicans and barbecue enthusiasts flock to western Ky. for Fancy Farm Picnic
During the Fancy Farm Picnic in western Kentucky, Graves County becomes the center of the state’s political sphere.
Kentucky Newsmakers 8/07: U.S. Senate Candidate Charles Booker
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker. Booker, a former state representative from Louisville, is challenging Republican Senator Rand Paul in November. Inflation and the economy are top issues for voters right now. Plus,...
Republicans Foment Frenzy At 142nd Fancy Farm Picnic
While Democrats made their first appearance in two years at this weekend’s 142nd Annual Fancy Farm Picnic in Graves County, Republicans rolled up their sleeves and delivered blow after blow against Gov. Andy Beshear and the Joe Biden presidential term. Saturday’s GOP slate included State Senator Jason Howell, Rep....
Fancy Farm 2022 shows Kentucky Democratic Party’s decline as GOP dominates proceedings
The barbecue and political jabs at the St. Jerome’s Parish picnic in Fancy Farm, Kentucky were plentiful, but the same can’t be said for the number of Democrats on the picnic’s signature political speaking roster. Three Democrats addressed the Fancy Farm crowd: U.S. 1st District House nominee...
Biden Bound For East Kentucky Next Monday
The death toll in Eastern Kentucky’s historic flooding remains at 37 as of Friday afternoon, per Governor Andy Beshear, as stabilization efforts continue in the tattered region. Of those fatalities, eight are in Breathitt, two are in Clay, 17 are in Knott, three are in Letcher and seven are...
Democrat Matt Lehman, Republican Thomas Massie differ on vote on abortion constitutional amendment
SHELBYVILLE – Democrat Matt Lehman, who is trying to unseat Republican incumbent Thomas Massie, in this fall’s campaign for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, said Thursday he will vote against a change in Kentucky’s Constitution amendment to state there is no constitutional right to abortion in Kentucky.
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
Beshear gives update on Kentucky flooding
(UPDATE: 3:45 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022): Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has just announced Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties are also now approved for Individual Assistance through FEMA. FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky press conference on Friday, Aug. 5 to give an update on the devastating flooding that tore through […]
Beshear: 5 more KY counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Individual Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance in five additional counties affected by catastrophic flooding in late July. Kentuckians are now eligible in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Whitley counties. Who qualifies for assistance? DUA claimants must […]
Warren RECC and local companies launch supply caravan to Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over the weekend, the Warren RECC and other local companies sent multiple supply trucks to Eastern Kentucky to help with flood relief. The trucks were full of all kinds of supplies, from water bottles to generators and gas cans. Fruit of the Loom even donated articles of clothing.
The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]
Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
Clean clothes, clean hearts: KYDR laundry unit provides in all ways for flood survivors
HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Of all the items donated to the flood survivors in eastern Kentucky, officials have asked that clothes not be included. The clothes are needed but there’s nowhere to put them. Clothes soaked in flood water or covered in mud have to be cleaned and washers and dryers aren’t available to those affected.
Five more flood-impacted Kentucky counties approved for additional FEMA funding
Residents of five more counties can now receive additional assistance following the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. FEMA approved individual and disaster unemployment assistance in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Whitely counties. “This is more good news for the residents in these counties, who can immediately begin applying for assistance,”...
Wildcat Harley-Davidson hosts benefit ride for eastern Kentucky flood victims
The help for eastern Kentuckians impacted by floods continues.
Judge threatens to hold Kentucky Psychiatric Center in contempt for failure to evaluate defendants awaiting trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville judge may hold Kentucky's state-run psychiatric center in contempt of court for repeatedly failing to follow orders to evaluate defendants on their competence to stand trial. The inaction by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange, or KCPC, has left hundreds of criminal...
UPDATE: “Stable progess” being made as flood relief efforts continue in eastern Kentucky
UPDATE (8/5/22) – Gov. Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky saying the death toll remains 37. According to the governor, wellness checks are going to be underway all day Friday. State leaders and emergency officials are concerned about storms impacting the area Friday.
Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week underway
Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week this week by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the consumers. This year’s Farmers’ Markets Week salutes the 170 farmers’ markets in 112 Kentucky counties. In those 170 markets,...
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
Kentucky Seeing New Type Of Worm
Many people enjoy piddling around their property for the simple pleasures it provides by being outdoors and working with plants and the soil. It’s not unusual to encounter different types of insects and worms, mostly earthworms. Worms, in general, are typically not dangerous to humans. However, a new worm showing up in Kentucky called the hammerhead worm does pose a threat to humans because of a toxin it has on its skin. Jonathan Larson, an entomologist at the University of Kentucky explains.
Batman visits Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Eastern Kentucky had a surprise visit from a superhero while they’re recovering from deadly flooding. Batman showed up in the area this week, arriving in his Batmobile, stuffed with gifts for flood victims. He met with families who lost everything and tried to put a smile on...
