How 3 payers are using digital health platforms to improve members' outcomes

An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
Not All Delivery Experiences Are Created Equal…Are They?
Click here to read the full article. Luxury brands with a global reputation for elegance must have a consistent, high-caliber image across all operations including store presentation, website performance and product quality. To meet this higher standard of client expectations, the same must be true for their last mile delivery experiences. A recent study by global retail bank Klarna demonstrated an uptick in online shopping within the luxury vertical, with two in five shoppers purchasing luxury products online in 2021. As the increase in online purchasing continues, clients need to see that their luxury experiences are being extended at the store...
u.today
Unleashing the Potential of Financial Technology and Accelerating Financial Inclusion Through Digital Adoption
The 4th Edition of Connected Banking will be held in Nairobi, Kenya this year. Africa is fully embracing the potential of financial technology, in spite of various challenges. There have also been several positive developments that give hope to steer towards a more financially inclusive environment, such as the rise of the mobile money economy and improving infrastructure, as well as the recognition by national governments to support the design and implementation of digital identity schemes.
How AR and VR are Propelling Businesses to New Engagement Levels
In June 2021, 44,000 new businesses were launched in the US, representing a record high for business startups. Deploying new technologies, such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) has become the next battleground to building greater engagement levels and improving customer experiences. AR has enabled customers to imagine the potential of a brand and has therefore driven their online behavior. By giving computers vision, AR allows customers to shop from the comfort of their homes in an effortless manner.
Digital Platforms Empower Investors through Control, Convenience and Confidence
The pandemic may have changed how we use technology, and ultimately how we manage our finances. Throughout the pandemic, people increasingly relied on digital platforms, such as websites, apps and videoconferencing tools, for work and personal activities. At the same time, organizations improved their online customer experiences by embedding new technologies, making investments, and accelerating enhancements to respond to increased digital traffic. These advances often came with the goal of nudging people’s everyday choices and behaviors as well as improving consumer decision-making.
The Next Generation Of Interoperability: From Healthcare Data Silos To A Public Information Marketplace
Interoperability is the form of the interconnectedness of systems and products that facilitates the seamless exchange of information between stakeholders of that system. The broader portrayal of the interoperable network beyond its technical limits expands into social, political, and organizational elements that influence performance within various systems.
Brave Health & MedArrive Partner to Power Virtual Mental Health
– Brave Health, a virtual-first behavioral health provider focused on serving Medicaid and Medicare populations, today announced an innovative referral partnership with MedArrive. – Through this collaboration, if MedArrive identifies an eligible health plan member in need of mental health support, MedArrive’s field providers can immediately refer that member to...
HIMSS Delivers 9 Recommendations for Strengthening Primary Healthcare
This week, The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) responded to a Request for Information (RFI) from the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health on the HHS Initiative to Strengthen Primary Healthcare. The letter submitted on 8/1 calls for improved healthcare access, equity and outcomes to the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH).
foodlogistics.com
Network Manager Helps 3PLs Build Collaborative Distributed Fulfillment Networks
Extensiv developed Extensiv Network Manager to help third-party logistics (3PLs) providers build and manage networks of geographically distributed partner warehouses where a brand's inventory is distributed across and shipped from multiple warehouses. "Extensiv Network Manager leverages the company's deep experience working with 3PLs and its industry-leading 3PL warehouse operations platform...
Crypto Doesn't Have to Be Serious. Just Ask This Comedian Who Organized a Conference About Failure in the Industry.
Allison Bishop, general chair of this year's International Crypto Conference, is a computer scientist and comedian who knows humor can make a real impact.
9 Practical Ways to Boost Your SaaS Marketing in 2022
Since 2015, the SaaS industry has grown from $31.5 billion to an estimated $171.9 billion. This equates to around 5x growth in only seven years. Sure it takes time, effort, and capital to build a new SaaS product but marketing it is a whole different story. It’s time to take a 360-degree look at your SaaS marketing strategies—and find creative ways to promote your new product.
foodlogistics.com
Associations Join Forces to Ensure Cargo Visibility
Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) and the European Shippers’ Council (ESC) joined forces to accelerate adoption of DCSA standards. The associations will leverage DCSA’s open-source, vendor-neutral standards to help members and other business partners make data exchange more timely, accurate and interoperable. “Global supply chains have been continuously...
Fast Company
Announcing Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022
This story is part of Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators 2022. Explore the full list of companies that are leading incubators of internal innovation talent. If hunting and gathering represent the two original human ventures, keeping inventory naturally followed. Maybe this explains our fascination with lists. We like to count. To keep track. To rank. It seems to scratch some primordial itch. Best doctors. Greatest blues singers. Best short stories. And best workplaces.
technologynetworks.com
The Digital Lab
Today’s digital environment requires a scientifically aware informatics foundation that integrates critical capabilities with existing systems and information sources, speeding “science to compliance” for organizations that rely on scientific innovation to differentiate themselves. Download this whitepaper to learn more about:. Current challenges faced by the industry. Choosing...
DVM 360
Chewy debuts CarePlus, exclusive suite of pet wellness and insurance plans
Chewy, Inc, an online platform for pet parents and partners, has expanded its insurance and wellness offering with CarePlus, an exclusive suite of pet-first wellness and insurance plans currently available in 31 states that will expand nationwide by late 2022. “The launch of CarePlus is a significant step forward in...
How Web Scraping Brings Freedom to Research
Data acquisition is the most financial constraining and time-intensive process of research. Web scraping can solve both issues.
Seeking nominations for Insider's 100 People Transforming Business series
Insider is excited to announce the 100 People Transforming Business series is coming back for its 4th edition this November. This year will feature a Reader's Choice list in addition to the editor nominations. Read more for details.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Understanding Social Engineering Scams
The typical image of digital fraud is that of criminals forcing their way into systems and secretly stealing money or data without victims’ knowledge. Some fraud is even more brazen, however. Social engineering scams rely on tricking individuals with fraudulent interactions that appear legitimate, thereby ensnaring them into becoming active participants themselves. There are many ways for this deception to occur. Criminals use fake websites, phishing emails, malware-infected ads and a range of other online tools to gain then exploit a victim’s trust.
ceoworld.biz
A new era of leadership – The DNA of the Chief Data Officer
By 2025, global data creation is expected to reach 175 zettabytes and the global big data and analytics market is on pace to reach $135.71 billion. Data will fuel global economic development throughout the remainder of the 21st century. Organizations worldwide are scrambling to reengineer their data strategy to capture increasing amounts of data, translate it into actionable insights and ultimately empower more intelligent business decisions.
momblogsociety.com
What are the various components of quality childcare?
In 2020, about 45.1% of children between zero and five and 31.8% of children between zero and twelve benefitted from childcare services. Their popularity will grow in the future, and with good reasons. Parents favour these services over a nanny or homecare because of the quality childcare and exciting learning...
