30 Pictures of Grand Junction Houses That Are Over 100 Years Old
These Grand Junction houses that were recently listed are all over 100 years old. The homes are centrally located and feature one-car garages and backyards with decks. There's something special about a historic home that makes you wonder who has lived there and what life was like when they did live there. Times have definitely changed since 1908, which is when one of these houses for sale in Grand Junction was built, and it's amazing how great it looks 114 years later.
Grand Junction Home on 31 Road Features Space, Luxury, and Tranquility
Another impressive luxury home in Grand Junction has been listed for sale, giving us another opportunity to see a custom build that may end up being your Colorado dream home. A backyard pool is a dream come true for many on the western slope. This home goes a step further by including an enclosed and heated patio area next to the pool that includes a built-in grill.
Awesome 1970s Cereals Have Returned to Colorado
A few flashbacks from the 1970s have made their way back to Grand Junction. Visit the cereal aisle at a local store and you'll see a fond reminder of your childhood. If you grew up in the 1970s, these were a fixture at the breakfast table. From time to time they magically reappear. Here's where you can find them.
Grand Junction Tries to Recall Grandma’s Funny Old Colorado Sayings
We have all probably heard a few words of wisdom from a parent or grandparent through the years that we wish we would have written down. My grandfather was always saying funny things that often got me in trouble when I repeated them in front of other adults. What Colorado...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KJCT8
TABOR tax not for everyone?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
Fans of HBO’s Westworld Will Love this Airbnb in Gateway, Colorado
Fans enjoying season 4 of the HBO series Westworld are bracing for a big ending to the season over the next couple of weeks. Have you ever watched the show and thought there was something familiar about the scenic backdrops that reminded you of Colorado?. Several of the breathtaking landscapes...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PHOTOS: Garfield County Fair and Rodeo winds down
The Garfield County Fair and Rodeo was filled with colorful sights and sounds Friday and Saturday. A rainbow soared over the fairgrounds just before Big & Rich took center stage in front of a packed house on Friday. A hot and muggy Saturday morning was ushered in by a horse-drawn...
Family explains ‘anxious’ flight after emergency landing in Grand Junction
Daniel Perkins and his 12-year-old daughter were expecting to fly to Salt Lake City Saturday night until multiple delays and a mechanical issue landed the duo in Grand Junction.
Can You Guess What is Grand Junction, Colorado’s Most Magical Place?
If you had to try to narrow down all your favorite locations to one final choice, which destination do you think is the most magical place in Grand Junction?. Would it be in nature, in a neighborhood, maybe in a restaurant, or perhaps in a city park? Let's check the list to see if your most magical place is already on the Colorado leaderboard.
See The Years Pass At the Corner of This Grand Junction Intersection
While things rarely ever stay the same, it's still surprising to see how dramatically things have changed over the years here in Grand Junction, Colorado. Grand Junction is full of rich history that you can discover at just about any corner. This is the tale of an intriguing yellow house that stood the test of time for almost one hundred years. Today it is gone, but its memory remains alive for many residents.
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
Surprise Delivery: Teen Lifeguard Helps Woman Deliver Baby at YMCA Pool
A lifeguard in Colorado learned a new skill when she helped a couple deliver their baby at the pool. According to a report from the Washington Post, quick-acting YMCA lifeguard, Natalie Lucas, 18, helped bring new life into the world during what she thought, would be an average day. The...
When Can You Swim In Grand Junction Colorado?
When summer arrives in Grand Junction, it doesn't take long to see that folks around here love the water. You see people on, in, or near the river all the time during the summer. You'll find them at River Park at Las Colonias or at the water feature at Bananas. Of course, there are those who are fortunate enough to have a nice swimming pool in their backyard. Then there are those that don't have a pool, but they do have a sprinkler - and the kids love it.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Fire destroys rural home south of Silt Thursday
A Thursday afternoon fire south of Silt destroyed a home and touched off a brush fire, according to Colorado River Fire Rescue officials. Firefighters were called out at 2:17 p.m. Thursday to 840 Garfield County Road 326 for a reported structure fire. “While en route to the fire, the smoke...
Grand Junction Colorado Loves To Do This In The Rain
It looks as if Grand Junction, Colorado can expect a 40% chance of rain tonight (Monday, August 1, 2022). What do you like to do when it rains in Grand Junction?. We don't get much of the stuff around here. On the rare chance it does rain, many of us bust out into the happy dance.
Colorado Man Wins Free Subway For Life After Getting Huge Tattoo
People across the country are thinking of innovative ways to save money, but the actions of this Colorado man truly take the cake, or in this case, sub. Subway recently put out a challenge to consumers who love their new Subway series to prove their devotion by getting the Subway Series logo tatted.
Stuff the Bus Campaign Delivers Bus Load of Supplies To Mesa County Schools
A bus load of school supplies is on its way to Mesa County schools thanks to another amazing Stuff the Bus campaign in Grand Junction. Amazing Response From the Community For Stuff the Bus. We have been doing Stuff the Bus for a lot of years in Grand Junction and...
Colorado’s Powderhorn Mountain Rim View Connector Trail Coming Soon
The Palisade Plunge might very well be one of the more popular mountain biking trails on the western slope. The 32-mile trail connects the top of the Grand Mesa with the town of Palisade, Colorado. Some people avoid the mighty Palisade Plunge due to the technical difficulty of the route,...
How Grand Junction Feeds Six People In Two Hours For $20
Surprise! You have six people coming over in precisely two hours. You have to feed all six, and you have a whopping $20 to your name. How do we handle a crisis like this in Grand Junction, Colorado?. I asked on social media, "You have $20 and two hours to...
Beautiful Places You Need to Visit in Western Colorado
Did you know that living in Grand Junction actually puts you closer to more of Colorado's beautiful places than just about any place else? Today we're looking at 12 beautiful places on Colorado's Western Slope that really are must-see destinations. Grand Junction is under 200 miles from almost every one...
