ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN Western Colorado

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 104.3 KMXY

30 Pictures of Grand Junction Houses That Are Over 100 Years Old

These Grand Junction houses that were recently listed are all over 100 years old. The homes are centrally located and feature one-car garages and backyards with decks. There's something special about a historic home that makes you wonder who has lived there and what life was like when they did live there. Times have definitely changed since 1908, which is when one of these houses for sale in Grand Junction was built, and it's amazing how great it looks 114 years later.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction Home on 31 Road Features Space, Luxury, and Tranquility

Another impressive luxury home in Grand Junction has been listed for sale, giving us another opportunity to see a custom build that may end up being your Colorado dream home. A backyard pool is a dream come true for many on the western slope. This home goes a step further by including an enclosed and heated patio area next to the pool that includes a built-in grill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Real Estate#Grand Junction Home#Realtor Com
KJCT8

TABOR tax not for everyone?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

PHOTOS: Garfield County Fair and Rodeo winds down

The Garfield County Fair and Rodeo was filled with colorful sights and sounds Friday and Saturday. A rainbow soared over the fairgrounds just before Big & Rich took center stage in front of a packed house on Friday. A hot and muggy Saturday morning was ushered in by a horse-drawn...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Can You Guess What is Grand Junction, Colorado’s Most Magical Place?

If you had to try to narrow down all your favorite locations to one final choice, which destination do you think is the most magical place in Grand Junction?. Would it be in nature, in a neighborhood, maybe in a restaurant, or perhaps in a city park? Let's check the list to see if your most magical place is already on the Colorado leaderboard.
ESPN Western Colorado

See The Years Pass At the Corner of This Grand Junction Intersection

While things rarely ever stay the same, it's still surprising to see how dramatically things have changed over the years here in Grand Junction, Colorado. Grand Junction is full of rich history that you can discover at just about any corner. This is the tale of an intriguing yellow house that stood the test of time for almost one hundred years. Today it is gone, but its memory remains alive for many residents.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?

Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

When Can You Swim In Grand Junction Colorado?

When summer arrives in Grand Junction, it doesn't take long to see that folks around here love the water. You see people on, in, or near the river all the time during the summer. You'll find them at River Park at Las Colonias or at the water feature at Bananas. Of course, there are those who are fortunate enough to have a nice swimming pool in their backyard. Then there are those that don't have a pool, but they do have a sprinkler - and the kids love it.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Fire destroys rural home south of Silt Thursday

A Thursday afternoon fire south of Silt destroyed a home and touched off a brush fire, according to Colorado River Fire Rescue officials. Firefighters were called out at 2:17 p.m. Thursday to 840 Garfield County Road 326 for a reported structure fire. “While en route to the fire, the smoke...
SILT, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnwesterncolorado.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy