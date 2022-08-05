Gang Of Youths – “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?” (Travis Cover)

Read on www.stereogum.com
Related
The FADER
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
Stereogum
Stream Life’s Question’s Hard-As-Hell Debut Album World Full Of…
The Chicago band Life’s Question have a classic New York hardcore sound, one that’s heavy on swagger and crunch. But Life’s Question also bring new things into the mix. They’re big on metal guitar heroics, for instance, and their thundering attack sometimes makes room for sudden bursts of towering melody. Life’s Question’s whole style fits comfortably into the current hardcore zeitgeist, but there’s no other band that sounds quite the way that they do. Today, we get to hear what Life’s Question can do with a whole album. Turns out that they can do a lot.
NME
The Big Pink announce first album in 10 years, ‘The Love That’s Ours’, and share new song ‘Rage’
The Big Pink have shared details of their first album in a decade, ‘The Love That’s Ours’, alongside the release of new single ‘Rage’. ‘The Love That’s Ours’ follows 2012’s ‘Future This’, after which the London-formed group that previously featured Milo Cordell disbanded.
Stereogum
Watch Beabadoobee Cover The Sundays’ “Here’s Where The Story Ends”
Beabadoobee is still in heavy promotion mode for her Album Of The Week Beatopia, and soon she’ll hit Japan, the UK, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and more countries on tour before heading to the US in late October. Before that, though, Beabadoobee visited SiriusXM for a live session, where she did a stripped-down cover of the Sundays’ 1990 jangle gem “Here’s Where The Story Ends.” Excellent song choice on her part, and gorgeous execution. Listen and watch below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Watch Gang of Youths cover Travis’ ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’
Gang of Youths have performed a cover of ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ by Travis while appearing on Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment. The band, who are currently in the midst of a tour of their home country in support of third album ‘Angel in Realtime’, stay relatively faithful to the 1999 original, paring it back somewhat for an acoustic rendition, with frontman Dave Le’aupepe accompanied by strings and piano.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Sophie Monk releases new video for sultry single Nice To Meet You during Beauty and the Geek
Sophie Monk fans got to see a new film clip for her single, Nice To Meet You, on Monday night. The pop star-turned-TV queen, 41, allowed her song to be used on Beauty and the Geek during a challenge. During the episode, the beauties and geeks were tasked with creating...
Popculture
'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Crash While Filming Discovery Show
Ryan Fellows, a star on Discovery's hit series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, has died. Fellows was killed in a car accident during filming of the popular racing series in Nevada on Sunday, Aug. 7. His death was confirmed to TMZ by Discovery, who shared in a statement, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss." Fellows was 41.
36 years on, Metallica have released a video for Master Of Puppets
The animated lyric video for Master Of Puppets features puppet strings, flying guitars, and more crosses than the average Vatican gift shop
Stereogum
Stockton Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot Dead At 29
Rising Stockton rapper Young Slo-Be was identified as the victim of a shooting on Friday. He was 29. According to local news outlets, Young Slo-Be (real name Disean Victor) was found dead in an apartment on Trevino Avenue in Manteca, California. Promoter Thizzler On The Roof said in a statement:
Selena Quintanilla Estate Announces Posthumous Album Release With ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’ Remix
Click here to read the full article. Selena first recorded the love song “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” in 1987 for her sixth studio album Preciosa. Following her death in 1995, a re-recorded version of the track was shared on the 2004 compilation album Momentos Intimos. Now, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” has been revamped yet again, this time to serve as the lead single to Moonchild Mixes, Selena’s latest posthumous record set for release on Aug. 26. “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” is one of three updated renditions of past songs created for the record. The remainder...
Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn got to ROCK OUT with Metallica to 'Master of Puppets'
Joseph Quinn, who plays the heavy metal fan on Stranger Things, not only got to meet Metallica at Lollapalooza, but share a jam session to the song "Master of Puppets" with the band backstage. After all, Eddie did have a crucial scene in the upside down with that very track.
Slipknot Members Can’t Help But Smile Watching Their Sons Perform
Like fathers, like sons — Slipknot dads Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan seemed awfully pleased with their respective kiddos, Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan, as the latter two musicians played onstage in their own band, Vended, during a recent European gig. Fan-captured footage reported by Blabbermouth last week...
NME
Yeah Yeah Yeahs share snippet of new single ‘Burning’ ahead of its release this week
Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared a snippet of their new single ‘Burning’ ahead of its release later this week. The band confirmed in a post that the song will arrive this Wednesday (August 10). They also shared a roughly 10 second preview of the song, which features a heavily distorted guitar riff over a piano sequence.
I'll hold it in! Photos show bizarrely-designed public bathrooms - including urinals made from French horns and a toilet bowl covered in fake snow
Most people would be quite content to have their lavatorial experience consist of a simple ceramic toilet in a clean, tiled bathroom. But it would seem not everyone agrees, with people around the world living on the edge as they prop and decorate the latrine in weird, wacky ways. Here,...
Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard Says ‘Less Musically Talented’ Artists Upended 1980s Hard Rock + Heavy Metal
It's a debate that's gone on forever – or at least for the last few decades: Did grunge ignite the downfall of 1980s hard rock and heavy metal? According to Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, yes (to some degree). In a recent chat with VWMusic’s Andrew Daly, Gossard was...
This video of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan proudly watching their sons killing it onstage is wholesome AF
Iowa metallers Vended, featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's offspring, are touring Europe for their first time with Slipknot, and their daddies couldn't be more proud
Comments / 0