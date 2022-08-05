ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gang Of Youths – “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?” (Travis Cover)

By Rachel Brodsky
 4 days ago
The FADER

Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”

Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Life’s Question’s Hard-As-Hell Debut Album World Full Of…

The Chicago band Life’s Question have a classic New York hardcore sound, one that’s heavy on swagger and crunch. But Life’s Question also bring new things into the mix. They’re big on metal guitar heroics, for instance, and their thundering attack sometimes makes room for sudden bursts of towering melody. Life’s Question’s whole style fits comfortably into the current hardcore zeitgeist, but there’s no other band that sounds quite the way that they do. Today, we get to hear what Life’s Question can do with a whole album. Turns out that they can do a lot.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Beabadoobee Cover The Sundays’ “Here’s Where The Story Ends”

Beabadoobee is still in heavy promotion mode for her Album Of The Week Beatopia, and soon she’ll hit Japan, the UK, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and more countries on tour before heading to the US in late October. Before that, though, Beabadoobee visited SiriusXM for a live session, where she did a stripped-down cover of the Sundays’ 1990 jangle gem “Here’s Where The Story Ends.” Excellent song choice on her part, and gorgeous execution. Listen and watch below.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Gang of Youths cover Travis’ ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’

Gang of Youths have performed a cover of ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ by Travis while appearing on Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment. The band, who are currently in the midst of a tour of their home country in support of third album ‘Angel in Realtime’, stay relatively faithful to the 1999 original, paring it back somewhat for an acoustic rendition, with frontman Dave Le’aupepe accompanied by strings and piano.
MUSIC
Popculture

'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Crash While Filming Discovery Show

Ryan Fellows, a star on Discovery's hit series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, has died. Fellows was killed in a car accident during filming of the popular racing series in Nevada on Sunday, Aug. 7. His death was confirmed to TMZ by Discovery, who shared in a statement, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss." Fellows was 41.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Stereogum

Stockton Rapper Young Slo-Be Shot Dead At 29

Rising Stockton rapper Young Slo-Be was identified as the victim of a shooting on Friday. He was 29. According to local news outlets, Young Slo-Be (real name Disean Victor) was found dead in an apartment on Trevino Avenue in Manteca, California. Promoter Thizzler On The Roof said in a statement:
MANTECA, CA
Rolling Stone

Selena Quintanilla Estate Announces Posthumous Album Release With ‘Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti’ Remix

Click here to read the full article. Selena first recorded the love song “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” in 1987 for her sixth studio album Preciosa. Following her death in 1995, a re-recorded version of the track was shared on the 2004 compilation album Momentos Intimos. Now, “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” has been revamped yet again, this time to serve as the lead single to Moonchild Mixes, Selena’s latest posthumous record set for release on Aug. 26. “Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti” is one of three updated renditions of past songs created for the record. The remainder...
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Slipknot Members Can’t Help But Smile Watching Their Sons Perform

Like fathers, like sons — Slipknot dads Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan seemed awfully pleased with their respective kiddos, Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan, as the latter two musicians played onstage in their own band, Vended, during a recent European gig. Fan-captured footage reported by Blabbermouth last week...
MUSIC

