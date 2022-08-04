Spring Garden Street, which runs from river to river, is currently a fast but miserable route for a cyclist to cut across Center City. Much of it is unshaded and exposed to the sun, and the bike lane isn’t protected by anything but a white stripe on the asphalt. At the eastern end, cyclists who want to connect to the Delaware River multi-use trail have to cross Columbus Boulevard, which is practically a highway. The west end at the Schuylkill River Trail is even worse, with cars on Kelly Drive driving around Eakins Oval and dumping into the four, divided lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. That said, perhaps some veteran Philly cyclists might grow philosophical as they round Eakins Oval; surviving a brush with traffic death keeps one focused on what is truly important in life.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO